Max and Jake Dueland sparked Cullman's offense early, and the Bearcats' defense continued to shine Friday night in a 48-6 victory over Hazel Green at Oliver Woodard Stadium.
Quarterback Max Dueland finished with four touchdowns, including three passing, and Jake Dueland added a pair of scores for the undefeated Bearcats (5-0, 3-0 in Class 6A, Region 8).
The Dueland's opened the scoring for ninth-ranked Cullman by hooking up for a 25-yard touchdown with 11:07 remaining in the first quarter, giving the Bearcats a quick 7-0 advantage.
Jaylen Hughey intercepted Hazel Green (2-3, 0-3) on its first possession, and he later cashed it in with a 14-yard touchdown run, pushing Cullman's lead to 14-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Cullman added three more scores in the second quarter, extending its cushion to 34-0 by the half.
Max Dueland had a 6-yard rushing touchdown in the stanza, Jake Dueland scored from 15 yards out, and Max Dueland threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to Nic Glass with 1:14 remaining before the half.
Cullman's defense, which has surrendered only 26 points halfway through the regular season, didn't yield a first down before intermission.
Max Dueland connected with Glass again in the third quarter, this time for a 33-yard touchdown. Tyler Owens capped the scoring for the Bearcats with a 1-yard touchdown plunge with 1:08 remaining in the third.
Cullman, which continues its best start since 2013, travels to Mars Hill Bible next week for a non-region tilt.
Addison 22, Winston County 6
Addison continued its dominance over county foe Winston County on Friday night, notching a gritty Class 2A, Region 5 victory in Double Springs.
Quarterback Christian Roberts threw a pair of touchdown passes for Addison (3-2, 2-1), and the Bulldogs' defense blanked the Yellow Jackets. Winston County's lone touchdown came late in the third quarter on a kickoff return.
Roberts connected with Xavier Barley for a touchdown pass with 5:35 left in the first quarter, giving Addison an early 6-0 advantage.
It stayed that way until the half.
With 4:54 left in the third, Roberts found Justin Mather for a 30-yard touchdown strike and an eventual 14-0 lead.
The Bulldogs extended the cushion to 22-0 on a 3-yard touchdown run by Nelson Martin and a Brody Dollar 2-point conversion.
Addison hosts Good Hope next week in a non-region clash.
Aliceville 40, Cold Springs 7
Aliceville turned a tight contest at halftime into a convincing Class 2A, Region 5 victory on Friday night, handing Cold Springs (3-1, 1-1 in Class 2A, Region 5) its first loss in the Justin Cornelius era.
Aliceville, which sustained a 14-7 lead at the break, exploded for 26 second-half points, scoring a pair of touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
The Yellow Jackets led 28-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Ayden Alexander accounted for Cold Springs' lone touchdown, starting the game on a strong note with a 3-yard score. The Eagles led 7-0 with 4:31 left in the first quarter.
Aliceville controlled things the rest of the way.
Cold Springs hosts Falkville for a non-region contest next week.
Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 8
Carbon Hill notched its first Class 3A, Region 6 win on Friday, pulling away from Holly Pond in the second half.
The Bulldogs surged out to a quick 12-0 lead in the first quarter.
Holly Pond (1-4, 0-3 in Class 3A, Region 6) responded with a Landon Perkins' touchdown to close the first quarter, trimming Carbon Hill's lead to 12-8 after a 2-point conversion.
Carbon Hill added a second-quarter touchdown and led 18-8 at the break despite two interceptions by Perkins in the stanza.
Carbon Hill added a touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, shutting out the Broncos in the second half.
Holly Pond is idle next week.
