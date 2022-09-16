It’s never easy bouncing back from back-to-back losses, but Cullman responded by having its best week of practice — and it showed Friday night.
The Bearcats overcame those losses, including a triple-overtime defeat last week, by throttling Lee-Huntsville 53-13.
“We had two disappointing losses in a row after two great victories,” said Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock. “Hartselle has an outstanding football team, as does Decatur. There’s a reason they’re both undefeated. You go to triple overtime last week, which does affect the playoffs, and to come out and play your best game of the year ... to me, that’s the highlight of the night.”
Ryan Skinner led the Cullman offense with five total touchdowns as the Bearcats (3-2) scored all 53 points in the first three quarters.
“It’s a result of we had our best week of practice this year,” Glasscock said. “We play really good defense here. We emphasize that and practice at a fast pace on that side of the ball. I feel like offensively we’re starting to get there too. I think it’s a by-product of the guys really hanging in there, staying with the plan and no one panicking.”
Evan Dye found the end zone first for Cullman with a 5-yard run to give the Bears an early 6-0 lead. Skinner scored the first of his three rushing touchdowns to make it 13-0 at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, Dye added another touchdown run, and Skinner hit Cooper Ogstad for a 38-yard score and Tyler Owens for a 27-yard touchdown. Lee-Huntsville (2-3) scored its two touchdowns during the second quarter but was never able to cut it to less than a two-score game.
The third quarter was highlighted by an interception by Jackson Sessions returned 62 yards for a touchdown and two more rushing scores by Skinner. Tiger Flanigan had an interception, and Patton Elkins recovered a fumble.
Cullman hosts Mortimer-Jordan next week in a non-region game.
Southeastern 57, Holly Pond 53
There was no quit in Holly Pond on Friday night.
Down 17 points in the fourth quarter, the Broncos never gave up and fought until the end.
Sawyer Olinger scored four times for Holly Pond in the high-scoring contest, which Southeastern led 20-6 after the first quarter.
In the second, Holly Pond (0-5, 0-3 in Class 2A, Region 6) traded touchdowns with Southeastern, with Olinger scoring twice and Damian Raymond finding the end zone once, and was able to cut the deficit to 33-27 at halftime.
In the second half, the Broncos found themselves down two scores entering the fourth quarter, but a touchdown from Nic Goodwin followed by an interception and touchdown return from Kollin Brown cut the Southeastern (4-0, 3-0) lead to 50-47.
However, with less than two minutes left, Southeastern found the end zone to extend its lead to 10. Holly Pond made it a one-score game after a quick touchdown from Brown, but the Broncos were unable to find the end zone again.
Holly Pond travels to Glencoe next week.
Addison 69, Waterloo 0
Addison’s dominance in Class 1A, Region 8 continued Friday night behind a committee of playmakers.
The Bulldogs (4-1, 4-0) found the end zone early and often, leading 42-0 at halftime.
Several players scored for Addison, including Brian Berry, who had two rushing touchdowns, and Jed Wilkins, who caught two passes that went for scores. Josh Netherton, Braden Luker, Hayden Holland, Jacob Mauldin, Trennon Burns and Jaxon Williams all found the end zone as well. Briley Hayes threw three touchdown passes.
Addison hosts Good Hope next week in a non-region game.
Locust Fork 27, Cold Springs 6
Cold Springs took an early lead but ultimately was unable to find the end zone again.
A short touchdown run by the Eagles (2-3) gave them a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter before Locust Fork scored the next four touchdowns in the game to cruise to a win.
Cold Springs travels to Shoals Christian next week for a non-region game.
Cherokee County 49,
Hanceville 15
Hanceville battled but wasn’t able to find the end zone enough to pull off the home upset.
The Bulldogs (2-3, 1-2 in Class 4A, Region 6) overcame two early deficits to take a 15-14 lead behind two short rushing touchdowns from quarterback Zach Campbell. However, those would be the only times Hanceville scored, as Cherokee County (4-1, 2-1) led 28-15 at the break and tacked on several more touchdowns in the second half to ease its way to the win.
Hanceville travels to Lawrence County next week.
Etowah 35, Good Hope 6
The Raiders dropped to 2-3 overall (0-2 in Class 4A, Region 6) following Friday night’s road loss to the Blue Devils.
Kaleb Jones helped Good Hope, which has lost three straight games for the first time since 2017, avoid the shutout with a 21-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders travel to Addison next week for a non-region contest.
Susan Moore 29, Vinemont 22
Vinemont was on the wrong side of a thriller Friday night, as Susan Moore used two late scores to snatch a home win.
The low-scoring game featured only three touchdowns in the first half, with a touchdown pass from Ayden Thomason to Dawson Wilhite having Vinemont trailing 14-8 at the break.
In the third, Vinemont forced a safety after a successful goal-line stand by Susan Moore, then Thomason added a rushing touchdown with 1:03 left in the quarter to give the Eagles a 16-14 lead.
In the fourth, an interception by Logan Ford led to a 65-yard drive by Vinemont, capped off by another score from Thomason, giving the Eagles a 22-14 lead with 6:29 left.
However, Susan Moore (2-3, 2-1 in Class 3A, Region 7) replied within a minute with a touchdown to tie the game, then scored the game-winner with 23 seconds remaining.
Vinemont (2-3, 1-1) is off next week.