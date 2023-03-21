Cullman knocked off Decatur 6-3 at Bill Shelton Field on Tuesday night, winning its Class 6A, Area 14 opener to improve to 7-7 on the season.
The Red Raiders loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, but Tucker Cagle limited the damage to just one run. The Bearcats then tied the outing in the bottom half of the frame following Zane Watwood’s RBI groundout.
Cole Floyd put Cullman ahead with an RBI single in the third inning and helped extend that lead to 3-1 with a steal of home.
Decatur, though, hung around, tying the game at 3 in the fifth inning. The Red Raiders threatened to score more — they had runners at first and third with just one out — but Riley Jackson recorded a couple of critical strikeouts to halt the road team’s momentum.
The Bearcats notched the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame after a Decatur error allowed Paxton Ponder to reach third base to start things off. He later scored on a passed ball before Hunter Howell secured a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make it 5-3.
Ponder punctuated the triumph and the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth inning. He and Elijah Hayes finished the night with three hits apiece, while Floyd had two.
Jackson earned the win in relief, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings (two hits and three strikeouts). Cagle got the start, tossing 4 1/3 innings (four hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts).
See more local roundup below.
TUESDAY — MARCH 21
PREP BASEBALL
Walnut Ridge 3, Addison 1
▶ Jaxson Williams: 2-for-2, RBI
▶ Tucker Thompson: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 6 K
Jonesboro 13, Addison 1
Cold Springs 11, Winston County 1
▶ Josh Winfrey: 3-for-4, RBI
▶ Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs
▶ Cole Bales: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K | 2-for-4
Fairview 21, Hanceville 2
▶ Gannon Black (F): 3-for-5, 4 RBIs
▶ Lucas West (F): 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
▶ Crimson Wright (F): 3-for-5, 3 RBIs
▶ Connor Scott (F): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
▶ Carson Jones (F): 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
▶ Daniel Hostetler (F): 2-for-2, 3 RBIs
▶ Barett York (F): 2-for-4, RBI
Good Hope 8, Ashville 7
▶ Brady Stripling: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
▶ Colten Whatley: 2-for-4
▶ Caden Drake: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
West End 11, Holly Pond 1
▶ John Martin: 2-for-3
West End 10, Holly Pond 9
▶ Bradly Butts: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
▶ Boston Gibbs: 3-for-5, RBI
▶ Dawson Simmons: 2-for-5, RBI
▶ Emery Barnett: 1-for-5, 3 RBIs
Vinemont 6, Danville 2
▶ Michael Foust: 3-for-4
▶ Jaxon Holcomb: 3-run 2B
PREP SOFTBALL
Cold Springs 13, Vinemont 3
▶ Kortnie Williams (CS): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
▶ Brooklyn Ingram (CS): 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
▶ Adriana Young (CS): 3-for-4
▶ Cameron Baty (CS): 2-for-3, RBI
▶ Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-4, RBI
▶ Arleigh Thomason (V): 2-for-2 (HR), RBI
▶ Callie Millwood (V): 2-for-3, RBI
Cullman 11, Pinson Valley 1
▶ Kylie Stracener: 4-for-4, RBI
▶ Taylor Au: 3-for-4 (HR), 5 RBIs
▶ Reese Hopper: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
▶ Brooklyn Morton: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Fairview 9, Falkville 5
▶ Ayda Payne: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
▶ Ada Fales: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
▶ Addison Phillips: 2-for-2, RBI
▶ Kylie Kovar: 2-for-4, RBI
West Morgan 13, Hanceville 0
West End 2, Holly Pond 0
▶ Maggie Nail: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 6 K
Springville 10, West Point 1
MONDAY — MARCH 20
PREP BASEBALL
Covington 7, Addison 1
▶ Jed Wilkins: 3-for-3
Cullman 9, Buckhorn 4
▶ Cole Floyd: 2-for-4, RBI
▶ Zane Watwood: 2-for-4
▶ Riley Jackson: 2-run 2B
West End 12, Holly Pond 2
West Point 6, Oneonta 4
▶ JD Cochran: 2-for-4, RBI
PREP SOCCER
Cullman 0, Chelsea 0 (Boys)
Lawrence County 2, West Point 1 (Boys)
▶ Omar Segundo: Goal
PREP SOFTBALL
Fairview 9, Cold Springs 4
▶ Kylie Kovar (FV): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
▶ Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
▶ Emily Benson (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
▶ Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-3
East Lawrence 13, Good Hope 3
▶ Campbell Koch: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs