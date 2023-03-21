Cullman knocked off Decatur 6-3 at Bill Shelton Field on Tuesday night, winning its Class 6A, Area 14 opener to improve to 7-7 on the season.

The Red Raiders loaded the bases with no outs in the second inning, but Tucker Cagle limited the damage to just one run. The Bearcats then tied the outing in the bottom half of the frame following Zane Watwood’s RBI groundout.

Cole Floyd put Cullman ahead with an RBI single in the third inning and helped extend that lead to 3-1 with a steal of home.

Decatur, though, hung around, tying the game at 3 in the fifth inning. The Red Raiders threatened to score more — they had runners at first and third with just one out — but Riley Jackson recorded a couple of critical strikeouts to halt the road team’s momentum.

The Bearcats notched the lead for good in the bottom half of the frame after a Decatur error allowed Paxton Ponder to reach third base to start things off. He later scored on a passed ball before Hunter Howell secured a bases-loaded walk later in the inning to make it 5-3.

Ponder punctuated the triumph and the scoring with a solo home run in the sixth inning. He and Elijah Hayes finished the night with three hits apiece, while Floyd had two.

Jackson earned the win in relief, pitching the final 2 2/3 innings (two hits and three strikeouts). Cagle got the start, tossing 4 1/3 innings (four hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts).

TUESDAY — MARCH 21 

PREP BASEBALL

Walnut Ridge 3, Addison 1

Jaxson Williams: 2-for-2, RBI

Tucker Thompson: 6 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 6 K

Jonesboro 13, Addison 1

Cold Springs 11, Winston County 1

Josh Winfrey: 3-for-4, RBI

Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-4, 4 RBIs

Cole Bales: 5 IP, 3 H, ER, 8 K | 2-for-4

Fairview 21, Hanceville 2

Gannon Black (F): 3-for-5, 4 RBIs

Lucas West (F): 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Crimson Wright (F): 3-for-5, 3 RBIs

Connor Scott (F): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Carson Jones (F): 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Daniel Hostetler (F): 2-for-2, 3 RBIs

Barett York (F): 2-for-4, RBI

Good Hope 8, Ashville 7

Brady Stripling: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Colten Whatley: 2-for-4

Caden Drake: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

West End 11, Holly Pond 1

John Martin: 2-for-3

West End 10, Holly Pond 9

Bradly Butts: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Boston Gibbs: 3-for-5, RBI

Dawson Simmons: 2-for-5, RBI

Emery Barnett: 1-for-5, 3 RBIs

Vinemont 6, Danville 2

Michael Foust: 3-for-4

Jaxon Holcomb: 3-run 2B

PREP SOFTBALL

Cold Springs 13, Vinemont 3

Kortnie Williams (CS): 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Brooklyn Ingram (CS): 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Adriana Young (CS): 3-for-4

Cameron Baty (CS): 2-for-3, RBI

Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-4, RBI

Arleigh Thomason (V): 2-for-2 (HR), RBI

Callie Millwood (V): 2-for-3, RBI

Cullman 11, Pinson Valley 1

Kylie Stracener: 4-for-4, RBI

Taylor Au: 3-for-4 (HR), 5 RBIs

Reese Hopper: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Fairview 9, Falkville 5

Ayda Payne: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Ada Fales: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Addison Phillips: 2-for-2, RBI

Kylie Kovar: 2-for-4, RBI

West Morgan 13, Hanceville 0

West End 2, Holly Pond 0

Maggie Nail: 6 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 6 K

Springville 10, West Point 1

MONDAY — MARCH 20 

PREP BASEBALL

Covington 7, Addison 1

Jed Wilkins: 3-for-3

Cullman 9, Buckhorn 4

Cole Floyd: 2-for-4, RBI

Zane Watwood: 2-for-4

Riley Jackson: 2-run 2B

West End 12, Holly Pond 2

West Point 6, Oneonta 4

JD Cochran: 2-for-4, RBI

PREP SOCCER

Cullman 0, Chelsea 0 (Boys)

Lawrence County 2, West Point 1 (Boys)

Omar Segundo: Goal

PREP SOFTBALL

Fairview 9, Cold Springs 4

Kylie Kovar (FV): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Emily Benson (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Sadie Smith (CS): 2-for-3

East Lawrence 13, Good Hope 3

Campbell Koch: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

