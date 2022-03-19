Cullman Tennis

Cullman's varsity tennis squads took home the titles at Saturday's Wilson Warrior Tournament.

The boys triumphed in an eight-team field, while the girls bested a 10-team field.

Bennett Cabri, Landon Evans, Cooper McCoy and Nason Green each won singles titles, while Green and McCoy secured a doubles crown. Jake Murphree (singles) and Cabri/Evans (doubles) finished in second place.

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson, Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett and Oliver Dover/Karina Harris all won doubles titles, while Peterson, Hill, Avery Heis and Dover finished on top in singles. Privett secured a runner-up showing in singles as well.

See below for more local roundup.

Saturday -- March 19

Prep Baseball

Hoover 3, Cullman 0

Zane Watwood: 2 hits

Cullman 9, James Clemens 5

Riley Jackson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Cole Robertson: 2 hits, RBI

Tucker Cagle: 2 hits

Cody Jones: 2 hits

Hayden Stancil: hit, 2 RBIs

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs

Zac Edwards: 5 IP, 4 H, R, K

West Point 3, Cherokee County 1

Cade Simmons: 2 hits, RBI

JD Cochran: hit, RBI

Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, H, R, 11 K

Etowah 4, West Point 3 (10 Innings)

Andrew Putman: 3 hits

Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits, RBI

Colton McCoy: hit, RBI

Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 12 K

Friday -- March 18

Prep Baseball

Hewitt-Trussville 6, Cullman 0

Paxton Ponder: 2 hits

