Cullman's varsity tennis squads took home the titles at Saturday's Wilson Warrior Tournament.
The boys triumphed in an eight-team field, while the girls bested a 10-team field.
Bennett Cabri, Landon Evans, Cooper McCoy and Nason Green each won singles titles, while Green and McCoy secured a doubles crown. Jake Murphree (singles) and Cabri/Evans (doubles) finished in second place.
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson, Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett and Oliver Dover/Karina Harris all won doubles titles, while Peterson, Hill, Avery Heis and Dover finished on top in singles. Privett secured a runner-up showing in singles as well.
See below for more local roundup.
Saturday -- March 19
Prep Baseball
Hoover 3, Cullman 0
Zane Watwood: 2 hits
Cullman 9, James Clemens 5
Riley Jackson: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Cole Robertson: 2 hits, RBI
Tucker Cagle: 2 hits
Cody Jones: 2 hits
Hayden Stancil: hit, 2 RBIs
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs
Zac Edwards: 5 IP, 4 H, R, K
West Point 3, Cherokee County 1
Cade Simmons: 2 hits, RBI
JD Cochran: hit, RBI
Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, H, R, 11 K
Etowah 4, West Point 3 (10 Innings)
Andrew Putman: 3 hits
Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits, RBI
Colton McCoy: hit, RBI
Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 12 K
Friday -- March 18
Prep Baseball
Hewitt-Trussville 6, Cullman 0
Paxton Ponder: 2 hits
