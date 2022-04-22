Cullman/Hartselle

Cullman baseball coach Brent Patterson speaks to his team.

 Jake Winfrey

Cullman won its 20th straight first-round postseason series on Friday night, eliminating Shades Valley in the Class 6A playoffs.

The Bearcats (21-17) took down the Mounties 19-1 in Game 1 before completing the sweep in the nightcap with a 13-7 victory.

Cullman racked up 12 hits in the opener, including a pair of solo home runs by Hayden Stancil.

Hunter Brooks (RBI) recorded three hits, while Jake Dueland (four RBIs) and Kaleb Heatherly (two RBIs) each notched two.

Cole Robertson (two RBIs), Will Bradberry (RBI) and Zane Watwood rounded out the offensive production with one hit apiece.

Zac Edwards tossed in two RBIs, and Riley Jackson added one.

Heatherly picked up the win on the mound. He scattered four hits over four innings and struck out six.

The Bearcats continued to rake in Game 2, piling up 13 hits en route to the runaway win.

Jackson (two RBIs), Bradberry (RBI), Heatherly (RBI) and Easton Peed each socked a pair of hits, while Watwood (two RBIs), Stancil (two RBIs), Edwards (RBI), Dueland (RBI) and Cody Jones (RBI) provided one apiece.

Peed pitched four innings in relief, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out three.

Cullman will host Chelsea — which swept Arab — next week.

“It’s always good to get the first-round win,” Cullman coach Brent Patterson said. “Our offense gave us some breathing room early on in both games, which takes the pressure off our pitchers and gives them a little time to settle in. We had guys step up in big spots and when they (Shades Valley) put an inning together in Game 2 and tied it at 6, we responded in the bottom half with some really good at-bats to take the lead for good.

“Easton Peed was a real bright spot on the mound in Game 2. I thought he settled us down and got us the momentum back on our side. I’m just really thankful to have another week with these guys. It’s a great bunch, and we can’t take any days for granted."

Friday — April 22

Prep Baseball

Class 2A

Westbrook Christian 13, Addison 3 (Game 1)

Jaxson Williams: 2 hits

Will Tuggle: RBI 2B

Westbrook Christian 9, Addison 2 (Game 2)

Kiah Lake: hit, RBI

Lane Tubb: hit, RBI

Class 3A

Hokes Bluff 11, Holly Pond 2 (Game 1)

Sawyer Olinger: hit, RBI

Hokes Bluff 21, Holly Pond 1 (Game 2)

Class 4A

North Jackson 10, Hanceville 0 (Game 1)

North Jackson 21, Hanceville 0 (Game 2)

Class 5A

Alexandria 16, Fairview 0 (Game 1)

Alexandria 9, Fairview 0 (Game 2)

Prep Softball

West Point 4, Sardis 3

Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits

Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI

Maci Brown: hit, RBI

West Point 7, Pelham 3

Maci Brown: 2 hits, RBI

Bethany Minck: 2 hits

Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI

Ella Minck: hit, RBI

Thursday — April 21

Prep Softball

Cullman 8, Decatur 1

Savannah Davis: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Abby Maples: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI

Olivia Britton: solo HR

Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K

Holly Pond 11, Fairview 10

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Addison Armstrong (HP): 2 hits

Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits

Brooke Hill (HP): HR, 3 RBIs

Samantha Giles (HP): hit, 2 RBIs

Bai Widner (HP): 3 RBIs

Ellie Burks (HP): 3 walks

Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI

Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI

Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2 hits

Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits

Addison Phillips (FV): hit, 2 RBIs

Good Hope 16, Oak Grove 4

Alexandria Steed: 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Carley Adams: 3 hits

Molly Johnson: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Campbell Koch: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Haley Lay: HR, 2 RBIs

Addyson Burgess: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Danville 18, Vinemont 2

Katelyn Evans: HR, 2 RBIs

Priceville 6, West Point 5

Bethany Minck: 4 hits

Maci Brown: 3 hits (HR), RBI

Brindlee Phillips: 3 hits, RBI

Kylee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 1, Spain Park 0

Brewer 1, West Point 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Brewer 3, West Point 2

Kyli Armistead: 2 goals

Kaedince Cagle: 2 assists

