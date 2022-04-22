Cullman won its 20th straight first-round postseason series on Friday night, eliminating Shades Valley in the Class 6A playoffs.
The Bearcats (21-17) took down the Mounties 19-1 in Game 1 before completing the sweep in the nightcap with a 13-7 victory.
Cullman racked up 12 hits in the opener, including a pair of solo home runs by Hayden Stancil.
Hunter Brooks (RBI) recorded three hits, while Jake Dueland (four RBIs) and Kaleb Heatherly (two RBIs) each notched two.
Cole Robertson (two RBIs), Will Bradberry (RBI) and Zane Watwood rounded out the offensive production with one hit apiece.
Zac Edwards tossed in two RBIs, and Riley Jackson added one.
Heatherly picked up the win on the mound. He scattered four hits over four innings and struck out six.
The Bearcats continued to rake in Game 2, piling up 13 hits en route to the runaway win.
Jackson (two RBIs), Bradberry (RBI), Heatherly (RBI) and Easton Peed each socked a pair of hits, while Watwood (two RBIs), Stancil (two RBIs), Edwards (RBI), Dueland (RBI) and Cody Jones (RBI) provided one apiece.
Peed pitched four innings in relief, allowing two hits and an earned run while striking out three.
Cullman will host Chelsea — which swept Arab — next week.
“It’s always good to get the first-round win,” Cullman coach Brent Patterson said. “Our offense gave us some breathing room early on in both games, which takes the pressure off our pitchers and gives them a little time to settle in. We had guys step up in big spots and when they (Shades Valley) put an inning together in Game 2 and tied it at 6, we responded in the bottom half with some really good at-bats to take the lead for good.
“Easton Peed was a real bright spot on the mound in Game 2. I thought he settled us down and got us the momentum back on our side. I’m just really thankful to have another week with these guys. It’s a great bunch, and we can’t take any days for granted."
See more local roundup below.
Friday — April 22
Prep Baseball
Class 2A
Westbrook Christian 13, Addison 3 (Game 1)
Jaxson Williams: 2 hits
Will Tuggle: RBI 2B
Westbrook Christian 9, Addison 2 (Game 2)
Kiah Lake: hit, RBI
Lane Tubb: hit, RBI
Class 3A
Hokes Bluff 11, Holly Pond 2 (Game 1)
Sawyer Olinger: hit, RBI
Hokes Bluff 21, Holly Pond 1 (Game 2)
Class 4A
North Jackson 10, Hanceville 0 (Game 1)
North Jackson 21, Hanceville 0 (Game 2)
Class 5A
Alexandria 16, Fairview 0 (Game 1)
Alexandria 9, Fairview 0 (Game 2)
Prep Softball
West Point 4, Sardis 3
Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits
Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI
Maci Brown: hit, RBI
West Point 7, Pelham 3
Maci Brown: 2 hits, RBI
Bethany Minck: 2 hits
Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI
Ella Minck: hit, RBI
Thursday — April 21
Prep Softball
Cullman 8, Decatur 1
Savannah Davis: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Abby Maples: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Olivia Britton: solo HR
Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K
Holly Pond 11, Fairview 10
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Addison Armstrong (HP): 2 hits
Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits
Brooke Hill (HP): HR, 3 RBIs
Samantha Giles (HP): hit, 2 RBIs
Bai Widner (HP): 3 RBIs
Ellie Burks (HP): 3 walks
Allison Davis (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI
Emma Roberts (FV): 2 hits (HR), RBI
Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2 hits
Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits
Addison Phillips (FV): hit, 2 RBIs
Good Hope 16, Oak Grove 4
Alexandria Steed: 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Carley Adams: 3 hits
Molly Johnson: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Campbell Koch: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Haley Lay: HR, 2 RBIs
Addyson Burgess: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K
Danville 18, Vinemont 2
Katelyn Evans: HR, 2 RBIs
Priceville 6, West Point 5
Bethany Minck: 4 hits
Maci Brown: 3 hits (HR), RBI
Brindlee Phillips: 3 hits, RBI
Kylee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 1, Spain Park 0
Brewer 1, West Point 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Brewer 3, West Point 2
Kyli Armistead: 2 goals
Kaedince Cagle: 2 assists
