Cullman’s varsity soccer teams accomplished two important tasks on Monday night.

Not only did the Black and Gold collect a home sweep of Hartselle, but both squads also punched their postseason tickets following respective Class 6A, Area 14 wins.

Cullman’s boys (9-7-1) notched a 6-2 victory, while the Lady Bearcats (8-5-1) secured a 7-0 shutout.

Jacob Rodriguez booted two goals for the Bearcats, while Eduardo Fuentes (three assists), Sam Franklin (assist), Cort McNeel and Brody Adams snagged one goal apiece. Brayden Freeman (two assists) and Eli Borden (four saves) also contributed for coach Casey Harbin’s squad.

Ashlei Bryant, meanwhile, scored four goals for Cullman's girls, while Jeta Falcon, Mercy VanDyke and Mimi Lunsford tallied one apiece.

See more local roundup below.

Monday — April 12

Prep Baseball

Fairview 12, J.B. Pennington 5

Bryceson Turner: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Crimson Wright: hit, 3 RBIs

Dalton Payne: solo HR

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 6, Addison 4

Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Anna Kate Voce (CS): hit, RBI

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 7 K

Anna Grace Luker (A): 3 hits

Karley Early (A): 2 hits

Lexie Luker (A): hit, 2 RBIs

Dacey Baker (A): hit, RBI

 

Fairview 4, Vinemont 2

Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits

Emma Roberts (FV): 4 IP, 4 H, ER

Ayda Payne (FV): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER

McKenna Kline (V): 2 hits

Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits

Angela Harris (V): hit, RBI

Mackenzie Lawrence (V): 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K

 

Good Hope 16, Hanceville 1

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Fairview 3, West Point 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

West Point 3, Fairview 0

Saturday — April 10

Prep Baseball

Cullman 7, Gadsden City 1

Brennen Norton: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits

Matt Brock: 2 hits

Max Dueland: 2 hits

Zac Edwards: hit, RBI

Jake Dueland: 5 IP, 6 H, ER, 7 K

Friday — April 9

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 16, Meek 1

Emma Black: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Kyla Aaron: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Heidi Nichols: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Morgan Chasteen: 2 hits, RBI

Toni West: 2 hits, RBI

Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI

Journee Swann: hit, RBI

Anna Kate Voce: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K

 

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Priceville 5, Fairview 4

 

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Jasper 9, Cullman 0

 

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Jasper 8, Cullman 1

