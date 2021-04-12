Cullman’s varsity soccer teams accomplished two important tasks on Monday night.
Not only did the Black and Gold collect a home sweep of Hartselle, but both squads also punched their postseason tickets following respective Class 6A, Area 14 wins.
Cullman’s boys (9-7-1) notched a 6-2 victory, while the Lady Bearcats (8-5-1) secured a 7-0 shutout.
Jacob Rodriguez booted two goals for the Bearcats, while Eduardo Fuentes (three assists), Sam Franklin (assist), Cort McNeel and Brody Adams snagged one goal apiece. Brayden Freeman (two assists) and Eli Borden (four saves) also contributed for coach Casey Harbin’s squad.
Ashlei Bryant, meanwhile, scored four goals for Cullman's girls, while Jeta Falcon, Mercy VanDyke and Mimi Lunsford tallied one apiece.
See more local roundup below.
Monday — April 12
Prep Baseball
Fairview 12, J.B. Pennington 5
Bryceson Turner: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Crimson Wright: hit, 3 RBIs
Dalton Payne: solo HR
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 6, Addison 4
Emma Black (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Anna Kate Voce (CS): hit, RBI
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 7 K
Anna Grace Luker (A): 3 hits
Karley Early (A): 2 hits
Lexie Luker (A): hit, 2 RBIs
Dacey Baker (A): hit, RBI
Fairview 4, Vinemont 2
Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits
Emma Roberts (FV): 4 IP, 4 H, ER
Ayda Payne (FV): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER
McKenna Kline (V): 2 hits
Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits
Angela Harris (V): hit, RBI
Mackenzie Lawrence (V): 5.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Good Hope 16, Hanceville 1
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Fairview 3, West Point 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
West Point 3, Fairview 0
Saturday — April 10
Prep Baseball
Cullman 7, Gadsden City 1
Brennen Norton: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits
Matt Brock: 2 hits
Max Dueland: 2 hits
Zac Edwards: hit, RBI
Jake Dueland: 5 IP, 6 H, ER, 7 K
Friday — April 9
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 16, Meek 1
Emma Black: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Anna Kate Voce: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Kyla Aaron: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Heidi Nichols: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Morgan Chasteen: 2 hits, RBI
Toni West: 2 hits, RBI
Ciara Calvert: hit, RBI
Journee Swann: hit, RBI
Anna Kate Voce: 5 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 7 K
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Priceville 5, Fairview 4
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Jasper 9, Cullman 0
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Jasper 8, Cullman 1
