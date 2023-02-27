Cullman Tennis
Cullman’s varsity tennis teams secured a Class 6A, Section 6 sweep of Gardendale on Monday night.

Eli Chaney, Jake Murphree, Bennett Cabri, Nason Green and Brody McCluskey earned singles wins, while Chaney/Cabri, Murphree/Green, Cooper McCoy/McCluskey and Brayden Clark/Zane Holmes teamed up to contribute victories in doubles.

Katia Peterson, Caroline Hill, Olivia Dover, Karina Harris and Maddie Files won their singles matches for the Lady Bearcats, while Peterson/Hill, Dover/Harris and Avery Orr/Addie Townson accomplished the same in doubles.

Both teams improved to 2-0 in section play.

See more local roundup below.

Monday, February 27

Prep Baseball

Addison 16, Winston County 0

Kaden Dyson: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Jed Wilkins: 2-for-2, RBI

Lane Tubb: 2-for-2, RBI

Briley Hayes: 2-for-2, RBI

Briley Holt: 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K

J.B. Pennington 12, Holly Pond 1

Prep Softball

Addison 9, Vinemont 3

Summer Evans (A): 4-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kaylie Calloway (A): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Madisyn Carter (A): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Fairview 9, Hanceville 1

Emily Benson (FV): 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs

Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2-for-4

Ayda Payne (FV): 7 IP, 0 H, 8 K

Lawrence County 10, West Point 9

Bethany Minck: 3-for-3 (HR), 4 RBIs

Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-5

Sidney Burks: 1-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

