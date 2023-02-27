Cullman’s varsity tennis teams secured a Class 6A, Section 6 sweep of Gardendale on Monday night.
Eli Chaney, Jake Murphree, Bennett Cabri, Nason Green and Brody McCluskey earned singles wins, while Chaney/Cabri, Murphree/Green, Cooper McCoy/McCluskey and Brayden Clark/Zane Holmes teamed up to contribute victories in doubles.
Katia Peterson, Caroline Hill, Olivia Dover, Karina Harris and Maddie Files won their singles matches for the Lady Bearcats, while Peterson/Hill, Dover/Harris and Avery Orr/Addie Townson accomplished the same in doubles.
Both teams improved to 2-0 in section play.
See more local roundup below.
Monday, February 27
Prep Baseball
Addison 16, Winston County 0
Kaden Dyson: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Jed Wilkins: 2-for-2, RBI
Lane Tubb: 2-for-2, RBI
Briley Hayes: 2-for-2, RBI
Briley Holt: 3 IP, 0 H, 7 K
J.B. Pennington 12, Holly Pond 1
Prep Softball
Addison 9, Vinemont 3
Summer Evans (A): 4-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kaylie Calloway (A): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Madisyn Carter (A): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Fairview 9, Hanceville 1
Emily Benson (FV): 2-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
Jaycee Aleman (FV): 2-for-4
Ayda Payne (FV): 7 IP, 0 H, 8 K
Lawrence County 10, West Point 9
Bethany Minck: 3-for-3 (HR), 4 RBIs
Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-5
Sidney Burks: 1-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs