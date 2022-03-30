Cullman earned a 3-1 win in Game 1 of Wednesday’s home doubleheader against Thompson before falling 7-3 in the second game at Bill Shelton Field.
The Class 6A No. 6 Bearcats are now 15-9 this season.
In Game 1, Cullman plated all of its runs in the first inning.
Zane Watwood led off the frame with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Kaleb Heatherly. Tucker Cagle produced an RBI groundout, and Hayden Stancil touched home plate on a passed ball to put the Bearcats in front 3-0.
That was more than enough for Easton Peed, who pitched a complete game and came within an out — Thompson scratched a run across in the top of seventh inning after an RBI single — of notching a shutout. He allowed just three hits and struck out eight. Peed also picked off a runner at first base to end the game.
Heatherly (RBI), Watwood, Jackson Stanford, Riley Jackson and Cole Robertson each collected a hit for the Bearcats.
Thompson recorded a quick 2-0 lead in Game 2, but the Black and Gold answered in the bottom half of the first inning with Stancil’s two-run single. Cullman once again tied the contest in the third inning following a two-out RBI single by Stanford.
But Thompson kept Cullman’s offense at bay the rest of the contest and plated three runs in the sixth and another in the seventh to pull away for the victory.
Jackson led the way with three hits, while Stancil (two RBIs), Stanford (RBI), Watwood, Robertson and Will Bradberry provided one apiece.
Cullman will play at Valley on Thursday and follow that up with road doubleheaders at 7A No. 4 Central-Phenix City (Friday) and 7A No. 1 Auburn (Saturday).
See other local roundup below.
Wednesday — March 31
Prep Baseball
Central-Florence 6, Fairview 2
West Point 5, Oak Grove 4
Andrew Putman: 2 hits, RBI
Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs
Kanaan Sutter: 5 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 5 K
Prep Softball
Hoover 14, Cullman 2
Oakland 2, Fairview 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.