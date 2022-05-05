State Track

Cullman's Patrick Adcock and Good Hope's Cadence Watson are pictured.

 Courtesy/Jake Winfrey

The Class 4A-7A state track and field meet kicked off Thursday at Gulf Shores, and a couple of local standouts took home the gold.

Cullman’s Patrick Adcock bested the 6A field in the discus with a throw of 146-00, while Good Hope’s Cadence Watson leapfrogged her 4A competition in the high jump with a 4-10 showing.

Good Hope’s Bailey Keef also garnered a spot on the podium following a silver-medal performance (16-03) in the long jump.

See top-eight performers by school below.

Boys

Cullman

Patrick Adcock, first in discus (146-00)

Fairview

Alex England, sixth in 1,600-meter run

Hanceville

Connor Pitts, seventh in discus

Marquies Leeth, David Springer, Zach Campbell and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay prelims (finals set for Saturday)

Girls

Fairview

Kabri Redding, seventh in high jump

Good Hope

Cadence Watson, first in high jump (4-10)

Bailey Keef, second in long jump

Thursday — May 5

Prep Softball

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

J.B. Pennington 4, Holly Pond 3

Maggie Nail: 2 hits, RBI

Samantha Giles: 2 hits

Kaylee Stallings: 2 hits

Addison Armstrong: hit, RBI

Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament

Cullman 6, Muscle Shoals 3

Haley Shannon: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Faith Guest: hit, RBI

Haley Shannon: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, K

* Cullman advances to North Regional

