The Class 4A-7A state track and field meet kicked off Thursday at Gulf Shores, and a couple of local standouts took home the gold.
Cullman’s Patrick Adcock bested the 6A field in the discus with a throw of 146-00, while Good Hope’s Cadence Watson leapfrogged her 4A competition in the high jump with a 4-10 showing.
Good Hope’s Bailey Keef also garnered a spot on the podium following a silver-medal performance (16-03) in the long jump.
See top-eight performers by school below.
Boys
Cullman
Patrick Adcock, first in discus (146-00)
Fairview
Alex England, sixth in 1,600-meter run
Hanceville
Connor Pitts, seventh in discus
Marquies Leeth, David Springer, Zach Campbell and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay prelims (finals set for Saturday)
Girls
Fairview
Kabri Redding, seventh in high jump
Good Hope
Cadence Watson, first in high jump (4-10)
Bailey Keef, second in long jump
Thursday — May 5
Prep Softball
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
J.B. Pennington 4, Holly Pond 3
Maggie Nail: 2 hits, RBI
Samantha Giles: 2 hits
Kaylee Stallings: 2 hits
Addison Armstrong: hit, RBI
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Cullman 6, Muscle Shoals 3
Haley Shannon: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Faith Guest: hit, RBI
Haley Shannon: 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, K
* Cullman advances to North Regional
