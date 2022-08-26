If the Cullman Bearcats brought some extra confidence home from last week’s win at Mars Hill, they left the drama back in Florence.
Ryan Skinner connected with fellow senior Nate Zills for two first-half touchdown passes and ran for two more scores as the Bearcats routed Jasper 42-21.
Those touchdown passes went for 45 and 49 yards, and the latter gave Cullman a 28-7 lead just before halftime. The Bearcats led by at least two touchdowns the rest of the night.
“It helps having a veteran quarterback. We kind of leaned on him a little tonight,” Cullman coach Oscar Glasscock said. “The offensive line I thought played outstanding.”
Evan Dye and Patrick Adcock added second-half touchdown runs of 1 and 12 yards, respectively, and Glasscock said the fullbacks were key to the offense’s success.
Glasscock said it “seems appropriate” the Bearcats got a big win on a night the school honored former football coach Mark Britton by naming the field after him.
Cullman opens Class 6A, Region 7 play next week at home against rival Hartselle.
Glasscock, who experienced the rivalry as a player and has been on the coaching staffs at both schools, said it’s important to recognize hype will be there naturally and that shouldn’t make the game seem any bigger than it is.
“Their coaches are good friends of mine. We have a lot of respect for that program, and I think they have a lot of respect for us.”
Hartselle has already blown out Austin and Jackson-Olin to start the season and has won 15 straight regular season games.
“We’ll have to be perfect to have a chance in it. They’re uber-talented,” Glasscock said. “(But) if we get a few things going our way, we’ll be in it.”
Addison 69, Vina 0
Addison entered Friday’s game against Vina in search of its first win, and it didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to show they were about to earn it.
Addison overwhelmed Vina with seven first-half touchdowns on the way to a 69-0 win.
At one point in the first quarter, Addison (1-1, 1-0 Class 1A, Region 8) scored four straight non-offensive touchdowns – a 52-yard Brian Berry punt return, a Jacob Hardin interception return, a Briley Holt fumble recovery in the end zone and a Jed Wilkins interception return.
Trennon Burns rushed for two scores, and Holt, Briley Hayes, Kaden Dyson and Brady Gilbreath each added one rushing touchdown. Vina (0-1, 0-1) took its 14th consecutive loss.
According to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society, Addison has now had at least one shutout win in 16 straight seasons. Coach David Smothers is in his 11th season in charge.
Addison will continue Class 1A, Region 8 action next week with a road trip to Cherokee.
Priceville 54, Fairview 47
Despite a four-touchdown effort from Eli Frost, the Aggies suffered their first loss of the season to the Bulldogs on Friday night.
The teams battled back and forth throughout, with each putting up significant offensive numbers.
Priceville, however, completed a 55-yard touchdown pass with 14 seconds remaining to go up for good and improve to 2-0 this season.
Jameson Goble and Zane Boyll each added touchdown runs for Fairview (1-1), and Caiden Hall completed a 30-yard scoring strike late in the first half.
Frost’s final TD of the game — a 5-yard scamper — put the Aggies ahead 47-46 with 38 seconds left, but the Bulldogs came up with more one offensive play down the stretch.
Fairview opens region play next week with a home game against East Limestone.
% The Times’ sports editor Jake Winfrey contributed to this report.