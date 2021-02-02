Cullman’s varsity boys had no trouble offensively on Tuesday night, scoring bucket after bucket in a 96-56 home win over Hayden to improve to 13-7 this season.
Tucker Gambrill spearheaded the Bearcats — who made 11 3-pointers — with a game-high 25 points, while 12 other players scored at least two points.
Brodie Malcom (12), Garrison Sharpe (11) and Jamar Kay (10) joined Gambrill in double figures, while Tucker Cagle (eight), Kaleb Heatherly (seven), Tucker Apel (five), Jaden Kay (four), Nic Glass (four), Carter Gay (four), Dylan Sessions (two), Jaden Orr (two) and Gabe Fornefeld (two) also contributed.
Glass threw down a crowd-pleasing dunk late in the fourth quarter as well.
Coach Bobby Meyer’s team opened up a comfortable halftime lead (54-35) following a stellar second quarter in which Cullman outscored the Wildcats 34-16.
Not a bad day at the office.
“We made a lot of 3’s tonight — a lot of good shooting, guys shooting with confidence,” Meyer said. “We were fortunate to make some good runs because of our shooting. They zoned us up, and we proved we could shoot the ball against a zone. That’s something big coming up in our area play."
Varsity Girls
% Cullman 68, Hayden 26: The Lady Bearcats grabbed an early lead and never looked back, improving to 14-10 with a dominant win over the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night.
Cullman used its defense to fuel its offense, forcing myriad turnovers with its full-court pressure and then attacking the hoop for easy buckets throughout the game.
The Lady Bearcats built a 41-16 halftime lead en route to the victory.
Ava McSwain (18), Regan Quattlebaum (13) and Jaden Winfrey (11) reached double figures for Cullman in the home triumph. Ella Collum (seven), Emma Ray (seven), Maci Brown (five), Stella Smith (four) and Ally Sharpe (three) also contributed offensively.
All in all, a strong performance for coach Josh Hembree’s squad.
“Basketball is a lot easier when you put the ball in the hole,” he said. “And we’ve struggled ever since Christmas to consistently put the ball in the hole. So I was very glad to see us turn some defense into offense and also knock down some shots. Even finishing around the rim has been a struggle for us at times, so we did a better job of that tonight. I liked our girls’ intensity. We’ve been focused ever since last week on the game next Tuesday when we play Muscle Shoals. And everything we’ve been doing is building toward that. We want to have our girls ready to play and know what to expect. Really proud of our effort tonight. Good to see some of our younger girls get in there, score and play well, too."
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 64, West Point 45
Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points
Adam Hill (CS): 12 points
Micah Calvert (CS): 9 points
Will Cochran (WP): 13 points
Sam Wheeler (WP): 9 points
Kobe Bowers (WP): 9 points
Good Hope 76, Holly Pond 42
Lawton Farr (GH): 16 points
Colton Lindsey (GH): 12 points
Tanner Malin (GH): 11 points
Noah Barnette (GH): 8 points
Gunnar McBee (HP): 14 points
Casey Brown (HP): 6 points
Landon Rowell (HP): 6 points
Vinemont 55, St. Bernard 19
Collin Teichmiller (V): 19 points
Caleb Sharpe (V): 9 points
Ryan Stewart (V): 9 points
Other Scores
Lawrence County 60, Fairview 43
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 68, West Point 36
Toni West (CS): 24 points
Lacey Rice (CS): 11 points
Madison Bruer (CS): 11 points
Brooke Crider (CS): 8 points
Lexi Shadix (WP): 17 points
Kylee Quinn (WP): 6 points
Good Hope 74, Holly Pond 33
Ivey Maddox (GH): 20 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 20 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 8 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 6 points
Vinemont 56, St. Bernard 20
Berkley Gable (V): 14 points
Madysen Hacker (V): 12 points
McKenna Kline (V): 9 points
Lawrence County 61, Fairview 41
Emma Garcia:12 points
Molly McKelvy:9 points
Daisy Manasco:7 points
