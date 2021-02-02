Cullman’s varsity boys had no trouble offensively on Tuesday night, scoring bucket after bucket in a 96-56 home win over Hayden to improve to 13-7 this season.

Tucker Gambrill spearheaded the Bearcats — who made 11 3-pointers — with a game-high 25 points, while 12 other players scored at least two points.

Brodie Malcom (12), Garrison Sharpe (11) and Jamar Kay (10) joined Gambrill in double figures, while Tucker Cagle (eight), Kaleb Heatherly (seven), Tucker Apel (five), Jaden Kay (four), Nic Glass (four), Carter Gay (four), Dylan Sessions (two), Jaden Orr (two) and Gabe Fornefeld (two) also contributed.

Glass threw down a crowd-pleasing dunk late in the fourth quarter as well.

Coach Bobby Meyer’s team opened up a comfortable halftime lead (54-35) following a stellar second quarter in which Cullman outscored the Wildcats 34-16.

Not a bad day at the office.

“We made a lot of 3’s tonight — a lot of good shooting, guys shooting with confidence,” Meyer said. “We were fortunate to make some good runs because of our shooting. They zoned us up, and we proved we could shoot the ball against a zone. That’s something big coming up in our area play."

Varsity Girls

% Cullman 68, Hayden 26: The Lady Bearcats grabbed an early lead and never looked back, improving to 14-10 with a dominant win over the Lady Wildcats on Tuesday night.

Cullman used its defense to fuel its offense, forcing myriad turnovers with its full-court pressure and then attacking the hoop for easy buckets throughout the game.

The Lady Bearcats built a 41-16 halftime lead en route to the victory.

Ava McSwain (18), Regan Quattlebaum (13) and Jaden Winfrey (11) reached double figures for Cullman in the home triumph. Ella Collum (seven), Emma Ray (seven), Maci Brown (five), Stella Smith (four) and Ally Sharpe (three) also contributed offensively.

All in all, a strong performance for coach Josh Hembree’s squad.

“Basketball is a lot easier when you put the ball in the hole,” he said. “And we’ve struggled ever since Christmas to consistently put the ball in the hole. So I was very glad to see us turn some defense into offense and also knock down some shots. Even finishing around the rim has been a struggle for us at times, so we did a better job of that tonight. I liked our girls’ intensity. We’ve been focused ever since last week on the game next Tuesday when we play Muscle Shoals. And everything we’ve been doing is building toward that. We want to have our girls ready to play and know what to expect. Really proud of our effort tonight. Good to see some of our younger girls get in there, score and play well, too."

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 64, West Point 45

Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points

Adam Hill (CS): 12 points

Micah Calvert (CS): 9 points

Will Cochran (WP): 13 points

Sam Wheeler (WP): 9 points

Kobe Bowers (WP): 9 points

Good Hope 76, Holly Pond 42

Lawton Farr (GH): 16 points

Colton Lindsey (GH): 12 points

Tanner Malin (GH): 11 points

Noah Barnette (GH): 8 points

Gunnar McBee (HP): 14 points

Casey Brown (HP): 6 points

Landon Rowell (HP): 6 points

Vinemont 55, St. Bernard 19

Collin Teichmiller (V): 19 points

Caleb Sharpe (V): 9 points

Ryan Stewart (V): 9 points

Other Scores

Lawrence County 60, Fairview 43

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 68, West Point 36

Toni West (CS): 24 points

Lacey Rice (CS): 11 points

Madison Bruer (CS): 11 points

Brooke Crider (CS): 8 points

Lexi Shadix (WP): 17 points

Kylee Quinn (WP): 6 points

Good Hope 74, Holly Pond 33

Ivey Maddox (GH): 20 points

Rudi Derrick (GH): 20 points

Bailey Tetro (GH): 8 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 6 points

Vinemont 56, St. Bernard 20

Berkley Gable (V): 14 points

Madysen Hacker (V): 12 points

McKenna Kline (V): 9 points

Lawrence County 61, Fairview 41

Emma Garcia:12 points

Molly McKelvy:9 points

Daisy Manasco:7 points

