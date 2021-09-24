Cullman’s cross country teams left Hartselle in the dust on Thursday.
The Bearcats dominated the Tigers in a two-school showdown at Sparkman Park to claim the overall titles in both divisions.
Troy Adkison won the boys race with a time of 16:11.22. Andrue Barnett (second), Nicholas Wood (fourth), Adam Mangum (fifth) and Harold Sheffield (sixth) helped Cullman (18) easily dispatch Hartselle (45).
The Lady Bearcats, meanwhile, put together a perfect performance, with five runners claiming the top five spots.
Bella Caretti (21:50.53) finished first — followed by Grace Thompson, Addison Vogelaar, Jorryn Barnette and Ella Cupp.
Cullman’s girls scored 15 points to Hartselle’s 43.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
See below for scores from the past week.
Monday, September 20
Cold Springs def. Whitesburg Christian (25-9, 25-18)
Cold Springs def. Falkville (2-1)
Curry def. Good Hope (3-0)
Hanceville def. St. Bernard (26-24, 25-16)
Danville def. Vinemont (3-0)
Tuesday, September 21
Addison def. Winston County (3-0)
Cold Springs def. Meek (2-1)
Sumiton Christian def. Cold Springs (2-0)
Homewood def. Cullman (2-0)
Buckhorn def. Cullman (2-0)
West Point def. Fairview (25-22, 25-21)
Curry def. Hanceville (3-0)
Cordova def. Hanceville (2-0)
Colbert Heights def. Vinemont (3-2)
Belgreen def. Vinemont (2-1)
Thursday, September 23
Addison def. Danville (2-0)
Addison def. Colbert Heights (2-0)
Cold Springs def. Indian Springs (2-0)
Cold Springs def. Dora (2-1)
Hartselle def. Cullman (25-23, 25-21, 25-20)
Hanceville def. Asbury (2-0)
Holly Pond def. Sardis (2-0)
Susan Moore def. Holly Pond (3-0)
East Lawrence def. Vinemont (3-0)
Vinemont def. R.A. Hubbard (2-0)
Brewer def. West Point (3-1)
West Point def. Mortimer Jordan (2-1)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.