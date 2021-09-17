Jake Dueland sprinted to a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, and Cullman held off a couple of Hazel Green comeback attempts to secure a 29-21 road win on a muggy Friday night.
“I knew it was going to be a game like this,” Bearcats coach Oscar Glasscock said. “I’m just really, really proud of the kids for how they kind of gutted out a victory. It definitely wasn’t smooth, but I liked the effort. We made the plays to win the game.”
Those plays included Dueland racing in from 3 and 45 yards out to give the Black and Gold a 13-0 cushion not even midway through the first quarter.
“We see on Friday nights what he does every day in practice,” Glasscock said of the senior. “He’s just a baller, bottom line. He loves to compete, loves to play. He’s provided great leadership for us, too.
Toss in a 22-yard field goal by Nate Zills early in the second quarter, and it appeared Cullman (3-2 overall, 2-1 in Class 6A, Region 8) was well on its way to an easy victory.
But the Trojans (2-3, 0-3) had other plans, closing the score to 16-7 at halftime and 16-14 on a 47-yard pass with 4:38 left in the third quarter.
The ‘Cats proceeded to waste no time putting space back between them and the home team, going up 23-14 when Ryan Skinner hit Zills on a go route for a score less than a minute later.
Dylan Sessions picked off a Hazel Green pass late in the third quarter, and Evan Dye ran 2 yards for a touchdown to extend Cullman’s lead to two scores at 29-14.
But again, the Trojans wouldn’t go quietly into the night, making it 29-21 on a 2-yard scoring run.
Hazel Green had one last chance to tie the tilt. Jamar Kay wouldn’t let it happen, though, pulling down an interception and allowing Cullman to kneel out the final minute.
Glasscock called Kay’s pick “the play of the game.”
“That was a huge deal,” he said. “That’s a senior leader for you. Leadership is making plays and doing your job first, and that’s what Jamar has done over his career.”
The Bearcats will seek their third straight triumph next week at home against 2A No. 1 Mars Hill, which won last year’s matchup 21-6.
“Their players are the best in the Shoals area, make no mistake,” Glasscock said. “Muscle Shoals won’t play ‘em. Florence won’t play ‘em. None of the teams up there will play ‘em, because they’re so well-coached and so talented.
“We’re going to enjoy this one, I know that. It’s huge to get a big region win on the road, but make no mistake, we’ll have to play our best game to have a chance.”
Vinemont 49, Tarrant 0
Colby Miller churned out 213 yards and four touchdowns on just 10 carries in an overwhelming home win over the Wildcats.
Miller touted three touchdown totes over 30 yards, including a 60-yarder. Kayden Henderson chipped in a 30-yard carry for six points, and Diego Rodriguez closed the scoring with a fourth-quarter touchdown run.
The Eagles recovered a fumble in the end zone to race out to a 42-0 lead by the 9:34 mark in the second quarter. Toby Hill ran in a 2-point conversion, and Dawson Wilhite was an extra-point contributor.
Vinemont, which improved to 2-3 overall and 2-1 in 3A, Region 6, takes a two-game win streak into next week’s bye.
Winston County 14, Addison 8
The Bulldogs’ streak against their biggest rival came to an end in stunning fashion, with the Yellow Jackets securing the go-ahead score on a long touchdown pass in the closing seconds.
Addison (3-2, 1-2 in 2A, Region 5), which had won five straight against Winston County (2-2, 1-1), trailed 8-0 well into the second half before tying the game on Justin Mather’s 1-yard touchdown run and Brody Dollar’s dash on the 2-point conversion with 2:24 to go in the third quarter.
The Dawgs were without starting quarterback Christian Roberts, who suffered an injury last week.
Addison will look to avoid its first three-game skid since 2011 next week at Good Hope.
Aliceville 37, Cold Springs 0
The Eagles suffered their second shutout of the season in a lopsided home loss.
Cold Springs (0-4, 0-2 in 2A, Region 5) will dip out of region play for a road game against Falkville next week.
Carbon Hill 30, Holly Pond 24 (OT)
The Bulldogs erased a 24-point, second-half deficit to stun the Broncos on Friday night.
Carbon Hill tied the game with a late touchdown in the fourth quarter before sealing the victory in overtime.
Andy Light, Kadin Suryono and Landon Perkins each had touchdowns for Holly Pond (2-3, 0-3 in 3A, Region 6).
Perkins also tossed a touchdown pass to Nic Goodwin.
The Broncos, who led 24-0 midway through the third quarter, are off next week.
