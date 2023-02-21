Taylor Au smoked a two-run homer, Emma Claire Wilson pitched well in the circle, and Cullman’s softball team opened its 2023 season with a 5-1 home victory over Brewer on Tuesday.
Au’s home run highlighted a two-hit, three-RBI day, while Wilson scattered four hits and 13 strikeouts in seven solid innings of work.
The Lady Bearcats went ahead 1-0 in the first inning after Haley Shannon singled and then stole second and third before Au brought her home with a sacrifice fly.
After Brewer tied the meeting in the third inning, Au quickly put Cullman back in front in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run shot to left-center field.
Kylie Stracener added an RBI single in the fourth inning, and back-to-back doubles by Au and Wilson resulted in another run in the fifth inning.
Wilson finished with two hits and an RBI, while Shannon, Stracener, Abby Maples and Sadie Graham had one hit apiece.
Tuesday, February 21
Prep Softball
Hanceville 11, Vinemont 4
Aaliyah Twitty (H): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-3, RBI
Angela Harris (V): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Emma Dortch (V): 2-for-3, RBI
Prep Baseball
Vinemont 8, Cold Springs 3
Ayden Thomason (V): 2-for-3, RBI
Zeke Olinger (V): 4 IP, 2 H, 6 K
William Hathaway (V): 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K
Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2-for-4
J.B. Pennington 10, Hanceville 7
Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Cullman 9, Gardendale 8
Elijah Hayes: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Paxton Ponder: 3-for-4, RBI
Zane Watwood: 2-for-4, RBI
Deshler 8, Addison 1
Prep Soccer
Russellville 3, West Point 2 (Girls)
Hope Lee: 2 goals
Cullman 2, Gardendale 1 (Boys)
Monday, February 20
Prep Baseball
Addison 12, Winston County 4
Jed Wilkins: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs
Stone Talley: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
West Point 6, Fairview 5
Brody Freeman (WP): 2-for-3, RBI
JD Cochran (WP): 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 5 K
Lucas West (F): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Carson Jones (F): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Hanceville 15, Oakman 7
Nelson Arteaga: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs | 3 IP, H, ER, 8 K
Cody Belcher: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Vinemont 18, Falkville 16
Hayden Robinson: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs
Michael Foust: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Prep Softball
Hanceville 14, Decatur 4
Lakin McBee: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Aaliyah Twitty: 3-for-4, RBI
Zoe Pitts: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs