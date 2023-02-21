Taylor Au smoked a two-run homer, Emma Claire Wilson pitched well in the circle, and Cullman’s softball team opened its 2023 season with a 5-1 home victory over Brewer on Tuesday.

Au’s home run highlighted a two-hit, three-RBI day, while Wilson scattered four hits and 13 strikeouts in seven solid innings of work.

The Lady Bearcats went ahead 1-0 in the first inning after Haley Shannon singled and then stole second and third before Au brought her home with a sacrifice fly.

After Brewer tied the meeting in the third inning, Au quickly put Cullman back in front in the bottom half of the frame with a two-run shot to left-center field.

Kylie Stracener added an RBI single in the fourth inning, and back-to-back doubles by Au and Wilson resulted in another run in the fifth inning.

Wilson finished with two hits and an RBI, while Shannon, Stracener, Abby Maples and Sadie Graham had one hit apiece.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, February 21

Prep Softball

Hanceville 11, Vinemont 4

Aaliyah Twitty (H): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kynzlee Farr (H): 2-for-3, RBI

Angela Harris (V): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Emma Dortch (V): 2-for-3, RBI

Prep Baseball

Vinemont 8, Cold Springs 3

Ayden Thomason (V): 2-for-3, RBI

Zeke Olinger (V): 4 IP, 2 H, 6 K

William Hathaway (V): 3 IP, 2 H, 3 K

Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2-for-4

J.B. Pennington 10, Hanceville 7

Gabe Ognilla: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Cullman 9, Gardendale 8

Elijah Hayes: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Paxton Ponder: 3-for-4, RBI

Zane Watwood: 2-for-4, RBI

Deshler 8, Addison 1

Prep Soccer

Russellville 3, West Point 2 (Girls)

Hope Lee: 2 goals

Cullman 2, Gardendale 1 (Boys)

Monday, February 20

Prep Baseball

Addison 12, Winston County 4

Jed Wilkins: 3-for-5, 4 RBIs

Stone Talley: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

West Point 6, Fairview 5

Brody Freeman (WP): 2-for-3, RBI

JD Cochran (WP): 7 IP, 5 H, ER, 5 K

Lucas West (F): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Carson Jones (F): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Hanceville 15, Oakman 7

Nelson Arteaga: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs | 3 IP, H, ER, 8 K

Cody Belcher: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Vinemont 18, Falkville 16

Hayden Robinson: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Michael Foust: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Prep Softball

Hanceville 14, Decatur 4

Lakin McBee: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Aaliyah Twitty: 3-for-4, RBI

Zoe Pitts: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

