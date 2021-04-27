Cullman’s varsity girls soccer team advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time in program history following a 3-1 victory against Fort Payne on Tuesday night.
The Class 6A No. 8 Lady Bearcats (10-6-1) received goals from Addie Echols, Jeta Falcon and Ashlei Bryant en route to claiming the road win.
Cullman will play Randolph or No. 7 Southside-Gadsden later this week for a spot in the semifinals.
Prep Golf
Fairview’s varsity girls golf team finished third at the Class 4A-5A, Section 3 Tournament on Tuesday to qualify for next week’s sub-state tournament.
Brileigh Roberts shot an 83 to finish fifth individually, while Lauren Lawson carded an 86 to finish ninth. Emmy-Leigh Glover rounded out the scores at Guntersville’s Eagles Nest Golf Course with a 99.
The Lady Aggies will compete in sub-state next Tuesday at RTJ Silver Lakes in Glencoe.
West Point’s boys, meanwhile, placed fourth in their 5A, Section 3 Tournament — held at Cross Creek Golf Course on Monday — to advance to sub-state as well. Andrew Lynn (89), Jacob Reid (94), Haydan Hinkle (101) and Sam Wheeler (103) had the contributing scores. The Warriors will tee it up next Monday at Twin Bridges Golf Course in Gadsden.
Good Hope’s Colby Watson qualified as an individual after shooting an 87 at Ol’ Colony Golf Course in Tuscaloosa on Monday. He’ll play sub-state at RTJ Highland Oaks in Dothan.
Both Cullman squads also advanced to sub-state following respective third-place finishes in their 6A, Section 4 Tournaments at Canebrake in Athens.
Will Drake (72), Braylon Adcock (78), Ben Shedd (79) and John Lunsford (79) were the top golfers for Cullman’s boys, while Mary Charles Davis (75), Kate Cost (82) and Madison Clements (95) registered the counting scores for the Lady Bearcats. Both Drake and Davis made their All-Tournament teams.
Cullman’s sub-state tournaments will be held at Cypress Lakes in Muscle Shoals next Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Cold Springs' Clayton Terry (85) and Katie Salley (82) advanced to sub-state as individuals following strong efforts at the 1A-2A, Section 4 Tournament and 1A-3A, Section 4 Tournament, respectively, at Cross Creek Golf Course. Salley will play sub-state next Monday at RTJ Silver Lakes, while Terry will return to Cross Creek on Tuesday.
Tuesday — April 27
Prep Softball
Hazel Green 5, Cullman 0
Savannah Davis: 2 hits
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 12 K
J.B. Pennington 11, Fairview 9
Deavan Fulmer: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Kyleigh Aleman: 2 hits
Ayda Payne: 2 hits
Kaitlyn Benson: hit, 3 RBIs
Emma Garcia: hit, RBI
