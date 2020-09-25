Big plays from Mars Hill Bible on Friday night were too much for Cullman to maintain its perfect record, as the Panthers found the end zone three times and defeated the Bearcats 21-6.
The Bearcats (5-1) found themselves in a hole immediately when Mars Hill returned the game’s opening kickoff for a touchdown. It wasn’t until 1:45 left in the first half that Cullman got on the scoreboard, which came on a 40-yard pass from Max Dueland to Jeb Bartle that pulled the Bearcats to a 7-6 deficit.
However, that wouldn’t be the last score of the half. Mars Hill responded immediately, adding a touchdown a minute later to take a 14-6 lead into the break.
The only scoring in the second half came on another big play from Mars Hill (4-1). With 9:26 left in the third quarter, the Panthers added an 80-yard touchdown run to extend their lead to 21-6.
Cullman travels to Decatur next week for a Region 8 game.
Hayden 43, West Point 35
West Point suffered another heartbreaker Friday night, losing its fourth consecutive game by single digits. The Warriors battled in a back-and-forth contest that included three ties in the first half.
After a 21-all stalemate at halftime, a 60-yard touchdown run by Carter Thornton followed by a successful 2-point conversion gave West Point (0-5) a 29-28 lead with 23 seconds left in the third quarter. In the final period, Hayden (3-2) responded with a quick score and successful 2-point conversion to regain a 36-29 lead.
It took only a little more than a minute for Will Cochran to find the end zone for West Point. However, the Warriors’ 2-point conversion attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Hayden clinging to a 1-point lead with 9:29 left in the game.
With West Point needing another score to win, it was the Wildcats who found the end zone, adding a 12-yard score with 4:16 left to extend their lead.
For the Warriors, Cochran finished the game with two rushing scores and a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Bowers. Kelton Washington had a touchdown run in the first half.
West Point travels to Crossville for a Region 7 game next week.
Falkville 49, Cold Springs 13
Cold Springs wasn’t able to overcome a large deficit and fell to 3-2 on the year. Falkville jumped out to a 28-point lead in the first quarter and led by 43 points before Seth Williams got the Eagles on the board midway through the third quarter with a touchdown. Ayden Alexander added a touchdown late for Cold Springs. Andrew Jones, Jordan Greenfield, Christian Angulo and Lawson Tew all scored for Falkville, which moved to 5-0 on the season. Cold Springs travels to Addison next week for a Region 5 game.
Locust Fork 38, Hanceville 7
Hanceville dropped its eighth consecutive game to Locust Fork. The Bulldogs (1-4) took a 7-6 lead early in the second quarter when Bo Joles found Dylan Twilley for a 19-yard score. However, it would be all Hornets (2-3) from there, with the away team taking a 20-7 lead into the break and adding three more scores in the second half. Hanceville travels to Oneonta next week for a Region 6 game.
Sylvania 42, Holly Pond 12
Holly Pond picked up a game with Sylvania and it was mostly Rams, who jumped out to a quick 21-0 lead in the first quarter. Holly Pond was unable to recover. The Broncos (1-4) had two scores from Tyler Suryono, the first coming in the second quarter and the second being late in the game, but it was Sylvania who was able to walk away with a win.
