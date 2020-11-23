HOLLY POND — Cullman picked up a 65-60 victory over Lincoln County (Tenn.) in the opening round of the 64th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.

The Bearcats will face Douglas in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Cullman controlled the first half and maintained a 20-point cushion late in the third quarter.

Lincoln County, though, responded with a big-time final frame to pull to within two points late in the outing.

Tucker Gambrill's free throw pushed the lead to 63-60, and the Bearcats then got a crucial stop on defense.

Brodie Malcom followed with two clutch free throws with less than five seconds remaining to seal the deal.

"We were able to play hard and wide-open in man (defense)," Cullman coach Bobby Meyer said. "They went a little zone in the second half, and we still had plenty of opportunities. We just didn’t take advantage of them. The zone didn’t affect us other than us just taking poor shots and making poor decisions. Instead of moving the ball, we were trying to drive the ball. The drives weren’t there. We’ve got to be better.

"I was a little disappointed to play the second half the way we did, but we’re happy with the win and looking forward to playing tomorrow night."

Max Gambrill led the Bearcats with 12 points, while Tucker Gambrill added 11.

Malcom (nine), Garrison Sharpe (eight), Tucker Apel (six) and Kaleb Heatherly (six) also pitched in buckets.

See below for capsules from other Day 1 matchups.

Arab 71, Fairview 44

% Owen Yarbrough: 15 points

% Austin Johnson: 11 points

% Landon Tweedie: 7 points

* Fairview will play Cold Springs on Tuesday at 2 p.m.

 

New Hope 38, Cold Springs 37

% Micah Calvert: 11 points

% Tanner Kilgo: 8 points

% Brody Peppers: 7 points

* New Hope scored the go-ahead basket with 1.5 seconds left in game.

 

Douglas 60, Holly Pond 47

% Jayden Perkins: 12 points

% Parker Sellers: 8 points

% Gunnar McBee/Levi Boatright: 6 points

* Holly Pond will play Lincoln County on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, November 23

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 82, East Lawrence 64

Tanner Malin: 31 points

Lawton Farr: 21 points

Noah Barnette: 12 points

Colton Lindsey: 8 points

 

Brewer 59, Vinemont 39

Will Rhodes: 15 points

Gabe Friedrich: 7 points

Caleb Sharpe: 7 points

 

West Point 50, West Limestone 45

Will Cochran: 16 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 12 points

Logan Selby: 7 points

Sam Wheeler: 7 points

 

Varsity Girls

Cullman 65, Pisgah 39

Regan Quattlebaum: 14 points

Jaden Winfrey: 12 points

Ella Collum: 10 points

Ava McSwain: 9 points 

Saturday, November 21

Varsity Boys

Brindlee Mountain 54, Vinemont 34

Ryan Stewart: 11 points

 

West Point 71, Danville 64

Logan Selby: 13 points

Sam Wheeler: 13 points

Kobe Bowers: 13 points

Will Cochran: 12 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 10 points

 

Varsity Girls

Addison 43, Hanceville 35

Gracie Manley, Addison: 15 points

Anna Grace Luker, Addison: 13 points

Bracie Rodgers, Addison: 8 points

Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville: 17 points

Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: 8 points

 

Priceville 58, Fairview 23

Jacy Gorham, Fairview: 8 points

 

Hatton 51, Good Hope 50

Rudi Derrick: 15 points

Bailey Tetro: 11 points

Ivey Maddox: 9 points

Heather Tetro: 8 points

 

Other Scores

Muscle Shoals 73, Cold Springs 26

Phil Campbell 57, Cold Springs 34

Hazel Green 73, West Point 23

Phil Campbell 62, West Point 58

