HOLLY POND — Cullman picked up a 65-60 victory over Lincoln County (Tenn.) in the opening round of the 64th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
The Bearcats will face Douglas in the semifinals on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Cullman controlled the first half and maintained a 20-point cushion late in the third quarter.
Lincoln County, though, responded with a big-time final frame to pull to within two points late in the outing.
Tucker Gambrill's free throw pushed the lead to 63-60, and the Bearcats then got a crucial stop on defense.
Brodie Malcom followed with two clutch free throws with less than five seconds remaining to seal the deal.
"We were able to play hard and wide-open in man (defense)," Cullman coach Bobby Meyer said. "They went a little zone in the second half, and we still had plenty of opportunities. We just didn’t take advantage of them. The zone didn’t affect us other than us just taking poor shots and making poor decisions. Instead of moving the ball, we were trying to drive the ball. The drives weren’t there. We’ve got to be better.
"I was a little disappointed to play the second half the way we did, but we’re happy with the win and looking forward to playing tomorrow night."
Max Gambrill led the Bearcats with 12 points, while Tucker Gambrill added 11.
Malcom (nine), Garrison Sharpe (eight), Tucker Apel (six) and Kaleb Heatherly (six) also pitched in buckets.
See below for capsules from other Day 1 matchups.
Arab 71, Fairview 44
% Owen Yarbrough: 15 points
% Austin Johnson: 11 points
% Landon Tweedie: 7 points
* Fairview will play Cold Springs on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
New Hope 38, Cold Springs 37
% Micah Calvert: 11 points
% Tanner Kilgo: 8 points
% Brody Peppers: 7 points
* New Hope scored the go-ahead basket with 1.5 seconds left in game.
Douglas 60, Holly Pond 47
% Jayden Perkins: 12 points
% Parker Sellers: 8 points
% Gunnar McBee/Levi Boatright: 6 points
* Holly Pond will play Lincoln County on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Monday, November 23
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 82, East Lawrence 64
Tanner Malin: 31 points
Lawton Farr: 21 points
Noah Barnette: 12 points
Colton Lindsey: 8 points
Brewer 59, Vinemont 39
Will Rhodes: 15 points
Gabe Friedrich: 7 points
Caleb Sharpe: 7 points
West Point 50, West Limestone 45
Will Cochran: 16 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 12 points
Logan Selby: 7 points
Sam Wheeler: 7 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 65, Pisgah 39
Regan Quattlebaum: 14 points
Jaden Winfrey: 12 points
Ella Collum: 10 points
Ava McSwain: 9 points
Saturday, November 21
Varsity Boys
Brindlee Mountain 54, Vinemont 34
Ryan Stewart: 11 points
West Point 71, Danville 64
Logan Selby: 13 points
Sam Wheeler: 13 points
Kobe Bowers: 13 points
Will Cochran: 12 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 10 points
Varsity Girls
Addison 43, Hanceville 35
Gracie Manley, Addison: 15 points
Anna Grace Luker, Addison: 13 points
Bracie Rodgers, Addison: 8 points
Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville: 17 points
Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: 8 points
Priceville 58, Fairview 23
Jacy Gorham, Fairview: 8 points
Hatton 51, Good Hope 50
Rudi Derrick: 15 points
Bailey Tetro: 11 points
Ivey Maddox: 9 points
Heather Tetro: 8 points
Other Scores
Muscle Shoals 73, Cold Springs 26
Phil Campbell 57, Cold Springs 34
Hazel Green 73, West Point 23
Phil Campbell 62, West Point 58
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.