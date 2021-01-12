Cullman Bearcats

Cullman's Ava McSwain drives to the basket.

 Jake Winfrey

Ava McSwain scored a game-high 23 points, Cullman's varsity girls forced numerous turnovers, and the Lady Bearcats breezed past Decatur 70-30 for a home and area win on Tuesday night.

Cullman, which improved to 12-7, received double-digit contributions from Regan Quattlebaum (14) and Jaden Winfrey (12) as well in the Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.

Coach Josh Hembree's squad opened the clash with a 17-0 spurt and led 37-19 at halftime.

The Lady Bearcats then put together a 19-0 surge to open the third quarter, eventually building a 59-20 lead.

"For me, it’s nice to be back on the sideline," Hembree said. "I’ve missed six games, and I missed every one of them. Our two assistants, coach (Mary) Hartline and coach (Christina) Watson, did an incredible job while I was gone. I was glad to see our girls execute stuff we’ve been working on and knock down some shots. It was nice to get out in the break and finish as well. We’ve got to continue getting better and working on the things we’ve got to do to be able to compete — stay out of foul trouble, move our feet, get block-outs. Little things matter a lot at this point in the season."

Stella Smith (seven), Emma Ray (five), Hannah Hoffman (four), Ella Collum (three) and Lanie Cornelius (two) rounded out the offensive output for the Black and Gold.

Cullman honored its two seniors — Hoffman and Ray — before the contest.

"I'm really proud of those two," Hembree said. "They’ve done a great job stepping into leadership roles this year, and they’re just wonderful young ladies."

See below for more local roundup.

Tuesday, January 12

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 47, Winston County 23

Micah Calvert: 12 points

Tanner Kilgo: 10 points

Adam Hill: 7 points

Roberto Ayala: 7 points

Decatur 56, Cullman 54

Max Gambrill: 17 points

Jaden Orr: 8 points

Tucker Gambrill: 7 points

Brewer 69, Fairview 60

Owen Yarbrough: 24 points

JT White: 14 points

Peyton Bailey: 10 points

Preston Ryan: 7 points

Good Hope 60, Curry 54

Noah Barnette: 15 points

Tanner Malin: 13 points

Lawton Farr: 12 points

Colton Lindsey: 8 points 

Brindlee Mountain 60, Holly Pond 51

Levi Boatright: 12 points

Jayden Perkins: 10 points

Landon Rowell: 10 points

Casey Brown: 8 points

West Point 84, Lawrence County 69

Will Cochran: 23 points

Kobe Bowers: 20 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 15 points

Carter Thornton: 11 points

Logan Selby: 8 points 

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 60, Winston County 30

Brooke Crider: 15 points

Kyla Aaron: 14 points

Shay Sellers: 11 points

Madison Bruer: 9 points

Fairview 60, Brewer 35

Molly McKelvy: 10 points

Jaycee Aleman: 10 points

Maddie Yeager: 8 points

Daisy Manasco: 7 points

Good Hope 56, Curry 32

Ivey Maddox: 17 points

Rudi Derrick: 16 points

Bailey Tetro: 13 points

Holly Pond 49, Brindlee Mountain 32

Kaylee Stallings: 12 points

Maddi Ham: 11 points

Sarah Finley: 10 points

Lawrence County 68, West Point 57

Lexi Shadix: 30 points

Braelee Quinn: 16 points

0
0
0
0
0

