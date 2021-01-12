Ava McSwain scored a game-high 23 points, Cullman's varsity girls forced numerous turnovers, and the Lady Bearcats breezed past Decatur 70-30 for a home and area win on Tuesday night.
Cullman, which improved to 12-7, received double-digit contributions from Regan Quattlebaum (14) and Jaden Winfrey (12) as well in the Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.
Coach Josh Hembree's squad opened the clash with a 17-0 spurt and led 37-19 at halftime.
The Lady Bearcats then put together a 19-0 surge to open the third quarter, eventually building a 59-20 lead.
"For me, it’s nice to be back on the sideline," Hembree said. "I’ve missed six games, and I missed every one of them. Our two assistants, coach (Mary) Hartline and coach (Christina) Watson, did an incredible job while I was gone. I was glad to see our girls execute stuff we’ve been working on and knock down some shots. It was nice to get out in the break and finish as well. We’ve got to continue getting better and working on the things we’ve got to do to be able to compete — stay out of foul trouble, move our feet, get block-outs. Little things matter a lot at this point in the season."
Stella Smith (seven), Emma Ray (five), Hannah Hoffman (four), Ella Collum (three) and Lanie Cornelius (two) rounded out the offensive output for the Black and Gold.
Cullman honored its two seniors — Hoffman and Ray — before the contest.
"I'm really proud of those two," Hembree said. "They’ve done a great job stepping into leadership roles this year, and they’re just wonderful young ladies."
Tuesday, January 12
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 47, Winston County 23
Micah Calvert: 12 points
Tanner Kilgo: 10 points
Adam Hill: 7 points
Roberto Ayala: 7 points
Decatur 56, Cullman 54
Max Gambrill: 17 points
Jaden Orr: 8 points
Tucker Gambrill: 7 points
Brewer 69, Fairview 60
Owen Yarbrough: 24 points
JT White: 14 points
Peyton Bailey: 10 points
Preston Ryan: 7 points
Good Hope 60, Curry 54
Noah Barnette: 15 points
Tanner Malin: 13 points
Lawton Farr: 12 points
Colton Lindsey: 8 points
Brindlee Mountain 60, Holly Pond 51
Levi Boatright: 12 points
Jayden Perkins: 10 points
Landon Rowell: 10 points
Casey Brown: 8 points
West Point 84, Lawrence County 69
Will Cochran: 23 points
Kobe Bowers: 20 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 15 points
Carter Thornton: 11 points
Logan Selby: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 60, Winston County 30
Brooke Crider: 15 points
Kyla Aaron: 14 points
Shay Sellers: 11 points
Madison Bruer: 9 points
Fairview 60, Brewer 35
Molly McKelvy: 10 points
Jaycee Aleman: 10 points
Maddie Yeager: 8 points
Daisy Manasco: 7 points
Good Hope 56, Curry 32
Ivey Maddox: 17 points
Rudi Derrick: 16 points
Bailey Tetro: 13 points
Holly Pond 49, Brindlee Mountain 32
Kaylee Stallings: 12 points
Maddi Ham: 11 points
Sarah Finley: 10 points
Lawrence County 68, West Point 57
Lexi Shadix: 30 points
Braelee Quinn: 16 points
