HOLLY POND — Tucker Gambrill posted a team-high 22 points, Cullman's defense forced numerous turnovers, and the Bearcats dominated Arab 69-40 in the championship game of the 64th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Wednesday night.
Cullman (5-1) stormed out to a 21-5 advantage after eight minutes and led 32-13 at halftime.
The Bearcats then parlayed a superb third-quarter effort into a 59-21 cushion and subsequent hot clock.
Not a bad finish inside Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.
"We were happy to come out with such intensity," Cullman coach Bobby Meyer said. "Third night in a row, that's hard to do. Our first group set the tone, then the second group came in and kept that going, then the third group came in and kept that going. Lots of defensive intensity and made some timely 3's. Great overall effort from one through 14 tonight. That's what you have to have."
Jaden Orr and Brodie Malcom each secured seven points, while Garrison Sharpe and Cayden Graham notched six apiece. Six other Bearcats garnered at least one point in the victory.
Defensively, Cullman feasted on the Arabian Knights throughout the clash, collecting turnover after turnover and turning those into instant offense on the other end of the court.
"We wanted the game to be our way, not their way," Meyer said. "And that'll be the case for a lot of games this season. If we allow the other team to play their way, it'll be a disadvantage for us. So, we’ve got to play our way. The game has to be forced our way. We were lucky enough to do that tonight."
See below for capsules from other Day 3 matchups.
Lincoln County 62, Fairview 48
Landon Tweedie: 14 points
Owen Yarbrough: 11 points
Preston Ryan: 8 points
Jack Brown: 7 points
Douglas 53, Cold Springs 44
Tanner Kilgo: 18 points
Seth Williams: 11 points
Micah Calvert: 8 points
New Hope 76, Holly Pond 44
Jayden Perkins: 11 points
Gunnar McBee/Gunner Creel/Parker Sellers/Landon Perkins: 7 points
Wednesday, November 25
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 63, Florence 42
Rudi Derrick: 18 points
Ivey Maddox: 15 points
Bailey Tetro: 11 points
Holly Pond 42, Clements 36
Sarah Finley: 12 points
Tate Duke: 8 points
Tuesday, November 24
Varsity Boys
Brewer 62, West Point 57
Sam Wheeler: 13 points
Kobe Bowers: 13 points
Carter Thornton: 12 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.