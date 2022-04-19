Cullman’s varsity boys golf team won the Bert McGriff Memorial, which wrapped up on Tuesday.

The Bearcats triumphed in the 17-team, two-day event — held at Terri Pines and Cross Creek — by 11 shots.

John Lunsford (+1) finished second overall, while Will Drake (+4) was fifth. Both made the All-Tournament Team. Ben Shedd (+6) was seventh.

Kate Cost (81-77) placed fifth overall for the Lady Bearcats, who finished fourth as a team. Mary Charles Davis (81-80) was ninth.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday — April 19

Prep Baseball

Shelby County 9, Cullman 6

Easton Peed: hit, 2 RBIs

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI

Will Bradberry: hit, RBI

Cole Floyd: 3 walks

 

Priceville 10, Hanceville 0

Mortimer Jordan 7, Vinemont 3

Hayden Robinson: 2 hits, RBI

Prep Softball

Cullman 10, Etowah 0

Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits, RBI

Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: hit, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Morton: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 K

Boaz 6, Good Hope 3

Addyson Burgess: RBI 2B

 

Russellville 8, West Point 5

Kylee Quinn: 3 hits (HR), 5 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Maci Brown: 2 hits

Monday — April 18

Prep Baseball

Meek 16, Cold Springs 5

Cody Smith: 2 hits, RBI

Kaiden Graves: hit, 2 RBIs

Cullman 4, Buckhorn 2

Will Bradberry: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: RBI 2B

Prep Softball

Southeastern 8, Good Hope 6

Natalie Miller: 2 hits, RBI

Campbell Koch: 2 hits

Addyson Burgess: hit, 3 RBIs

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you