Cullman’s varsity boys golf team won the Bert McGriff Memorial, which wrapped up on Tuesday.
The Bearcats triumphed in the 17-team, two-day event — held at Terri Pines and Cross Creek — by 11 shots.
John Lunsford (+1) finished second overall, while Will Drake (+4) was fifth. Both made the All-Tournament Team. Ben Shedd (+6) was seventh.
Kate Cost (81-77) placed fifth overall for the Lady Bearcats, who finished fourth as a team. Mary Charles Davis (81-80) was ninth.
Tuesday — April 19
Prep Baseball
Shelby County 9, Cullman 6
Easton Peed: hit, 2 RBIs
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, RBI
Will Bradberry: hit, RBI
Cole Floyd: 3 walks
Priceville 10, Hanceville 0
Mortimer Jordan 7, Vinemont 3
Hayden Robinson: 2 hits, RBI
Prep Softball
Cullman 10, Etowah 0
Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits, RBI
Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, 2 RBIs
Brooklyn Morton: 5 IP, 4 H, 3 K
Boaz 6, Good Hope 3
Addyson Burgess: RBI 2B
Russellville 8, West Point 5
Kylee Quinn: 3 hits (HR), 5 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Maci Brown: 2 hits
Monday — April 18
Prep Baseball
Meek 16, Cold Springs 5
Cody Smith: 2 hits, RBI
Kaiden Graves: hit, 2 RBIs
Cullman 4, Buckhorn 2
Will Bradberry: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: RBI 2B
Prep Softball
Southeastern 8, Good Hope 6
Natalie Miller: 2 hits, RBI
Campbell Koch: 2 hits
Addyson Burgess: hit, 3 RBIs
