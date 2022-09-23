Cullman’s cross country teams recorded a sweep of the Tigers at the Palomino RV Resort on Thursday.
Mabry Free (second), Bella Caretti (third), Addison Vogelaar (fourth), Khloe Nalley (sixth) and Audrey Floyd (eighth) provided the counting scores for Cullman’s varsity girls, who accumulated 23 points to easily take care of the Lady Tigers (36) at the newly minted cross country course at Burrow-Hamilton Farm.
Cullman’s varsity boys, meanwhile, slipped past Hartselle (32) with 26 points.
Andrue Barnett (second), William Nichols (third), Jacob Taylor (sixth), Lane Hopper (seventh) and David Manashirov (eighth) were the top runners for the Bearcats.
Prep Volleyball
See below for scores from the past week.
Monday, September 19
Cold Springs def. Cleveland (3-1)
Dora def. Cold Springs (2-0)
Asbury def. Cullman Christian (2-1)
St. Bernard def. Cullman Christian (2-1)
St. Bernard def. Asbury (2-0)
Good Hope def. Hanceville (2-0)
Good Hope def. Vinemont (2-0)
Vinemont def. Hanceville (2-0)
Tuesday, September 20
Cold Springs def. Carver-Birmingham (2-0)
Hayden def. Cold Springs (2-0)
Cullman def. Mortimer Jordan
Arab def. Cullman
St. Bernard def. Cullman Christian (3-0)
Fairview def. Vinemont (2-0)
West Point def. Fairview (2-1)
West Point def. Vinemont (2-0)
Good Hope def. Oneonta
Holly Pond def. Southeastern (3-0)
Wednesday, September 21
Arab def. Fairview (3-0)
Thursday, September 22
Danville def. Addison (2-0)
Holly Pond def. Cold Springs (3-0)
Good Hope def. Cold Springs (2-0)
Good Hope def. Holly Pond (2-0)
Cullman def. Lauderdale County (2-0)
Muscle Shoals def. Cullman (2-1)
Southeastern def. Hanceville (3-0)
Decatur Heritage def. St. Bernard (3-1)
Vinemont def. J.B. Pennington (3-0)