Cullman’s cross country teams recorded a sweep of the Tigers at the Palomino RV Resort on Thursday.

Mabry Free (second), Bella Caretti (third), Addison Vogelaar (fourth), Khloe Nalley (sixth) and Audrey Floyd (eighth) provided the counting scores for Cullman’s varsity girls, who accumulated 23 points to easily take care of the Lady Tigers (36) at the newly minted cross country course at Burrow-Hamilton Farm.

Cullman’s varsity boys, meanwhile, slipped past Hartselle (32) with 26 points.

Andrue Barnett (second), William Nichols (third), Jacob Taylor (sixth), Lane Hopper (seventh) and David Manashirov (eighth) were the top runners for the Bearcats.

Prep Volleyball

See below for scores from the past week.

Monday, September 19

Cold Springs def. Cleveland (3-1)

Dora def. Cold Springs (2-0)

Asbury def. Cullman Christian (2-1)

St. Bernard def. Cullman Christian (2-1)

St. Bernard def. Asbury (2-0)

Good Hope def. Hanceville (2-0)

Good Hope def. Vinemont (2-0)

Vinemont def. Hanceville (2-0)

Tuesday, September 20

Cold Springs def. Carver-Birmingham (2-0)

Hayden def. Cold Springs (2-0)

Cullman def. Mortimer Jordan

Arab def. Cullman

St. Bernard def. Cullman Christian (3-0)

Fairview def. Vinemont (2-0)

West Point def. Fairview (2-1)

West Point def. Vinemont (2-0)

Good Hope def. Oneonta

Holly Pond def. Southeastern (3-0)

Wednesday, September 21

Arab def. Fairview (3-0)

Thursday, September 22

Danville def. Addison (2-0)

Holly Pond def. Cold Springs (3-0)

Good Hope def. Cold Springs (2-0)

Good Hope def. Holly Pond (2-0)

Cullman def. Lauderdale County (2-0)

Muscle Shoals def. Cullman (2-1)

Southeastern def. Hanceville (3-0)

Decatur Heritage def. St. Bernard (3-1)

Vinemont def. J.B. Pennington (3-0)

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

