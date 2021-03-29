This year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is scheduled to get rolling next week.
The annual showdown, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Vinemont Sports Complex from Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7.
West Point has racked up six straight county championships dating back to 2014 and is the top seed for this year’s tournament. Vinemont (No. 2), Good Hope (No. 3), Holly Pond (No. 4), Cold Springs (No. 5), Fairview (No. 6) and Hanceville (No. 7) comprise the rest of the seeding.
The tournament will again use its traditional double-elimination format.
See below for a complete schedule.
Game 1: Holly Pond vs. Cold Springs, Monday at 4 p.m.
Game 2: Good Hope vs. Fairview, Monday at 4 p.m.
Game 3: Vinemont vs. Hanceville, Monday at 4 p.m.
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. West Point, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser, Monday at 7 p.m.
Game 8: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, Monday at 7 p.m.
Game 9: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Championship)
Game 13: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. (Championship — If Necessary)
See below for local roundup.
Tuesday — March 30
Prep Baseball
Addison 17, Winston County 12
Fairview 7, Foley 6
Parker Martin: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI
Caden Jennings: 2 hits
Bryceson Turner: 2 hits
Levi Garner: solo HR
Dalton Payne: GW RBI single
*Eight Innings
Locust Fork 5, Good Hope 3
Travis Brock: 2 hits
Lane Speegle: 2 hits
Morgan Cook: hit, RBI
Braxton Marshall: hit, RBI
Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI
Holly Pond 12, Susan Moore 7
Seth Whiting: 4 hits, 4 RBIs
Charlie Huddleston: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
John Martin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Thomas Bell: 2 hits
Andy Light: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Athens 8, West Point 1
*Four Innings
West Point 2, Belgreen 0
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Sydney Sellers: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 4 IP, H, 2 K
*Five Innings
Monday — March 29
Prep Baseball
Addison 16, Winston County 6
Cold Springs 16, Good Hope 12
Cody Bales (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Joshua Winfrey (CS): 3 hits
Cole Shelton (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Roberto Ayala (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Andrew Weaver (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Brodi Williams (CS): hit, RBI
Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Lane Speegle (GH): hit, 3 RBIs
Morgan Cook (GH): hit, RBI
Preston Seymore (GH): hit, RBI
Cold Springs 22, Meek 3
Madison County 2, Fairview 1
Brody Hogeland: 3 hits
Levi Garner: 2 hits
Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI
Brody Hogeland: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 4 K
Lindsay Lane 6, Fairview 2
Parker Martin: 2 hits
Brody Hogeland: hit, RBI
Crimson Wright: hit, RBI
Susan Moore 10, Holly Pond 7
Thomas Bell: 2 hits, RBI
Andy Light: 2 hits, RBI
Bradly Butts: 2 hits
John Martin: hit, RBI
West Point 4, Gordonsville 1
Will Cochran: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Eli Folds: 2 hits
Branson Smith: 2 hits
Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI
Branson Smith: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 4 K
Decatur 12, West Point 8
Eli Folds: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Carter Thornton: 2 hits, RBI
Branson Smith: 2 hits, RBI
Will Cochran: 2 hits
Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Addison 5, Lynn 0
Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits
Madison Aderholt: hit, 2 RBIs
Lexie Luker: hit, RBI
Jayla Carter: hit, RBI
Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 2 H, 15 K
Buckhorn 6, West Point 0
*Four Innings
West Point 3, Giles County 1
Lexi Shadix: hit, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 3 IP, 2 H, ER, K
*Four Innings
Saturday — March 27
Prep Baseball
T.R. Miller 10, Fairview 0
Fairview 9, J.U. Blacksher 5
Bryceson Turner: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Tanner Bennett: hit, 2 RBIs
Justin Hostetler: hit, RBI
Good Hope 17, Winston County 4
Lane Speegle: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Caleb Rusk: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI
Braxton Marshall: hit, 2 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell: 3.2 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 K
West Point 3, Plainview 1
Brody Freeman: hit, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 RBIs
Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, H, 0 ER, K
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.