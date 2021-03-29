Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.