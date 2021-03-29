West Point Wins

West Point celebrates with the trophy after defeating Good Hope 5-3 at the Cullman County Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

This year’s Cullman County Softball Tournament is scheduled to get rolling next week.

The annual showdown, which was cancelled last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held at the Vinemont Sports Complex from Monday, April 5 through Wednesday, April 7.

West Point has racked up six straight county championships dating back to 2014 and is the top seed for this year’s tournament. Vinemont (No. 2), Good Hope (No. 3), Holly Pond (No. 4), Cold Springs (No. 5), Fairview (No. 6) and Hanceville (No. 7) comprise the rest of the seeding.

The tournament will again use its traditional double-elimination format.

See below for a complete schedule.

Game 1: Holly Pond vs. Cold Springs, Monday at 4 p.m.

Game 2: Good Hope vs. Fairview, Monday at 4 p.m.

Game 3: Vinemont vs. Hanceville, Monday at 4 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. West Point, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 5: Game 2 Winner vs. Game 3 Winner, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 Loser vs. Game 3 Loser, Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 Loser vs. Game 5 Loser, Monday at 7 p.m.

Game 8: Game 4 Loser vs. Game 6 Winner, Monday at 7 p.m.

Game 9: Game 4 Winner vs. Game 5 Winner, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 7 Winner vs. Game 8 Winner, Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Game 11: Game 9 Loser vs. Game 10 Winner, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, Wednesday at 4 p.m. (Championship)

Game 13: Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. (Championship — If Necessary)

See below for local roundup.

Tuesday — March 30

Prep Baseball

Addison 17, Winston County 12

 

Fairview 7, Foley 6

Parker Martin: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Hogeland: 2 hits, RBI

Caden Jennings: 2 hits

Bryceson Turner: 2 hits

Levi Garner: solo HR

Dalton Payne: GW RBI single

*Eight Innings

 

Locust Fork 5, Good Hope 3

Travis Brock: 2 hits

Lane Speegle: 2 hits

Morgan Cook: hit, RBI

Braxton Marshall: hit, RBI

Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI

 

Holly Pond 12, Susan Moore 7

Seth Whiting: 4 hits, 4 RBIs

Charlie Huddleston: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

John Martin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Thomas Bell: 2 hits

Andy Light: hit, RBI

Prep Softball

Athens 8, West Point 1

*Four Innings

 

West Point 2, Belgreen 0

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

Sydney Sellers: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 4 IP, H, 2 K

*Five Innings

Monday — March 29

Prep Baseball

Addison 16, Winston County 6

 

Cold Springs 16, Good Hope 12

Cody Bales (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Joshua Winfrey (CS): 3 hits

Cole Shelton (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Roberto Ayala (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Andrew Weaver (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Brodee Bartlett (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

Brodi Williams (CS): hit, RBI

Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Lane Speegle (GH): hit, 3 RBIs

Morgan Cook (GH): hit, RBI

Preston Seymore (GH): hit, RBI

 

Cold Springs 22, Meek 3

 

Madison County 2, Fairview 1

Brody Hogeland: 3 hits

Levi Garner: 2 hits

Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI

Brody Hogeland: 6 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 4 K

 

Lindsay Lane 6, Fairview 2

Parker Martin: 2 hits

Brody Hogeland: hit, RBI

Crimson Wright: hit, RBI

 

Susan Moore 10, Holly Pond 7

Thomas Bell: 2 hits, RBI

Andy Light: 2 hits, RBI

Bradly Butts: 2 hits

John Martin: hit, RBI

 

West Point 4, Gordonsville 1

Will Cochran: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Eli Folds: 2 hits

Branson Smith: 2 hits

Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI

Branson Smith: 7 IP, 6 H, 0 ER, 4 K

 

Decatur 12, West Point 8

Eli Folds: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Carter Thornton: 2 hits, RBI

Branson Smith: 2 hits, RBI

Will Cochran: 2 hits

Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI

 

Prep Softball

Addison 5, Lynn 0

Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits

Madison Aderholt: hit, 2 RBIs

Lexie Luker: hit, RBI

Jayla Carter: hit, RBI

Anna Grace Luker: 7 IP, 2 H, 15 K

 

Buckhorn 6, West Point 0

*Four Innings

 

West Point 3, Giles County 1

Lexi Shadix: hit, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 3 IP, 2 H, ER, K

*Four Innings

Saturday — March 27

Prep Baseball

T.R. Miller 10, Fairview 0

 

Fairview 9, J.U. Blacksher 5

Bryceson Turner: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Tanner Bennett: hit, 2 RBIs

Justin Hostetler: hit, RBI

 

Good Hope 17, Winston County 4

Lane Speegle: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Caleb Rusk: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI

Braxton Marshall: hit, 2 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell: 3.2 IP, H, 0 ER, 2 K

 

West Point 3, Plainview 1

Brody Freeman: hit, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 RBIs

Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, H, 0 ER, K

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you