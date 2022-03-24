FAIRVIEW — Cold Springs built an early cushion, Emma Black pitched a dandy, and the Lady Eagles secured a 7-3 road victory over Fairview on Thursday night.
Cold Springs took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame following an error and RBI single by Heidi Nichols.
The Lady Eagles blew the game open with five runs in the third inning — Maddie Pearl and Brooklyn Ingram each recorded RBI singles — and Black took care of the rest after that.
The senior lefty scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in seven innings. She struck out 12.
Ingram finished the game with three hits and an RBI, while Pearl (RBI), Nichols (RBI) and Ciara Calvert swatted two hits apiece. Adriana Young and Starla Fuller each tossed in a hit as well.
Emma Roberts led the Lady Aggies with two hits, while Tessa Buckelew (RBI), Emily Benson, Jaycee Aleman and Savannah Bryson provided one apiece.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — March 24
Prep Baseball
Cullman 11, Golden (Colorado) 2
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI
Jake Dueland: 2 hits, RBI
Riley Jackson: 2 hits
Tucker Cagle: hit, 3 RBIs
Jack Stanford: hit, 2 RBIs
Jake Dueland: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 K
Fairview 10, Brewer 7
Nicolas Gregory: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 3 hits
Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI
Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs
Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs
Fairview 5, Brewer 1
Carson Jones: 3 hits
Caden Jennings: 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI
Lucas West: 7 IP, 2 H, R, 10 K
Curry 8, Good Hope 3
Danville 5, Vinemont 1
Colby Miller: 2 hits
Jake Hale: RBI 2B
Danville 15, Vinemont 8
Kayden Henderson: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Michael Foust: 3 hits, RBI
Colby Miller: 3 hits
Jake Hale: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Preston Williams: 2 hits
West Point 3, Arab 1
Colton McCoy: 2 hits
Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs
Eli Folds: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 11 K
Prep Softball
Cordova 15, Good Hope 2
Priceville 10, Hanceville 0
Danville 10, Vinemont 0
West Point 1, Russellville 0
Sidney Burks: RBI 1B
Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 2 H, 11 K
Prep Soccer (Boys)
West Point 3, East Lawrence 0
Anthony Guevara: 2 goals
Joel Guzman: 2 assists
Omar Segundo: goal
Josh Shannon: assist
David Whitesell: shutout
Wednesday — March 23
Prep Baseball
Fultondale 9, Hanceville 1
Drew Campbell: 2 hits, RBI
Jake Cornelius: 2 hits
Tuesday — March 22
Prep Baseball
Carbon Hill 5, Addison 3
Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.