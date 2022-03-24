FAIRVIEW — Cold Springs built an early cushion, Emma Black pitched a dandy, and the Lady Eagles secured a 7-3 road victory over Fairview on Thursday night.

Cold Springs took a 2-0 lead in the opening frame following an error and RBI single by Heidi Nichols.

The Lady Eagles blew the game open with five runs in the third inning — Maddie Pearl and Brooklyn Ingram each recorded RBI singles — and Black took care of the rest after that.

The senior lefty scattered six hits and allowed just one earned run in seven innings. She struck out 12.

Ingram finished the game with three hits and an RBI, while Pearl (RBI), Nichols (RBI) and Ciara Calvert swatted two hits apiece. Adriana Young and Starla Fuller each tossed in a hit as well.

Emma Roberts led the Lady Aggies with two hits, while Tessa Buckelew (RBI), Emily Benson, Jaycee Aleman and Savannah Bryson provided one apiece.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — March 24 

Prep Baseball

Cullman 11, Golden (Colorado) 2

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, RBI

Jake Dueland: 2 hits, RBI

Riley Jackson: 2 hits

Tucker Cagle: hit, 3 RBIs

Jack Stanford: hit, 2 RBIs

Jake Dueland: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 K

Fairview 10, Brewer 7

Nicolas Gregory: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: 3 hits

Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI

Parker Martin: hit, 2 RBIs

Gannon Black: hit, 2 RBIs

Fairview 5, Brewer 1

Carson Jones: 3 hits

Caden Jennings: 2 RBIs

Crimson Wright: 2 hits, RBI

Lucas West: 7 IP, 2 H, R, 10 K

Curry 8, Good Hope 3

Danville 5, Vinemont 1

Colby Miller: 2 hits

Jake Hale: RBI 2B

Danville 15, Vinemont 8

Kayden Henderson: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Michael Foust: 3 hits, RBI

Colby Miller: 3 hits

Jake Hale: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Preston Williams: 2 hits

West Point 3, Arab 1

Colton McCoy: 2 hits

Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs

Eli Folds: 7 IP, 2 H, ER, 11 K

Prep Softball

Cordova 15, Good Hope 2

Priceville 10, Hanceville 0

Danville 10, Vinemont 0

West Point 1, Russellville 0

Sidney Burks: RBI 1B

Carlie Wilkins: 7 IP, 2 H, 11 K

Prep Soccer (Boys)

West Point 3, East Lawrence 0

Anthony Guevara: 2 goals

Joel Guzman: 2 assists

Omar Segundo: goal

Josh Shannon: assist

David Whitesell: shutout

Wednesday — March 23

Prep Baseball

Fultondale 9, Hanceville 1

Drew Campbell: 2 hits, RBI

Jake Cornelius: 2 hits 

Tuesday — March 22

Prep Baseball

Carbon Hill 5, Addison 3

Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits

