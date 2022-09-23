They had to travel a bit for it, but the Cold Springs Eagles shook off their three-game losing streak on Friday with a solid road victory.
Josh Winfrey and Victor Laurentius each scored two touchdowns, and Cold Springs cruised past Class 1A Shoals Christian 48-20 in a non-region game in Florence.
“I thought last week we didn’t have a real good week,” Cold Springs coach Brendan Voce said. “I think we were feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves losing two in a row.
“This week, I thought the kids really got things together and had a really good week of practice.”
Hank Harrison gave the Eagles (3-3) a big highlight with a lengthy kickoff return midway through the first quarter to set up a score and 16-6 Cold Springs lead.
But there was plenty to go around.
In addition to “a huge night” from Winfrey and Laurentius as Voce described, Harrison, Matt Williams and Tycen Kilgo each added touchdown runs.
Cold Springs led 30-14 at the half, thanks to Williams’ score with nine seconds remaining. Shoals Christian, which had won two straight games, fell to 2-3.
Cold Springs travels to Winston County next week.
Lawrence County 17, Hanceville 14
Lawrence County’s 29-yard field goal to start overtime was the difference in a 17-14 win over Hanceville.
Until that point, Hanceville (2-4) had never trailed. But the Bulldogs fumbled on second down in overtime and thus missed their chance to win or at least tie and keep the game going.
Zach Campbell’s 20-yard pass to L.J. Smith late in the first quarter gave Hanceville a 7-0 lead.
Lawrence County (2-4) tied it with 3:26 left in the second quarter, but Brosnan Ward’s 32-yard touchdown gave the Bulldogs the lead back at 14-7 with 14 seconds left until halftime.
A promising Hanceville drive late in the third quarter ended with a fumble, and Lawrence County tied the game with a touchdown with 4:40 left in regulation.
Hanceville travels to Good Hope next week.
Douglas 49, West Point 21
Parker Marks caught a pair of long touchdown passes from Hunter Hensley, one of which came as the first half expired, but Douglas was too much and toppled the Warriors 49-21.
Hensley’s 50-yard pass to Marks broke a string of three Douglas touchdowns and cut the West Point deficit to 28-14 entering halftime. But West Point (1-5) didn’t score again until Hensley’s 5-yard touchdown run with less than a minute left. Douglas improved to 3-2.
Hensley’s 60-yard pass to Marks early in the game tied the score at 7.
West Point will travel to Lawrence County next week.
Glencoe 54, Holly Pond 20
Holly Pond led twice in the first quarter Friday thanks to a pair of early touchdowns and a missed Glencoe extra point, but eventually Glencoe was too much and topped the Broncos 54-20.
Sawyer Olinger found Diego Garcia for the first touchdown for Holly Pond (0-6). Olinger then added the first of two touchdown runs Friday to give Holly Pond a 14-13 lead in the first quarter.
The next came late in the third quarter and cut the deficit to 40-20. Glencoe is now 2-3, while Holly Pond has lost 10 in a row dating to last season.
Holly Pond travels to Gaston next week.