For the second year in a row, the Cold Springs Eagles opened their season with a convincing win over Curry.
Perhaps just as encouraging, coach Brendan Voce senses the Eagles can be better.
Mason Gable ran for two touchdowns and Cold Springs shined defensively Friday in a 20-0 road victory over the Yellow Jackets.
“I don’t know that we played all that well on offense,” Voce said. “But defensively, I thought the kids played really well. Really flew to the football.”
Gable ran for one score before halftime and another in the third quarter, and Matt Williams added a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown.
But Voce is hoping the offense can take a step forward next week.
“We’ve got to be in better shape and we’ve got to be able to play four quarters offensively,” he said.
The Cold Springs defense, meanwhile, showed continued growth. Josh Winfrey had an interception and Bailey Gann recovered a fumble.
Two years removed from a winless season, Cold Springs (1-0) earned its first shutout victory since beating Meek 25-0 in the 2019 opener.
Cold Springs allowed an average of 28 points per game last season – Voce’s first year in charge – after giving up 42 points per game the previous year.
“Last year we really simplified things defensively ... got the kids in the system for a year,” said Voce, adding it often seemed like the Eagles had to think through what to do. “ … This year, the first ballgame, it really looked like they were just playing out there.”
Voce said a shutout win was a big goal for the players.
“Hopefully, that’s a sign of good things to come from the defensive side,” he said.
Cold Springs hosts Holly Pond next week.
Fairview 46, Columbia 6
Eli Frost ran for three touchdowns, and Barett York and Carson Jones each had a part in two scores as the Aggies (1-0) cruised on Friday night.
York and Jones each had a touchdown run before York found Jones for a score through the air. Kolt Redding also had a touchdown pass to Zayden Cruce late.
Fairview, which won the same matchup 51-0 in the first game last season, had a 46-6 lead at halftime Friday, and the second half was sped up due to the margin.
The Aggies will travel next week to Priceville, the only team to beat them through the first eight games of last season. The score that night was 54-47.
Falkville 26, Vinemont 20
Rush Sandlin’s touchdown and game-tying 2-point conversion with less than five minutes left set up Vinemont for one of the area’s most exciting finishes in the first week of the season.
But the drama was more favorable for Falkville, which scored a game-winning touchdown with 31 seconds left.
Vinemont (0-1) recovered an onside kick after tying the game at 20 but couldn’t score, and Falkville answered.
Sandlin opened the game with a touchdown pass to Kyler Pugh late in the first quarter. After Falkville (1-0) went ahead 8-6 on a touchdown and 2-point conversion early in the second quarter, Diego Rodriguez had a touchdown run two minutes later for a 12-8 Vinemont lead.
Falkville’s touchdowns late in the first half and early in the second half came without extra points, giving the Blue Devils a 20-12 lead.
The Eagles host Good Hope next week.
Brewer 23, Hanceville 7
Marquies Leeth earned the honor of Hanceville’s first points of the season, but the first win of the season for the Bulldogs (0-1) will have to wait at least another week.
Leeth’s 7-yard score just before halftime tied the game, but Brewer (1-0) scored the final 16 points.
The game was still tied early in the fourth quarter, but the Patriots scored two touchdowns in the final seven minutes.
Hanceville, which lost 20-13 to Brewer in last year’s opener, will travel to West Point next week.
Clements 45, Holly Pond 12
Sawyer Olinger ran for two late touchdowns, the first for 2 yards and the second for 35, but Holly Pond couldn’t keep up with Clements in the season opener.
The Colts (1-0) ran for four touchdowns and passed for two more before Holly Pond scored.
It was the Holly Pond head coaching debut for Coleman Mason, who is taking over a Broncos program that entered the night with 14 consecutive losses.
Holly Pond (0-1) visits Cold Springs next week.
Winston County 14, Addison 0
Winston County scored a pair of touchdowns, one just before halftime and another in the fourth quarter, to hand Addison its first shutout loss in eight years.
Addison (0-1), which went 9-3 last year and reached the second round of the playoffs, had last been held without a point Aug. 21, 2015, in a 35-0 loss to Pickens County, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. During that eight-year span, Addison shut out 13 opponents — including four last season.
Addison plays next week at Vina, which has lost 22 straight games.