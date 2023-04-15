COLD SPRINGS — And then there were four. 

Good Hope, Fairview and Cold Springs secured Day 1 victories at the Cullman County Baseball Tournament on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round. 

In the opener, the Raiders totaled four runs in the seventh inning to erase a three-run deficit and take down Hanceville 8-7. Good Hope, which took advantage of two critical errors and a passed ball in the decisive frame, will play top-seeded West Point on Monday at 2 p.m. 

The Aggies, meanwhile, rode a strong start from Conner Scott to a 10-3 victory over Holly Pond. 

In the nightcap, Cold Springs and Vinemont duked it out in an instant classic. 

Vinemont trailed 5-2 entering the sixth inning but plated seven runs — Chayce Sandlin delivered a bases-clearing double, Hayden Robinson hit an RBI single and the Eagles touched home plate three more times following passed balls — to build a 9-5 lead. 

Cold Springs, though, answered with four runs of its own in the seventh — Cole Bales had a sacrifice fly, Josh Winfrey laced a two-run double and Tucker Philbeck produced an RBI single — to send the contest into extra innings. 

Bales secured an RBI single in eighth to put Cold Springs ahead for good, allowing Brodee Bartlett to shut the door on the mound shortly afterward.

Fairview and Cold Springs will play Monday at 4:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

See capsules from Saturday’s games below.

Good Hope 8, Hanceville 7

Ayden Black (GH): 2-for-3, RBI

Dakota Overton (GH): 2-for-3

Caden Drake (GH): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Dalton Johnson (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga (H): 2-for-3, RBI | 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 9 K

Jake Cornelius (H): 1-for-2, RBI

Fairview 10, Holly Pond 3

Barett York (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lucas West (FV): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Nic Gregory (FV): 1-for-1, RBI

Gannon Black (FV): 1-for-2, RBI

Conner Scott (FV): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 K

John Martin (HP): 2-for-3

Sawyer Olinger (HP): 1-for-3, RBI

Cold Springs 10, Vinemont 9 (8 Innings)

Josh Winfrey (CS): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Cole Bales (CS): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2-for-5

Samuel Turner (CS): 1-for-1, RBI

Michael Foust (V): 2-for-5

Chayce Sandlin (V): 1-for-4, 3 RBIs

Ayden Thomason (V): 1-for-2, RBI

Hayden Robinson (V): 1-for-5, RBI

Saturday — April 15

Prep Baseball

Addison 8, Winston County 0

Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kaden Dyson: 2 RBIs

Lane Tubb: 7 IP, H, 5 K

Cullman 6, Hoover 5

Riley Jackson: 3-for-3, RBI

Tucker Cagle: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Zane Watwood: 1-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs

*Watwood hit a walk-off home run

Cullman 2, Athens 0

Paxton Ponder: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI

Zane Watwood: 2-for-3

Tucker Cagle: 1-for-3 (HR), RBI

Patton Elkins: 7 IP, 2 H, 6 K

Prep Softball

Addison 10, Sheffield 0 (3 Innings)

Josie Riddle: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs

Addison 3, Tharptown 2 (5 Innings)

Savannah Miller: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Lainey Evans: 2-for-3, RBI

Addison 17, Sheffield 0 (3 Innings)

Savannah Miller: 2-for-2, RBI

Mackenzie Carter: 1-for-2 (HR), 4 RBIs

Cara Bolinger: 1-for-1, 3 RBIs

Summer Evans: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs

Ayden Stewart: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs

Josie Riddle: 3 RBIs

Winston County 6, Cold Springs 5 (5 Innings)

Brooklyn Ingram: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Adriana Young: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Winston County 3, Cold Springs 2 (5 Innings)

Cullman 2, Corner 0 (6 Innings)

Olivia Britton: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Brie Voss: 6 IP, H, 8 K

Helena 3, Cullman 2 (5 Innings)

Reese Hopper: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs

Fairview 17, Holt 3 (3 Innings)

Ayda Payne: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs

Priceville 17, Fairview 0 (3 Innings)

Hamilton 8, Good Hope 6 (5 Innings)

Haley Lay: 2 RBIs

Ardmore 8, West Point 0 (5 Innings)

Friday — April 14

Prep Baseball

Mortimer Jordan 11, Vinemont 2

Mortimer Jordan 17, Vinemont 0

Prep Softball

Cullman 11, Albertville 4 (4 Innings)

Reese Hopper: 3-for-3 (HR), 6 RBIs

Abby Maples: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3, RBI

Taylor Au: Solo HR

Hayden 8, Cullman 2 (5 Innings)

Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, RBI

Reese Hopper: 2-for-2

Olivia Britton: Solo HR

Fairview 4, Falkville 2 (4 Innings)

Fairview 9, Lee-Huntsville 1 (4 Innings)

Addison Phillips: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Jaycee Aleman: 2-for-3, RBI

Emily Benson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Ayda Payne: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Good Hope 8, Skyline 4 (4 Innings)

Etowah 9, West Point 0 (5 Innings)

Bailey Brock: 2-for-2

Corner 5, West Point 2 (5 Innings)

Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3

Bethany Minck: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs 

Thursday, April 13

Prep Baseball

Hartselle 6, Cullman 5

Paxton Ponder: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Hartselle 6, Cullman 3

Tucker Cagle: 3-for-4

Zane Watwood: 2-for-4, RBI

Springville 4, Fairview 1

Springville 12, Fairview 1

Russellville 13, West Point 0

Brody Freeman: 2-for-3

Prep Softball

Addison 12, Cold Springs 2

Dacey Baker (A): 2-for-3 (GS), 5 RBIs

Savannah Miller (A): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Springville 15, Fairview 0

Holly Pond 7, Cleveland 6

Samantha Giles: 3-for-3

Maggie Nail: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Molly Neal: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Lawrence County 13, West Point 7

Alexis Kimbril: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-4

Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-4

Macie Brown: 2-for-4, RBI

Bethany Minck: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Prep Soccer

Cullman 3, Decatur 2 (Boys)

Cort McNeel: Goal

Carter Caffey: Goal

Ramses Martinez: Goal

Connor Swann: 2 Assists

West Point 4, Ardmore 0 (Boys)

Jacob Bencze: 2 Goals | Assist

Omar Segundo: Goal | Assist

Josh Shannon: Goal | Assist

Joel Guzman: Assist

Kolby Clifton: Shutout

Arab 2, Fairview 0 (Boys)

Arab 10, Fairview 0 (Girls)

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you