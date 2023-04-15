COLD SPRINGS — And then there were four.
Good Hope, Fairview and Cold Springs secured Day 1 victories at the Cullman County Baseball Tournament on Saturday to advance to the semifinal round.
In the opener, the Raiders totaled four runs in the seventh inning to erase a three-run deficit and take down Hanceville 8-7. Good Hope, which took advantage of two critical errors and a passed ball in the decisive frame, will play top-seeded West Point on Monday at 2 p.m.
The Aggies, meanwhile, rode a strong start from Conner Scott to a 10-3 victory over Holly Pond.
In the nightcap, Cold Springs and Vinemont duked it out in an instant classic.
Vinemont trailed 5-2 entering the sixth inning but plated seven runs — Chayce Sandlin delivered a bases-clearing double, Hayden Robinson hit an RBI single and the Eagles touched home plate three more times following passed balls — to build a 9-5 lead.
Cold Springs, though, answered with four runs of its own in the seventh — Cole Bales had a sacrifice fly, Josh Winfrey laced a two-run double and Tucker Philbeck produced an RBI single — to send the contest into extra innings.
Bales secured an RBI single in eighth to put Cold Springs ahead for good, allowing Brodee Bartlett to shut the door on the mound shortly afterward.
Fairview and Cold Springs will play Monday at 4:30 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m.
See capsules from Saturday’s games below.
Good Hope 8, Hanceville 7
Ayden Black (GH): 2-for-3, RBI
Dakota Overton (GH): 2-for-3
Caden Drake (GH): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Dalton Johnson (H): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga (H): 2-for-3, RBI | 6 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 9 K
Jake Cornelius (H): 1-for-2, RBI
Fairview 10, Holly Pond 3
Barett York (FV): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Lucas West (FV): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Nic Gregory (FV): 1-for-1, RBI
Gannon Black (FV): 1-for-2, RBI
Conner Scott (FV): 5 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 5 K
John Martin (HP): 2-for-3
Sawyer Olinger (HP): 1-for-3, RBI
Cold Springs 10, Vinemont 9 (8 Innings)
Josh Winfrey (CS): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Tucker Philbeck (CS): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Cole Bales (CS): 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2-for-5
Samuel Turner (CS): 1-for-1, RBI
Michael Foust (V): 2-for-5
Chayce Sandlin (V): 1-for-4, 3 RBIs
Ayden Thomason (V): 1-for-2, RBI
Hayden Robinson (V): 1-for-5, RBI
Saturday — April 15
Prep Baseball
Addison 8, Winston County 0
Briley Hayes: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kaden Dyson: 2 RBIs
Lane Tubb: 7 IP, H, 5 K
Cullman 6, Hoover 5
Riley Jackson: 3-for-3, RBI
Tucker Cagle: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Zane Watwood: 1-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs
*Watwood hit a walk-off home run
Cullman 2, Athens 0
Paxton Ponder: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI
Zane Watwood: 2-for-3
Tucker Cagle: 1-for-3 (HR), RBI
Patton Elkins: 7 IP, 2 H, 6 K
Prep Softball
Addison 10, Sheffield 0 (3 Innings)
Josie Riddle: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
Addison 3, Tharptown 2 (5 Innings)
Savannah Miller: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Lainey Evans: 2-for-3, RBI
Addison 17, Sheffield 0 (3 Innings)
Savannah Miller: 2-for-2, RBI
Mackenzie Carter: 1-for-2 (HR), 4 RBIs
Cara Bolinger: 1-for-1, 3 RBIs
Summer Evans: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
Ayden Stewart: 1-for-1, 2 RBIs
Josie Riddle: 3 RBIs
Winston County 6, Cold Springs 5 (5 Innings)
Brooklyn Ingram: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Adriana Young: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Winston County 3, Cold Springs 2 (5 Innings)
Cullman 2, Corner 0 (6 Innings)
Olivia Britton: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
Brie Voss: 6 IP, H, 8 K
Helena 3, Cullman 2 (5 Innings)
Reese Hopper: 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs
Fairview 17, Holt 3 (3 Innings)
Ayda Payne: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs
Priceville 17, Fairview 0 (3 Innings)
Hamilton 8, Good Hope 6 (5 Innings)
Haley Lay: 2 RBIs
Ardmore 8, West Point 0 (5 Innings)
Friday — April 14
Prep Baseball
Mortimer Jordan 11, Vinemont 2
Mortimer Jordan 17, Vinemont 0
Prep Softball
Cullman 11, Albertville 4 (4 Innings)
Reese Hopper: 3-for-3 (HR), 6 RBIs
Abby Maples: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3, RBI
Taylor Au: Solo HR
Hayden 8, Cullman 2 (5 Innings)
Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, RBI
Reese Hopper: 2-for-2
Olivia Britton: Solo HR
Fairview 4, Falkville 2 (4 Innings)
Fairview 9, Lee-Huntsville 1 (4 Innings)
Addison Phillips: 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Jaycee Aleman: 2-for-3, RBI
Emily Benson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Ayda Payne: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
Good Hope 8, Skyline 4 (4 Innings)
Etowah 9, West Point 0 (5 Innings)
Bailey Brock: 2-for-2
Corner 5, West Point 2 (5 Innings)
Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-3
Bethany Minck: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Thursday, April 13
Prep Baseball
Hartselle 6, Cullman 5
Paxton Ponder: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
Hartselle 6, Cullman 3
Tucker Cagle: 3-for-4
Zane Watwood: 2-for-4, RBI
Springville 4, Fairview 1
Springville 12, Fairview 1
Russellville 13, West Point 0
Brody Freeman: 2-for-3
Prep Softball
Addison 12, Cold Springs 2
Dacey Baker (A): 2-for-3 (GS), 5 RBIs
Savannah Miller (A): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Springville 15, Fairview 0
Holly Pond 7, Cleveland 6
Samantha Giles: 3-for-3
Maggie Nail: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Molly Neal: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Lawrence County 13, West Point 7
Alexis Kimbril: 3-for-3, 3 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 3-for-4
Brinlee Phillips: 3-for-4
Macie Brown: 2-for-4, RBI
Bethany Minck: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Prep Soccer
Cullman 3, Decatur 2 (Boys)
Cort McNeel: Goal
Carter Caffey: Goal
Ramses Martinez: Goal
Connor Swann: 2 Assists
West Point 4, Ardmore 0 (Boys)
Jacob Bencze: 2 Goals | Assist
Omar Segundo: Goal | Assist
Josh Shannon: Goal | Assist
Joel Guzman: Assist
Kolby Clifton: Shutout
Arab 2, Fairview 0 (Boys)
Arab 10, Fairview 0 (Girls)