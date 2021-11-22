John Mark Smith scored 21 points, Brody Peppers added 20, and Cold Springs’ varsity boys downed Lawrence County 56-50 in the opening round of the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.
Tanner Kilgo (eight), Seth Williams (five), and Cody Bales (two) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who will play Arab in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Fairview, meanwhile, fell to the Arabian Knights, while Holly Pond lost to Lincoln County.
The Aggies will play Lawrence County on Tuesday at 2 p.m., while the Broncos will face Southeastern on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Elsewhere, Hanceville’s annual Thanksgiving Tournament opens on Tuesday.
Vinemont will play Corner at 4:15 p.m., while the Bulldogs will take on Falkville at 6:45 p.m.
See more local roundup below.
Monday, November 22
Varsity Boys
Cullman 65, Holt 41
Garrison Sharpe: 16 points
Tucker Gambrill: 14 points
Tucker Apel: 12 points
Arab 57, Fairview 47
Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points
Cade Arnold: 15 points
Lincoln County 79, Holly Pond 61
Kollin Brown: 17 points
Blake Rickard: 11 points
Christian Couch: 10 points
Danville 50, West Point 40
Sam Wheeler: 13 points
Jay Lamar: 9 points
Kolten Perry: 8 points
Priceville 63, Good Hope 59
Varsity Girls
Fairview 37, McAdory 24
Jayla Gorham: 13 points
Sadie Smith: 8 points
Good Hope 60, Scottsboro 50
Bailey Tetro: 21 points
Ivey Maddox: 12 points
Renee McLeod: 10 points
Southeastern 45, Hanceville 38
Savana McAnnally: 20 points
Jolee McHan: 9 points
Plainview 51, Holly Pond 35
Bai Widner: 8 points
Maddi Ham: 6 points
Gadsden City 52, West Point 51
Braelee Quinn: 14 points
Liberty Shadix: 11 points
Addison 51, Etowah 42
Saturday, November 20
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 64, Susan Moore 56
Colton Lindsey: 18 points
Kmal Bell: 14 points
Noah Barnette: 11 points
West Limestone 54, West Point 47
Sam Wheeler: 16 points
Kolten Perry: 9 points
Addison 75, Lindsay Lane 49
Varsity Girls
Brewer 43, Cold Springs 33
Ella Dickerson: 14 points
Ella Bruer: 9 points
Fairview 41, Decatur Heritage 33
Emma Garcia: 17 points
Sadie Smith: 9 points
Kabri Redding: 8 points
Good Hope 62, Susan Moore 41
Ivey Maddox: 21 points
Bailey Tetro: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 12 points
Addison 63, Lindsay Lane 41
Friday, November 19
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 56, Holly Pond 50
Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points
John Mark Smith (CS): 16 points
Tanner Kilgo (CS): 11 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 17 points
Cullman 59, Austin 49
Tucker Gambrill: 15 points
Tucker Apel: 15 points
Garrison Sharpe: 12 points
Tucker Cagle: 10 rebounds
Addison 58, Meek 55
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 62, Holly Pond 58
Ella Bruer (CS): 21 points
Malaya Taylor (CS): 18 points
Ella Dickerson (CS): 10 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 19 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 10 points
Cullman 79, Austin 43
Jaden Winfrey: 27 points
Ava McSwain: 23 points
Ella Collum: 12 points
Ally Sharpe: 11 points
Addison 63, Meek 18
Thursday, November 18
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 57, West Point 52
Brayden Harris (H): 32 points
Zach Campbell (H): 10 points
Kolten Perry (WP): 14 points
Jayden Laney (WP): 11 points
Varsity Girls
West Point 67, Hanceville 16
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 15 points
Summer Mendoza (WP): 12 points
Braelee Quinn (WP): 9 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.