John Mark Smith scored 21 points, Brody Peppers added 20, and Cold Springs’ varsity boys downed Lawrence County 56-50 in the opening round of the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Monday.

Tanner Kilgo (eight), Seth Williams (five), and Cody Bales (two) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who will play Arab in the semifinals on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Fairview, meanwhile, fell to the Arabian Knights, while Holly Pond lost to Lincoln County.

The Aggies will play Lawrence County on Tuesday at 2 p.m., while the Broncos will face Southeastern on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.

Elsewhere, Hanceville’s annual Thanksgiving Tournament opens on Tuesday.

Vinemont will play Corner at 4:15 p.m., while the Bulldogs will take on Falkville at 6:45 p.m.

See more local roundup below.

Monday, November 22

Varsity Boys

Cullman 65, Holt 41

Garrison Sharpe: 16 points

Tucker Gambrill: 14 points

Tucker Apel: 12 points

 

Arab 57, Fairview 47

Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points

Cade Arnold: 15 points

 

Lincoln County 79, Holly Pond 61

Kollin Brown: 17 points

Blake Rickard: 11 points

Christian Couch: 10 points

 

Danville 50, West Point 40

Sam Wheeler: 13 points

Jay Lamar: 9 points

Kolten Perry: 8 points

 

Priceville 63, Good Hope 59

Varsity Girls

Fairview 37, McAdory 24

Jayla Gorham: 13 points

Sadie Smith: 8 points

 

Good Hope 60, Scottsboro 50

Bailey Tetro: 21 points

Ivey Maddox: 12 points

Renee McLeod: 10 points

 

Southeastern 45, Hanceville 38

Savana McAnnally: 20 points

Jolee McHan: 9 points

 

Plainview 51, Holly Pond 35

Bai Widner: 8 points

Maddi Ham: 6 points

 

Gadsden City 52, West Point 51

Braelee Quinn: 14 points

Liberty Shadix: 11 points

 

Addison 51, Etowah 42

Saturday, November 20

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 64, Susan Moore 56

Colton Lindsey: 18 points

Kmal Bell: 14 points

Noah Barnette: 11 points

 

West Limestone 54, West Point 47

Sam Wheeler: 16 points

Kolten Perry: 9 points

 

Addison 75, Lindsay Lane 49

Varsity Girls

Brewer 43, Cold Springs 33

Ella Dickerson: 14 points

Ella Bruer: 9 points

 

Fairview 41, Decatur Heritage 33

Emma Garcia: 17 points

Sadie Smith: 9 points

Kabri Redding: 8 points

 

Good Hope 62, Susan Moore 41

Ivey Maddox: 21 points

Bailey Tetro: 13 points

Rudi Derrick: 12 points

 

Addison 63, Lindsay Lane 41

Friday, November 19

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 56, Holly Pond 50

Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points

John Mark Smith (CS): 16 points

Tanner Kilgo (CS): 11 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 17 points

 

Cullman 59, Austin 49

Tucker Gambrill: 15 points

Tucker Apel: 15 points

Garrison Sharpe: 12 points

Tucker Cagle: 10 rebounds

 

Addison 58, Meek 55

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 62, Holly Pond 58

Ella Bruer (CS): 21 points

Malaya Taylor (CS): 18 points

Ella Dickerson (CS): 10 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 19 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 10 points

 

Cullman 79, Austin 43

Jaden Winfrey: 27 points

Ava McSwain: 23 points

Ella Collum: 12 points

Ally Sharpe: 11 points

 

Addison 63, Meek 18

Thursday, November 18

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 57, West Point 52

Brayden Harris (H): 32 points

Zach Campbell (H): 10 points

Kolten Perry (WP): 14 points

Jayden Laney (WP): 11 points

Varsity Girls

West Point 67, Hanceville 16

Hallie Wheeler (WP): 15 points

Summer Mendoza (WP): 12 points

Braelee Quinn (WP): 9 points

