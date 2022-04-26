Cold Springs' boys and West Point's girls are headed to sub-state following strong showings at their respective sectional golf tournaments on Tuesday.
The Eagles carded a team total of 367 at the Class 1A-2A, Section 4 Tournament at RTJ The Shoals to finish second overall.
Clayton Terry (78), Cole Shelton (89), Ty Peppers (95) and Hank Harrison (105) notched the counting scores for Cold Springs, which will compete next Monday at Cross Creek Golf Course.
The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, shot an overall score of 317 at Twin Pines Country Club en route to finishing fourth overall in the Class 4A-5A, Section 4 Tournament.
Allie Freeman (98), Charli Aris (103) and Ryleigh Jones (116) contributed the counting scores for West Point.
Fairview's Emmy Leigh Glover (92 -- Class 4A-5A, Section 3 Tournament at Eagle's Nest Golf Course) and Vinemont's Abby Lee (114 -- Class 1A-3A, Section 4 Tournament at RTJ The Shoals) qualified for sub-state as individuals. They, along with the Lady Warriors, will compete at RTJ Silvers Lakes next Tuesday.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday -- April 26
Prep Softball
Cullman 3, Jasper 0
Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 4 H, 6 K
Fairview 9, Brindlee Mountain 4
Savannah Bryson: 3 hits
Emily Benson: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Kaitlyn Benson: 2 hits, RBI
Allison Davis: hit, RBI
Emma Roberts: hit, RBI
Boaz 7, Good Hope 1
West Point 9, Haleyville 3
Kylee Quinn: 3 hits
Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Alexis Kimbril: hit, RBI
Nikki Tyree: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (ER), 2 K
