Cold Springs' varsity boys golf team is pictured.

 Courtesy

Cold Springs' boys and West Point's girls are headed to sub-state following strong showings at their respective sectional golf tournaments on Tuesday.

The Eagles carded a team total of 367 at the Class 1A-2A, Section 4 Tournament at RTJ The Shoals to finish second overall.

Clayton Terry (78), Cole Shelton (89), Ty Peppers (95) and Hank Harrison (105) notched the counting scores for Cold Springs, which will compete next Monday at Cross Creek Golf Course.

The Lady Warriors, meanwhile, shot an overall score of 317 at Twin Pines Country Club en route to finishing fourth overall in the Class 4A-5A, Section 4 Tournament.

Allie Freeman (98), Charli Aris (103) and Ryleigh Jones (116) contributed the counting scores for West Point.

Fairview's Emmy Leigh Glover (92 -- Class 4A-5A, Section 3 Tournament at Eagle's Nest Golf Course) and Vinemont's Abby Lee (114 -- Class 1A-3A, Section 4 Tournament at RTJ The Shoals) qualified for sub-state as individuals. They, along with the Lady Warriors, will compete at RTJ Silvers Lakes next Tuesday.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday -- April 26

Prep Softball

Cullman 3, Jasper 0

Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, RBI

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 7 IP, 4 H, 6 K

Fairview 9, Brindlee Mountain 4

Savannah Bryson: 3 hits

Emily Benson: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Kaitlyn Benson: 2 hits, RBI

Allison Davis: hit, RBI

Emma Roberts: hit, RBI

Boaz 7, Good Hope 1

West Point 9, Haleyville 3

Kylee Quinn: 3 hits

Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Alexis Kimbril: hit, RBI

Nikki Tyree: 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R (ER), 2 K

