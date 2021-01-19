VINEMONT — Brody Peppers peppered Vinemont for a game-high 22 points to help Cold Springs' varsity boys earn a 50-34 road victory over the Red and White on Tuesday night.

The Blue and Gold improved to 14-5 this season, while Vinemont dropped to 7-13.

Despite the win, Cold Springs coach Tim Willoughby didn't necessarily like what he saw from his squad at times.

"Happy to win, especially on the road," he said. "But I didn't think our effort was very good tonight. To be totally honest, we've had some bad practice days and are doing things that good teams don't do in practice. That sort of showed tonight. And if we don't get it cleaned up, we aren't going to accomplish much this year. Even in the best of circumstances, you may not accomplish what you want. But if we don't get things turned around, we're going to have a disappointing end to our season."

Seth Williams reached double figures with 10 points, while Adam Hill (five), Tanner Kilgo (four), Roberto Ayala (four), Micah Calvert (three) and Ayden Alexander (two) also scored.

Collin Teichmiller led Vinemont with 11 points, while Ryan Stewart added eight.

Curtis Kennedy (six), Caleb Sharpe (five), Colby Miller (two) and Will Rhodes (two) rounded out the scoring for coach Preston Boyd's squad.

Varsity Girls

% Cold Springs 62, Vinemont 35: The Class 2A No. 7 Lady Eagles burst out of the gate strong, building a large lead and pulling away early for the road win.

Cold Springs (13-5) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime.

Toni West paved the way with 15 points, while Makayla Taylor (11) and Brooke Crider (nine) were next in line. 

Anna Kate Voce (eight), Lacey Rice (seven), Kyla Aaron (six) and Shay Sellers (six) also contributed offensively.

"I'm very proud of the way our girls are playing at this point in the season," Cold Springs coach Tammy West said. "We've been working really hard, and I think it is showing. Effort has never been an issue with this group of girls. They give it all they have every night and every day at practice."

McKenna Kline (12) provided the best offensive showing for the Lady Eagles.

Reagan Robinson (six), Morgan Flanigan (six), Maggie Burks (five), Madysen Hacker (five) and Berkley Gable (one) pitched in as well.

See below for more local roundup.

Varsity Boys 

Oneonta 61, Holly Pond 40

Levi Boatright: 12 points

Casey Brown: 8 points

Parker Sellers: 8 points

Cullman 66, Austin 63

Tucker Gambrill: 14 points

Garrison Sharpe: 11 points

Max Gambrill: 9 points

Brodie Malcom: 8 points

Kaleb Heatherly: 8 points

Hartselle 72, Fairview 36

Owen Yarbrough: 11 points

Preston Ryan: 10 points

Other Scores

Lawrence County 71, Good Hope 69

Varsity Girls

Hartselle 61, Fairview 44

Molly McKelvy: 17 points

Emma Garcia: 9 points

Oneonta 59, Holly Pond 48

Tate Duke: 9 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points

Austin 55, Cullman 37

Jaden Winfrey: 16 points

Hannah Hoffman: 11 points

Reagan Quattlebaum: 7 points

Lawrence County 80, Good Hope 67 (OT)

Rudi Derrick: 23 points

Ivey Maddox: 20 points

Bailey Tetro: 12 points

Heather Tetro: 8 points 

