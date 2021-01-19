VINEMONT — Brody Peppers peppered Vinemont for a game-high 22 points to help Cold Springs' varsity boys earn a 50-34 road victory over the Red and White on Tuesday night.
The Blue and Gold improved to 14-5 this season, while Vinemont dropped to 7-13.
Despite the win, Cold Springs coach Tim Willoughby didn't necessarily like what he saw from his squad at times.
"Happy to win, especially on the road," he said. "But I didn't think our effort was very good tonight. To be totally honest, we've had some bad practice days and are doing things that good teams don't do in practice. That sort of showed tonight. And if we don't get it cleaned up, we aren't going to accomplish much this year. Even in the best of circumstances, you may not accomplish what you want. But if we don't get things turned around, we're going to have a disappointing end to our season."
Seth Williams reached double figures with 10 points, while Adam Hill (five), Tanner Kilgo (four), Roberto Ayala (four), Micah Calvert (three) and Ayden Alexander (two) also scored.
Collin Teichmiller led Vinemont with 11 points, while Ryan Stewart added eight.
Curtis Kennedy (six), Caleb Sharpe (five), Colby Miller (two) and Will Rhodes (two) rounded out the scoring for coach Preston Boyd's squad.
Varsity Girls
% Cold Springs 62, Vinemont 35: The Class 2A No. 7 Lady Eagles burst out of the gate strong, building a large lead and pulling away early for the road win.
Cold Springs (13-5) led 17-2 after the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime.
Toni West paved the way with 15 points, while Makayla Taylor (11) and Brooke Crider (nine) were next in line.
Anna Kate Voce (eight), Lacey Rice (seven), Kyla Aaron (six) and Shay Sellers (six) also contributed offensively.
"I'm very proud of the way our girls are playing at this point in the season," Cold Springs coach Tammy West said. "We've been working really hard, and I think it is showing. Effort has never been an issue with this group of girls. They give it all they have every night and every day at practice."
McKenna Kline (12) provided the best offensive showing for the Lady Eagles.
Reagan Robinson (six), Morgan Flanigan (six), Maggie Burks (five), Madysen Hacker (five) and Berkley Gable (one) pitched in as well.
See below for more local roundup.
Varsity Boys
Oneonta 61, Holly Pond 40
Levi Boatright: 12 points
Casey Brown: 8 points
Parker Sellers: 8 points
Cullman 66, Austin 63
Tucker Gambrill: 14 points
Garrison Sharpe: 11 points
Max Gambrill: 9 points
Brodie Malcom: 8 points
Kaleb Heatherly: 8 points
Hartselle 72, Fairview 36
Owen Yarbrough: 11 points
Preston Ryan: 10 points
Other Scores
Lawrence County 71, Good Hope 69
Varsity Girls
Hartselle 61, Fairview 44
Molly McKelvy: 17 points
Emma Garcia: 9 points
Oneonta 59, Holly Pond 48
Tate Duke: 9 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points
Austin 55, Cullman 37
Jaden Winfrey: 16 points
Hannah Hoffman: 11 points
Reagan Quattlebaum: 7 points
Lawrence County 80, Good Hope 67 (OT)
Rudi Derrick: 23 points
Ivey Maddox: 20 points
Bailey Tetro: 12 points
Heather Tetro: 8 points
