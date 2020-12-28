Brooke Crider scored a game-high 21 points, Toni West pitched in 18, and Cold Springs' varsity girls crushed Locust Fork 62-34 on Monday night.
Madison Bruer (six), Anna Kate Voce (five), Lacey Rice (four), Shay Sellers (four), Kyla Aaron (three) and Malaya Taylor (one) also contributed offensively for the Lady Eagles, who led 40-18 at halftime.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 66, Danville 61
Tanner Malin: 25 points
Lawton Farr: 17 points
Colton Lindsey: 9 points
Cold Springs 58, Cordova 40
Micah Calvert: 20 points
Brody Peppers: 17 points
Seth Williams: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Fairview 67, Columbia 44
Molly McKelvy: 15 points
Emma Garcia: 12 points
Jacy Gorham: 11 points
Jaycee Aleman: 8 points
Sadie Smith: 8 points
Good Hope 67, Arab 35
Rudi Derrick: 25 points
Ivey Maddox: 12 points
Scottsboro 50, Holly Pond 43
Kaylee Stallings: 14 points
Tate Duke: 8 points
Maddi Ham: 7 points
