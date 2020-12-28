Judy Lanell Gill Bibb, 76, Warrior, Alabama passed away on December 9, 2020. She was survived by her sons, James "Shorty" (Carol) Bibb Jr., and Joseph (Angela) Bibb; daughter, Cynthia (Benny) Mickle; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Mrs. Bib…