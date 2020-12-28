PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP
The Cullman Times

Brooke Crider scored a game-high 21 points, Toni West pitched in 18, and Cold Springs' varsity girls crushed Locust Fork 62-34 on Monday night.

Madison Bruer (six), Anna Kate Voce (five), Lacey Rice (four), Shay Sellers (four), Kyla Aaron (three) and Malaya Taylor (one) also contributed offensively for the Lady Eagles, who led 40-18 at halftime.

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 66, Danville 61

Tanner Malin: 25 points

Lawton Farr: 17 points

Colton Lindsey: 9 points

Cold Springs 58, Cordova 40

Micah Calvert: 20 points

Brody Peppers: 17 points

Seth Williams: 8 points

Varsity Girls

Fairview 67, Columbia 44

Molly McKelvy: 15 points

Emma Garcia: 12 points

Jacy Gorham: 11 points

Jaycee Aleman: 8 points

Sadie Smith: 8 points

Good Hope 67, Arab 35

Rudi Derrick: 25 points

Ivey Maddox: 12 points

Scottsboro 50, Holly Pond 43

Kaylee Stallings: 14 points

Tate Duke: 8 points

Maddi Ham: 7 points

