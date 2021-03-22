Morgan Chasteen crushed a pair of two-run homers, Heidi Nichols added a solo shot, and Cold Springs’ softball team breezed by Hanceville 18-0 on Monday night.

The Lady Eagles improved to 8-6 on the season following the four-inning road victory.

“It was a great team win,” Cold Springs coach Patrick West said.

Anna Kate Voce (two) and Journee Swann (one) swatted doubles for Cold Springs, while Maddie Pearl (five strikeouts) and Swann (three strikeouts) pitched two innings apiece in the combined shutout.

Hanceville stats were unavailable.

Cold Springs travels to Addison on Tuesday, while the Lady Bulldogs host Douglas.

See below for more local roundup.

Monday, March 22

Prep Baseball

Fairview 4, Brewer 2

Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI

Preston Ryan: hit, RBI

Jack Brown: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 8 K

Hanceville 12, Holly Pond 2 (Game 1)

Adam Cooper (H): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Bo Joles (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Les Fischer (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Zach Campbell (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K

Andy Light (HP): hit, RBI

Charlie Huddleston (HP): hit, RBI

Hanceville 19, Holly Pond 2 (Game 2)

Zach Campbell (H): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Les Fischer (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Bo Joles (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits

Damon Hackney (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI

Adam Cooper (H): 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 9 K

Vinemont 8, Danville 1

Deacon Samples: 4 hits, RBI

Austin Riddle: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Braden Boner: 2 hits, RBI

Collin Teichmiller: hit, 2 RBIs

Deacon Samples: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 8 K

Prep Softball

Cullman 13, Boaz 9

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs

Shana Guest: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

Vinemont 12, Fairview 11

McKenna Kline (V): 5 hits, 5 RBIs

Berkley Gable (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Knott (V): 2 hits

Emilie Hoffman (V): hit, 2 RBIs

Angela Harris (V): hit, RBI

Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits, RBI

Kloie Watson (FV): hit, RBI

Devan Fulmer (FV): hit, RBI

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, RBI

Ayda Payne (FV): 2 RBIs

Danville 4, West Point 1

Carlie Wilkins (WP): 10 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 15 K

Blayne Godfrey (D): 10 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 17 K

