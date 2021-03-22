Morgan Chasteen crushed a pair of two-run homers, Heidi Nichols added a solo shot, and Cold Springs’ softball team breezed by Hanceville 18-0 on Monday night.
The Lady Eagles improved to 8-6 on the season following the four-inning road victory.
“It was a great team win,” Cold Springs coach Patrick West said.
Anna Kate Voce (two) and Journee Swann (one) swatted doubles for Cold Springs, while Maddie Pearl (five strikeouts) and Swann (three strikeouts) pitched two innings apiece in the combined shutout.
Hanceville stats were unavailable.
Cold Springs travels to Addison on Tuesday, while the Lady Bulldogs host Douglas.
See below for more local roundup.
Monday, March 22
Prep Baseball
Fairview 4, Brewer 2
Bryceson Turner: hit, RBI
Preston Ryan: hit, RBI
Jack Brown: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 8 K
Hanceville 12, Holly Pond 2 (Game 1)
Adam Cooper (H): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Bo Joles (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Les Fischer (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Zach Campbell (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Andy Light (HP): hit, RBI
Charlie Huddleston (HP): hit, RBI
Hanceville 19, Holly Pond 2 (Game 2)
Zach Campbell (H): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Les Fischer (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Bo Joles (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits
Damon Hackney (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI
Adam Cooper (H): 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 9 K
Vinemont 8, Danville 1
Deacon Samples: 4 hits, RBI
Austin Riddle: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Braden Boner: 2 hits, RBI
Collin Teichmiller: hit, 2 RBIs
Deacon Samples: 7 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 8 K
Prep Softball
Cullman 13, Boaz 9
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Faith Guest: 2 hits, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs
Shana Guest: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K
Vinemont 12, Fairview 11
McKenna Kline (V): 5 hits, 5 RBIs
Berkley Gable (V): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brooklyn Knott (V): 2 hits
Emilie Hoffman (V): hit, 2 RBIs
Angela Harris (V): hit, RBI
Emma Garcia (FV): 2 hits, RBI
Kloie Watson (FV): hit, RBI
Devan Fulmer (FV): hit, RBI
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): hit, RBI
Ayda Payne (FV): 2 RBIs
Danville 4, West Point 1
Carlie Wilkins (WP): 10 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 15 K
Blayne Godfrey (D): 10 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 17 K
