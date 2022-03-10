Sidney Burks ripped a walk-off homer on Thursday night to propel West Point’s softball team to a 6-5 home win against Lawrence County.
Burks’ solo shot — her second of the game — broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Carlie Wilkins added a pair of two-run blasts for the Warriors, who improved to 11-3 this season.
Kylee Quinn (two), Macayla Wilkins and Braelee Quinn also provided hits.
Braelee Quinn pitched the final three innings to earn the win. She scattered a hit, two walks and two strikeouts in the scoreless outing.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — March 10
Prep Baseball
Addison 6, Lynn 2
Jed Wilkins: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Dollar: 2 hits, RBI
Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI
Mac Cagle: 5.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 7 K
Oakman 14, Cold Springs 3
Josh Winfrey: 2 hits, RBI
Cody Bales: hit, 2 RBIs
James Clemens 6, Cullman 5
Zane Watwood: 2 hits, RBI
Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI
Zac Edwards: 2 hits
Hayden Stancil: hit, 2 RBIs
Cullman 6, James Clemens 4
Zane Watwood: 2 hits, RBI
Hunter Brooks: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs
Easton Peed: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K
Good Hope 14, Meek 6
Braxton Marshall: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Caden Drake: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI
Mason Drake: 2 hits, RBI
Eli Clements: 2 hits, RBI
Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits
Whitesburg Christian 7, Holly Pond 2
Hunter Farr: 2 hits
Kollin Brown: 2 hits
Vinemont 6, Brewer 5
Michael Foust: 2 hits
Preston Williams: hit, 2 RBIs
Ayden Thomason: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 9 K
Madison Academy 12, West Point 1
JD Cochran: RBI 2B
Madison Academy 5, West Point 4
Cade Simmons: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 5, Hartselle 0
Cort McNeel: 4 goals
Eduardo Fuentes: goal
Wyatt Harris: 4 saves
Prep Softball
Hartselle 15, Cullman 0
Falkville 6, Fairview 1
Emma Roberts: 2 hits
Emily Benson: 2 hits
Good Hope 19, Hanceville 4
Haley Lay (GH): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Maryanna Norris (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Bailey Keef (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Carley Adams (GH): hit, 3 RBIs
Molly Johnson (GH): 3 RBIs
Decatur Heritage 18, Vinemont 1
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Cullman 9, Athens 0
Singles
1. Eli Chaney 6-4, 6-4
2. Jake Murphree 6-3, 3-6, 10-8
3. Bennett Cabri 6-1, 6-1
4. Landon Evans 6-3, 2-6, 10-4
5. Cooper McCoy 6-2, 6-0
6. Nason Green 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-3
Doubles
1. Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree 6-1, 6-0
2. Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans 6-2, 6-1
3. Cooper McCoy/Nason Green 7-6 (7), 6-2
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 9, Athens 0
Singles
1. Kate Krigbaum 6-0, 6-0
2. Katia Peterson 6-0, 6-0
3. Caroline Hill 6-0, 6-0
4. Avery Heis 6-1, 6-0
5. Savanna Privett 6-0, 6-1
6. Karina Harris 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson 6-0, 6-0
2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett 6-1, 6-0
3. Avery Heis/Karina Harris 6-0, 6-0
