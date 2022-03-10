WP Softball

Sidney Burks, left, and Carlie Wilkins are pictured.

 Courtesy

Sidney Burks ripped a walk-off homer on Thursday night to propel West Point’s softball team to a 6-5 home win against Lawrence County.

Burks’ solo shot — her second of the game — broke a 5-5 tie in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Carlie Wilkins added a pair of two-run blasts for the Warriors, who improved to 11-3 this season.

Kylee Quinn (two), Macayla Wilkins and Braelee Quinn  also provided hits.

Braelee Quinn pitched the final three innings to earn the win. She scattered a hit, two walks and two strikeouts in the scoreless outing.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — March 10

Prep Baseball

Addison 6, Lynn 2

Jed Wilkins: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Dollar: 2 hits, RBI

Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI

Mac Cagle: 5.1 IP, 5 H, ER, 7 K

Oakman 14, Cold Springs 3

Josh Winfrey: 2 hits, RBI

Cody Bales: hit, 2 RBIs

James Clemens 6, Cullman 5

Zane Watwood: 2 hits, RBI

Hunter Brooks: 2 hits, RBI

Zac Edwards: 2 hits

Hayden Stancil: hit, 2 RBIs

Cullman 6, James Clemens 4

Zane Watwood: 2 hits, RBI

Hunter Brooks: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: hit, 2 RBIs

Easton Peed: 4 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K

Good Hope 14, Meek 6

Braxton Marshall: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Caden Drake: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI

Mason Drake: 2 hits, RBI

Eli Clements: 2 hits, RBI

Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits

Whitesburg Christian 7, Holly Pond 2

Hunter Farr: 2 hits

Kollin Brown: 2 hits

Vinemont 6, Brewer 5

Michael Foust: 2 hits

Preston Williams: hit, 2 RBIs

Ayden Thomason: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 9 K

Madison Academy 12, West Point 1

JD Cochran: RBI 2B

Madison Academy 5, West Point 4

Cade Simmons: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 5, Hartselle 0

Cort McNeel: 4 goals

Eduardo Fuentes: goal

Wyatt Harris: 4 saves

Prep Softball

Hartselle 15, Cullman 0

Falkville 6, Fairview 1

Emma Roberts: 2 hits

Emily Benson: 2 hits

Good Hope 19, Hanceville 4

Haley Lay (GH): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Maryanna Norris (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Bailey Keef (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Carley Adams (GH): hit, 3 RBIs

Molly Johnson (GH): 3 RBIs

Decatur Heritage 18, Vinemont 1

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Cullman 9, Athens 0

Singles

1. Eli Chaney 6-4, 6-4

2. Jake Murphree 6-3, 3-6, 10-8

3. Bennett Cabri 6-1, 6-1

4. Landon Evans 6-3, 2-6, 10-4

5. Cooper McCoy 6-2, 6-0

6. Nason Green 6-7 (5), 6-4, 10-3

Doubles

1. Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree 6-1, 6-0

2. Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans 6-2, 6-1

3. Cooper McCoy/Nason Green 7-6 (7), 6-2

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 9, Athens 0

Singles

1. Kate Krigbaum 6-0, 6-0

2. Katia Peterson 6-0, 6-0

3. Caroline Hill 6-0, 6-0

4. Avery Heis 6-1, 6-0

5. Savanna Privett 6-0, 6-1

6. Karina Harris 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1. Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson 6-0, 6-0

2. Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett 6-1, 6-0

3. Avery Heis/Karina Harris 6-0, 6-0

0
0
0
0
0

