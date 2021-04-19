WEST POINT — Olivia Britton belted a two-run homer, Chalea Clemmons outdueled Carlie Wilkins in the circle, and Cullman’s softball team picked up a 2-0 road victory against West Point on Monday afternoon.
Britton’s blast came in the second inning after Carlie Burnham reached on a hit by pitch with one out.
Clemmons took care of the rest for the Lady Bearcats (24-11), striking out 13 batters and allowing just three hits against the Lady Warriors, who dropped to 18-17-2 this season.
Faith Guest provided two hits for Cullman, while Savannah Davis and Britton had one apiece.
Bethany Minck (two hits) and Lexi Kimbril (one hit) provided the offense for West Point. Wilkins allowed just four hits and struck out two in seven innings of work.
The Lady Warriors threatened in the final inning following consecutive two-out hits by Kimbril (single) and Minck (double), but Clemmons induced a pop out shortly afterward to seal the victory.
See more local roundup below.
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 9, Good Hope 4
Ciara Calvert (CS): 3 hits, 4 RBIs
Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Kyla Aaron (CS): 2 hits
Toni West (CS): 2 hits
Morgan Chasteen (CS): hit, 2 RBIs
Holly Pond 5, J.B. Pennington 4
Madyson Rickman: 2 hits
Brooke Hill: hit, 2 RBIs
Lexie Smith: 6 IP, H, 3 ER, 9 K
Falkville 13, Vinemont 2
Mackenzie Lawrence: hit, RBI
Prep Soccer (Girls)
New Hope 3, West Point 1
Grace Lee: goal
Prep Baseball
Addison 10, Good Hope 1
Lawson Alexander (A): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Dollar (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Jesse Brock (A): 2 hits
Mac Cagle (A): 2 hits
Jed Wilkins (A): hit, RBI
Nelson Martin (A): hit, RBI
Nelson Martin (A): 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 hits
Holly Pond 3, Southeastern 1
Andy Light: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Seth Whiting: 2 hits, RBI
Andy Light: 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 4 K
Hayden 3, West Point 1
Aubry Cleghorn: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K
