WEST POINT — Olivia Britton belted a two-run homer, Chalea Clemmons outdueled Carlie Wilkins in the circle, and Cullman’s softball team picked up a 2-0 road victory against West Point on Monday afternoon.

Britton’s blast came in the second inning after Carlie Burnham reached on a hit by pitch with one out.

Clemmons took care of the rest for the Lady Bearcats (24-11), striking out 13 batters and allowing just three hits against the Lady Warriors, who dropped to 18-17-2 this season.

Faith Guest provided two hits for Cullman, while Savannah Davis and Britton had one apiece.

Bethany Minck (two hits) and Lexi Kimbril (one hit) provided the offense for West Point. Wilkins allowed just four hits and struck out two in seven innings of work.

The Lady Warriors threatened in the final inning following consecutive two-out hits by Kimbril (single) and Minck (double), but Clemmons induced a pop out shortly afterward to seal the victory.

See more local roundup below.

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 9, Good Hope 4

Ciara Calvert (CS): 3 hits, 4 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Kyla Aaron (CS): 2 hits

Toni West (CS): 2 hits

Morgan Chasteen (CS): hit, 2 RBIs

 

Holly Pond 5, J.B. Pennington 4

Madyson Rickman: 2 hits

Brooke Hill: hit, 2 RBIs

Lexie Smith: 6 IP, H, 3 ER, 9 K

 

Falkville 13, Vinemont 2

Mackenzie Lawrence: hit, RBI

Prep Soccer (Girls)

New Hope 3, West Point 1

Grace Lee: goal

Prep Baseball

Addison 10, Good Hope 1

Lawson Alexander (A): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Dollar (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Jesse Brock (A): 2 hits

Mac Cagle (A): 2 hits

Jed Wilkins (A): hit, RBI

Nelson Martin (A): hit, RBI

Nelson Martin (A): 5 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 hits

 

Holly Pond 3, Southeastern 1

Andy Light: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Seth Whiting: 2 hits, RBI

Andy Light: 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 4 K

 

Hayden 3, West Point 1

Aubry Cleghorn: 5 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 6 K

