HOLLY POND — The Aggies and Broncos notched wins at the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
Fairview beat Lawrence County 67-49, while Holly Pond defeated Southeastern 67-51. Cold Springs, meanwhile, came up short against Arab (41-28).
Kobe Payne and Landon Tweedie had solid performances
for Fairview, while Kollin Brown and Christian Couch (Holly Pond) and Brody Peppers (Cold Springs) also provided big games for their respective squads.
The Aggies and Broncos will duke it out Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Eagles will play Guntersville at 5:30 p.m.
See below for top stats from Tuesday’s games.
Arab 41, Cold Springs 28
Brody Peppers: 19 points
Fairview 67, Lawrence County 49
Landon Tweedie: 19 points
Kobe Payne: 19 points
Ethan Frasier: 10 points
Cade Arnold: 10 points
Holly Pond 67, Southeastern 51
Kollin Brown: 35 points
Christian Couch: 16 points
Sawyer Olinger: 8 points
Tuesday, November 23
Varsity Boys
Danville 59, Good Hope 58
Kmal Bell: 15 points
Colton Lindsey: 14 points
Weston Hancock: 9 points
Noah Barnette: 8 points
Hanceville 64, Falkville 51
Zach Campbell: 15 points
Braxton Broad: 9 points
Will Calvert: 9 points
Brayden Harris: 8 points
Konner Helms: 8 points
* Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
** Hanceville vs. Curry (Today at 6:45 p.m.)
Corner 61, Vinemont 54
Colby Miller: 19 points
* Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament
** Vinemont vs. Mortimer Jordan (Today at 4:15 p.m.)
West Point 64, Brewer 59
Sam Wheeler: 18 points
Andrew Lynn: 12 points
Jay Lamar: 9 points
Ashton Rodgers: 8 points
Cullman 58, Brookwood 41
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 60, Columbia 35
Ella Dickerson: 18 points
Ella Bruer: 15 points
Malaya Taylor: 8 points
Kenady Graves: 7 points
Cullman 52, Northridge 50
Ava McSwain: 23 points
Ella Collum: 9 points
Jaden Winfrey: 8 points
Ally Sharpe: 7 points
Fairview 42, East Limestone 29
Morgan Lindsay: 18 points
Sadie Smith: 8 points
Jayla Gorham: 7 points
Mortimer Jordan 71, Good Hope 51
Rudi Derrick: 16 points
Bailey Tetro: 14 points
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Sardis 66, Holly Pond 50
Maddi Ham: 15 points
Lauryn Hoffman: 13 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points
New Hope 35, West Point 30
Ryleigh Jones: 12 points
Summer Mendoza: 7 points
Liberty Shadix: 6 points
Monday, November 22
Varsity Boys
Priceville 63, Good Hope 59
Noah Barnette: 16 points
Tucker Malin: 10 points
Kmal Bell: 10 points
Tanner Malin: 9 points
Danville 50, West Point 40
Sam Wheeler: 13 points
Jay Lamar: 9 points
Kolten Perry: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Gadsden City 52, West Point 51
Braelee Quinn: 14 points
Liberty Shadix: 11 points
