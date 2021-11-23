HP Thanksgiving Tournament

Holly Pond’s Kollin Brown puts up a shot during Tuesday’s game.

 Jake Winfrey

HOLLY POND — The Aggies and Broncos notched wins at the Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.

Fairview beat Lawrence County 67-49, while Holly Pond defeated Southeastern 67-51. Cold Springs, meanwhile, came up short against Arab (41-28).

Kobe Payne and Landon Tweedie had solid performances

for Fairview, while Kollin Brown and Christian Couch (Holly Pond) and Brody Peppers (Cold Springs) also provided big games for their respective squads.

The Aggies and Broncos will duke it out Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. The Eagles will play Guntersville at 5:30 p.m.

See below for top stats from Tuesday’s games.

Arab 41, Cold Springs 28

Brody Peppers: 19 points

 

Fairview 67, Lawrence County 49

Landon Tweedie: 19 points

Kobe Payne: 19 points

Ethan Frasier: 10 points

Cade Arnold: 10 points

 

Holly Pond 67, Southeastern 51

Kollin Brown: 35 points

Christian Couch: 16 points

Sawyer Olinger: 8 points

Tuesday, November 23

Varsity Boys

Danville 59, Good Hope 58

Kmal Bell: 15 points

Colton Lindsey: 14 points

Weston Hancock: 9 points

Noah Barnette: 8 points

 

Hanceville 64, Falkville 51

Zach Campbell: 15 points

Braxton Broad: 9 points

Will Calvert: 9 points

Brayden Harris: 8 points

Konner Helms: 8 points

* Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament

** Hanceville vs. Curry (Today at 6:45 p.m.)

 

Corner 61, Vinemont 54

Colby Miller: 19 points

* Hanceville Thanksgiving Tournament

** Vinemont vs. Mortimer Jordan (Today at 4:15 p.m.)

 

West Point 64, Brewer 59

Sam Wheeler: 18 points

Andrew Lynn: 12 points

Jay Lamar: 9 points

Ashton Rodgers: 8 points

 

Cullman 58, Brookwood 41

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 60, Columbia 35

Ella Dickerson: 18 points

Ella Bruer: 15 points

Malaya Taylor: 8 points

Kenady Graves: 7 points

 

Cullman 52, Northridge 50

Ava McSwain: 23 points

Ella Collum: 9 points

Jaden Winfrey: 8 points

Ally Sharpe: 7 points

 

Fairview 42, East Limestone 29

Morgan Lindsay: 18 points

Sadie Smith: 8 points

Jayla Gorham: 7 points

 

Mortimer Jordan 71, Good Hope 51

Rudi Derrick: 16 points

Bailey Tetro: 14 points

Ivey Maddox: 13 points

 

Sardis 66, Holly Pond 50

Maddi Ham: 15 points

Lauryn Hoffman: 13 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 9 points

 

New Hope 35, West Point 30

Ryleigh Jones: 12 points

Summer Mendoza: 7 points

Liberty Shadix: 6 points

Monday, November 22

Varsity Boys

Priceville 63, Good Hope 59

Noah Barnette: 16 points

Tucker Malin: 10 points

Kmal Bell: 10 points

Tanner Malin: 9 points

 

Danville 50, West Point 40

Sam Wheeler: 13 points

Jay Lamar: 9 points

Kolten Perry: 8 points

Varsity Girls

Gadsden City 52, West Point 51

Braelee Quinn: 14 points

Liberty Shadix: 11 points

