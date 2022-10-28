It’s not the longest winning streak of the year for the Addison Bulldogs, but there’s plenty for coach David Smothers to like about his team entering the playoffs.
Though Addison wasn’t seriously challenged in Friday’s 56-0 win over Shoals Christian, the Bulldogs have done plenty to suggest they can be a postseason threat just as they’ve been in years past.
Since a 20-point loss to Meek at the end of September, Addison has outscored its three opponents 121-19.
Briley Hayes accounted for four touchdowns for Addison (8-2, 6-1 Class 1A, Region 8), running for 70- and 3-yard scores and throwing touchdown passes to Jed Wilkins (15 yards) and Jacob Hardin (10 yards).
Brian Berry had a 12-yard touchdown, Malachi Blakley ran for a 5-yard score and Addison led 42-0 at half.
In the second half, Kaden Dyson threw a 65-yard touchdown to Josh Netherton and Trennon Burns scored on a 10-yard run.
It was Addison’s fourth shutout win of the year, as the Flame joined Vina, Cherokee and Waterloo on that list. Shoals Christian (2-7, 2-5) was shut out for only the second time this year.
The Bulldogs, who had a five-game win streak earlier in the year, will begin their postseason journey next week at home as the No. 2 seed against No. 3 seed Appalachian.
Appalachian is making its first playoff appearance since 2019. Addison’s playoff absence last year, meanwhile, was more unusual. It was the first time the Bulldogs missed out since 2009.
Randolph 34, Fairview 14
Carson Jones ran for a pair of touchdowns. but Fairview had a second straight tough Friday in a loss to Randolph.
The Aggies (7-3) had a six-game winning streak snapped last week against Russellville on a night in which standout Eli Frost suffered an injury.
Now they must look to shake off a difficult finish to the regular season with a better start to the postseason, which begins with a home game next week against Guntersville. Fairview earned that home game on the basis of finishing second in Class 5A, Region 8.
Jones ran for a 5-yard score three minutes before halftime, cutting the deficit to 14-7.
With Fairview trailing 28-7 at the start of the fourth quarter, Jones ran for a 20-yard score. Randolph, a Class 4A team that has qualified for its seventh playoff berth in eight years, improved to 8-2.