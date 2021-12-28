WEST POINT — Sam Wheeler drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, Andrew Lynn sank a pair of key free throws late, and West Point’s varsity boys picked up a 59-55 home victory against Falkville on Tuesday night.
With the win, the Warriors improved to 6-9 and advanced to the championship game — where they’ll face Priceville at 1:45 p.m. — of their annual Christmas tournament.
Falkville led 29-21 at halftime and 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
West Point, though, kept battling, eventually seizing the lead early in the final period following an Ashton Rodgers 3-pointer.
The teams battled back and forth throughout the remainder of the game until Wheeler’s 3-pointer put the Warriors up for good.
Lynn’s free throws — which capped an 8-0 run to end the contest — came with 13.8 seconds left following a clutch defensive stop.
“That’s what we’ve been talking about all week — grit,” West Point coach Mason Voce said. “We went to Good Hope last week and got our butts kicked. And that’s the biggest thing. From last Tuesday to now, how are you going to respond to that? Are you going to lay down or have the mentality to go and fight our tails off for 32 minutes? That’s what we did tonight. We were trailing at halftime and trailing going into the fourth quarter, but we found a way. We've got to be the mentally tougher team, and that’s what we were today."
Wheeler scored a team-high 19 points, and Lynn (17) and Rodgers (10) also contributed double-digit outings.
Kanen Trussell (eight), Jay Lamar (three) and Kolten Perry (two) rounded out the offense.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, December 28
Varsity Boys
Cullman 70, Foley 30
Tucker Cagle: 16 points
Tucker Gambrill: 12 points
Tucker Apel: 11 points
Garrison Sharpe: 8 points
Fairview 64, Skyline 56
Kobe Payne: 13 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points
Ethan Frasier: 12 points
Cade Arnold: 9 points
Gardendale 80, Hanceville 69
Will Calvert: 17 points
Zach Campbell: 16 points
Brayden Harris: 12 points
Carson Garrett: 9 points
Curry 54, Holly Pond 48
Kollin Brown: 13 points
Blake Rickard: 10 points
Whitewater 68, Good Hope 62
Varsity Girls
Cullman 54, Madison County 44
Jaden Winfrey: 11 points
Ava McSwain: 10 points
Ally Sharpe: 10 points
Bob Jones 45, Fairview 26
Sadie Smith: 7 points
Good Hope 53, Athens 31
Heather Tetro: 14 points
Bailey Tetro: 13 points
Rudi Derrick: 9 points
Tanner 49, Hanceville 29
Victoria Stanley: 9 points
Katelynn Boyd: 8 points
Jolee McHan: 7 points
Addison 48, Holly Pond 47
Gracie Manley (A): 17 points
Hadley Butler (A): 11 points
Kaylee Stallings (HP): 20 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 11 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 11 points
Monday, December 27
Varsity Boys
North Oconee 53, Cullman 52
Tucker Apel: 11 points
Tucker Cagle: 10 points
Colton Echols: 9 points
Garrison Sharpe: 9 points
Fairview 65, Sardis 49
Kobe Payne: 20 points
Landon Tweedie: 16 points
Cade Arnold: 8 points
Priceville 66, Holly Pond 38
Kollin Brown: 9 points
Christian Couch: 7 points
Nate Carter: 7 points
West Point 62, Hatton 49
Andrew Lynn: 25 points
Sam Wheeler: 10 points
Ashton Rodgers: 10 points
Kanen Trussell: 8 points
Breathitt County 92, Good Hope 60
Varsity Girls
Fairview 41, Madison Academy 40
Sadie Smith: 12 points
Morgan Lindsay: 8 points
Emma Garcia: 8 points
Bob Jones 51, Good Hope 35
Ivey Maddox: 13 points
Bailey Tetro: 13 points
West Morgan 51, Hanceville 36
Victoria Stanley: 14 points
Jolee McHan: 14 points
DAR 75, Holly Pond 48
Maddi Ham: 16 points
Kaylee Stallings: 10 points
Emma Earl: 9 points
