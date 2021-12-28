WEST POINT — Sam Wheeler drained the go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:02 remaining, Andrew Lynn sank a pair of key free throws late, and West Point’s varsity boys picked up a 59-55 home victory against Falkville on Tuesday night.

With the win, the Warriors improved to 6-9 and advanced to the championship game — where they’ll face Priceville at 1:45 p.m. — of their annual Christmas tournament.

Falkville led 29-21 at halftime and 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter.

West Point, though, kept battling, eventually seizing the lead early in the final period following an Ashton Rodgers 3-pointer.

The teams battled back and forth throughout the remainder of the game until Wheeler’s 3-pointer put the Warriors up for good.

Lynn’s free throws — which capped an 8-0 run to end the contest — came with 13.8 seconds left following a clutch defensive stop.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about all week — grit,” West Point coach Mason Voce said. “We went to Good Hope last week and got our butts kicked. And that’s the biggest thing. From last Tuesday to now, how are you going to respond to that? Are you going to lay down or have the mentality to go and fight our tails off for 32 minutes? That’s what we did tonight. We were trailing at halftime and trailing going into the fourth quarter, but we found a way. We've got to be the mentally tougher team, and that’s what we were today."

Wheeler scored a team-high 19 points, and Lynn (17) and Rodgers (10) also contributed double-digit outings.

Kanen Trussell (eight), Jay Lamar (three) and Kolten Perry (two) rounded out the offense.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, December 28

Varsity Boys

Cullman 70, Foley 30

Tucker Cagle: 16 points

Tucker Gambrill: 12 points

Tucker Apel: 11 points

Garrison Sharpe: 8 points

 

Fairview 64, Skyline 56

Kobe Payne: 13 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 13 points

Ethan Frasier: 12 points

Cade Arnold: 9 points

 

Gardendale 80, Hanceville 69

Will Calvert: 17 points

Zach Campbell: 16 points

Brayden Harris: 12 points

Carson Garrett: 9 points

 

Curry 54, Holly Pond 48

Kollin Brown: 13 points

Blake Rickard: 10 points

 

Whitewater 68, Good Hope 62

Varsity Girls

Cullman 54, Madison County 44

Jaden Winfrey: 11 points

Ava McSwain: 10 points

Ally Sharpe: 10 points

 

Bob Jones 45, Fairview 26

Sadie Smith: 7 points

 

Good Hope 53, Athens 31

Heather Tetro: 14 points

Bailey Tetro: 13 points

Rudi Derrick: 9 points

 

Tanner 49, Hanceville 29

Victoria Stanley: 9 points

Katelynn Boyd: 8 points

Jolee McHan: 7 points

 

Addison 48, Holly Pond 47

Gracie Manley (A): 17 points

Hadley Butler (A): 11 points

Kaylee Stallings (HP): 20 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 11 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 11 points

Monday, December 27

Varsity Boys

North Oconee 53, Cullman 52

Tucker Apel: 11 points

Tucker Cagle: 10 points

Colton Echols: 9 points

Garrison Sharpe: 9 points

 

Fairview 65, Sardis 49

Kobe Payne: 20 points

Landon Tweedie: 16 points

Cade Arnold: 8 points

 

Priceville 66, Holly Pond 38

Kollin Brown: 9 points

Christian Couch: 7 points

Nate Carter: 7 points

 

West Point 62, Hatton 49

Andrew Lynn: 25 points

Sam Wheeler: 10 points

Ashton Rodgers: 10 points

Kanen Trussell: 8 points

 

Breathitt County 92, Good Hope 60

Varsity Girls

Fairview 41, Madison Academy 40

Sadie Smith: 12 points

Morgan Lindsay: 8 points

Emma Garcia: 8 points

 

Bob Jones 51, Good Hope 35

Ivey Maddox: 13 points

Bailey Tetro: 13 points

 

West Morgan 51, Hanceville 36

Victoria Stanley: 14 points

Jolee McHan: 14 points

 

DAR 75, Holly Pond 48

Maddi Ham: 16 points

Kaylee Stallings: 10 points

Emma Earl: 9 points

