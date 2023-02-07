WEST POINT — Laklin Shadix registered a game-high 18 points, Liberty Shadix pitched in 14, and West Point’s varsity girls bested Russellville 61-45 in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament on Tuesday night.
The Lady Warriors (17-11) got off to a slow start inside Jim Boyd Gymnasium, falling behind 13-8 to the Lady Golden Tigers after the opening period and trailing 23-22 at halftime.
Coach John Welborn’s squad, however, answered the bell in the second half.
West Point buckled down on defense and attacked the basket on offense, outpacing their area foe 21-5 in the third quarter to wrestle control of the contest.
Jaelyn Faulkner (11), Camryn Faulkner (eight), Hallie Wheeler (eight) and Caitlee Simmons (two) totaled points for the Lady Warriors as well to complement the Shadix sisters offensively.
“Russellville is one of most improved teams we’ve played this year,” Welborn said. “They’re physical, and they have good ball handlers. We played flat in the first half, but I thought we played like we can play in the second half. We hit some shots, got some steals, made some layups.”
West Point will play for its area tournament title on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Lawrence County/Brewer.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Vinemont 56, J.B. Pennington 38
Reagan Robinson: 17 points
Maggie Burks: 12 points
Raylee Quick: 9 points
Whitney Quick: 8 points
*Vinemont (17-12) at Susan Moore on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Varsity Boys
Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament
Addison 62, Sumiton Christian 34 — 5:30 p.m.
Brady Gilbreath: 17 points
Jed Wilkins: 11 points
*Addison (16-12) at Meek on Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament
Meek 74, St. Bernard 33
Peter Tran: 14 points
Jack Janaszak: 13 points
*St. Bernard finishes season 3-17
Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament
Southeastern 57, Cold Springs 35
Nic Fallin: 16 points
Cameron Nunn: 7 points
John Mark Smith: 7 points
*Cold Springs finishes season 8-18
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond 57, West End 31
Kollin Brown: 13 points
Blake Rickard: 12 points
Sawyer Olinger: 8 points
*Holly Pond (23-5) vs. Decatur Heritage on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
J.B. Pennington 73, Vinemont 55
Jaxon Holcomb: 15 points
Chayce Sandlin: 14 points
Isaac Moody: 13 points
*Vinemont finishes season 13-16
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Hanceville 60, Oneonta 53
Brayden Harris: 14 points
Braxton Broad: 11 points
Zach Campbell: 10 points
*Hanceville (23-6) at Etowah on Friday at 7 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 13 Tournament
Priceville 66, Good Hope 63
*Good Hope finishes season 21-9
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54
Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points
Antonio Gambrill: 7 points
Cade Yeager: 7 points
*Fairview finishes season 13-18