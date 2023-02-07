WEST POINT — Laklin Shadix registered a game-high 18 points, Liberty Shadix pitched in 14, and West Point’s varsity girls bested Russellville 61-45 in the opening round of the Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament on Tuesday night.

The Lady Warriors (17-11) got off to a slow start inside Jim Boyd Gymnasium, falling behind 13-8 to the Lady Golden Tigers after the opening period and trailing 23-22 at halftime.

Coach John Welborn’s squad, however, answered the bell in the second half.

West Point buckled down on defense and attacked the basket on offense, outpacing their area foe 21-5 in the third quarter to wrestle control of the contest.

Jaelyn Faulkner (11), Camryn Faulkner (eight), Hallie Wheeler (eight) and Caitlee Simmons (two) totaled points for the Lady Warriors as well to complement the Shadix sisters offensively.

“Russellville is one of most improved teams we’ve played this year,” Welborn said. “They’re physical, and they have good ball handlers. We played flat in the first half, but I thought we played like we can play in the second half. We hit some shots, got some steals, made some layups.”

West Point will play for its area tournament title on Thursday at 6 p.m. against Lawrence County/Brewer.

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Girls

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

Vinemont 56, J.B. Pennington 38

Reagan Robinson: 17 points

Maggie Burks: 12 points

Raylee Quick: 9 points

Whitney Quick: 8 points

*Vinemont (17-12) at Susan Moore on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Varsity Boys

Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament

Addison 62, Sumiton Christian 34 — 5:30 p.m.

Brady Gilbreath: 17 points

Jed Wilkins: 11 points

*Addison (16-12) at Meek on Friday at 6 p.m.

Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament

Meek 74, St. Bernard 33

Peter Tran: 14 points

Jack Janaszak: 13 points

*St. Bernard finishes season 3-17

Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament

Southeastern 57, Cold Springs 35

Nic Fallin: 16 points

Cameron Nunn: 7 points

John Mark Smith: 7 points

*Cold Springs finishes season 8-18

Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament

Holly Pond 57, West End 31

Kollin Brown: 13 points

Blake Rickard: 12 points

Sawyer Olinger: 8 points

*Holly Pond (23-5) vs. Decatur Heritage on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

J.B. Pennington 73, Vinemont 55

Jaxon Holcomb: 15 points

Chayce Sandlin: 14 points

Isaac Moody: 13 points

*Vinemont finishes season 13-16

Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Hanceville 60, Oneonta 53

Brayden Harris: 14 points

Braxton Broad: 11 points

Zach Campbell: 10 points

*Hanceville (23-6) at Etowah on Friday at 7 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 13 Tournament

Priceville 66, Good Hope 63

*Good Hope finishes season 21-9

Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament

Scottsboro 86, Fairview 54

Cylas Yarbrough: 17 points

Antonio Gambrill: 7 points

Cade Yeager: 7 points

*Fairview finishes season 13-18

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

