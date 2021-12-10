FAIRVIEW — Braelee Quinn scored a game-high 16 points, Summer Mendoza recorded a clutch steal in the waning seconds of double overtime, and West Point’s varsity girls held off Class 5A No. 4 Fairview for a 45-44 road victory on Friday night.
The Warriors improved to 7-3 with the win, while the Aggies dropped their first game of the season to fall to 9-1.
West Point held a 39-34 lead with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, but Jayla Gorham drained a pair of free throws and — following a jump ball and change of possession — Emma Garcia swished a 3-pointer at the horn to send the game into its first extra period.
The teams traded free throws during that stretch, and Fairview had a chance to end it from the charity stripe with 3.1 seconds remaining.
The Aggies, however, couldn’t covert the 1-and-1, and the game stayed tied at 42-all heading into the second overtime.
Quinn’s 3-pointer put West Point ahead 45-42 before a pair of Sadie Smith free throws drew the home team back to within a point.
With 16 seconds remaining, Fairview got the ball back following a pair of missed free throws by the Warriors.
Mendoza, though, squashed any thoughts of a game-winning shot with a steal and heave as the buzzer sounded.
“It’s a win,” West Point coach John Welborn said. "I’ll take it, but it was ugly. We’ve got to shoot the ball better and make our foul shots."
Ryleigh Jones joined Quinn in double figures with 12 points, while Mendoza (eight), Hallie Wheeler (five), Ella Minck (two) and Liberty Shadix (two) also contributed offensively.
Smith, meanwhile, led Fairview with 14 points, while Gorham (11) and Morgan Lindsay (10) also provided double-digit outings.
Garcia added seven, and Reagan Dunkin tossed in two.
See more local roundup below.
Friday, December 10
Varsity Girls
Holly Pond 45, J.B. Pennington 31
Maddi Ham: 14 points
Kaylee Stallings: 12 points
Good Hope 42, Oneonta 28
Heather Tetro: 14 points
Bailey Tetro: 8 points
Charly Johnson: 7 points
Vinemont 54, East Lawrence 50 (OT)
Whitney Quick: 28 points
Raylee Quick: 13 points
Addison 49, Cold Springs 41
Gracie Manley (A): 22 points
Anna Grace Luker (A): 11 points
Ellanora Slusser (CS): 11 points
Kenady Graves (CS): 8 points
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Addison 41
John Mark Smith (CS): 17 points
Cody Bales (CS): 10 points
Seth Williams (CS): 10 points
Eli Howse (A): 13 points
Brady Gilbreath (A): 11 points
Oneonta 72, Good Hope 61
Fairview 55, West Point 42
Landon Tweedie (FV): 17 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 12 points
Kobe Payne (FV): 12 points
Andrew Lynn (WP): 12 points
Kanen Trussell (WP): 11 points
Vinemont 56, East Lawrence 42
Toby Hill: 16 points
Isaac Moody: 13 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 13 points
Thursday, December 9
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 60, West Point 46
Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points
Tanner Kilgo (CS): 15 points
Seth Williams (CS): 11 points
Cody Bales (CS): 11 points
Kanen Trussell (WP): 11 points
Andrew Lynn (WP): 9 points
Jayden Laney (WP): 9 points
Hanceville 50, Curry 44
Brayden Harris: 19 points
Will Calvert: 9 points
Varsity Girls
West Point 48, Cold Springs 43
Liberty Shadix (WP): 15 points
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 11 points
Ella Bruer (CS): 19 points
Erin Bailey (CS): 14 points
Curry 43, Hanceville 34
Victoria Stanley: 13 points
Jolee McHan: 8 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.