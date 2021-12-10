Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers likely along with a possible rumble of thunder in the morning, then cloudy skies late. Storms could contain damaging winds. Morning high of 68F with temps falling sharply to near 50. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.