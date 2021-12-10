FAIRVIEW — Braelee Quinn scored a game-high 16 points, Summer Mendoza recorded a clutch steal in the waning seconds of double overtime, and West Point’s varsity girls held off Class 5A No. 4 Fairview for a 45-44 road victory on Friday night.

The Warriors improved to 7-3 with the win, while the Aggies dropped their first game of the season to fall to 9-1.

West Point held a 39-34 lead with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, but Jayla Gorham drained a pair of free throws and — following a jump ball and change of possession — Emma Garcia swished a 3-pointer at the horn to send the game into its first extra period.

The teams traded free throws during that stretch, and Fairview had a chance to end it from the charity stripe with 3.1 seconds remaining.

The Aggies, however, couldn’t covert the 1-and-1, and the game stayed tied at 42-all heading into the second overtime.

Quinn’s 3-pointer put West Point ahead 45-42 before a pair of Sadie Smith free throws drew the home team back to within a point.

With 16 seconds remaining, Fairview got the ball back following a pair of missed free throws by the Warriors.

Mendoza, though, squashed any thoughts of a game-winning shot with a steal and heave as the buzzer sounded.

“It’s a win,” West Point coach John Welborn said. "I’ll take it, but it was ugly. We’ve got to shoot the ball better and make our foul shots."

Ryleigh Jones joined Quinn in double figures with 12 points, while Mendoza (eight), Hallie Wheeler (five), Ella Minck (two) and Liberty Shadix (two) also contributed offensively.

Smith, meanwhile, led Fairview with 14 points, while Gorham (11) and Morgan Lindsay (10) also provided double-digit outings.

Garcia added seven, and Reagan Dunkin tossed in two.

See more local roundup below.

Friday, December 10

Varsity Girls

Holly Pond 45, J.B. Pennington 31

Maddi Ham: 14 points

Kaylee Stallings: 12 points

Good Hope 42, Oneonta 28

Heather Tetro: 14 points

Bailey Tetro: 8 points

Charly Johnson: 7 points

Vinemont 54, East Lawrence 50 (OT)

Whitney Quick: 28 points

Raylee Quick: 13 points

Addison 49, Cold Springs 41

Gracie Manley (A): 22 points

Anna Grace Luker (A): 11 points

Ellanora Slusser (CS): 11 points

Kenady Graves (CS): 8 points

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 48, Addison 41

John Mark Smith (CS): 17 points

Cody Bales (CS): 10 points

Seth Williams (CS): 10 points

Eli Howse (A): 13 points

Brady Gilbreath (A): 11 points

Oneonta 72, Good Hope 61

Fairview 55, West Point 42

Landon Tweedie (FV): 17 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 12 points

Kobe Payne (FV): 12 points

Andrew Lynn (WP): 12 points

Kanen Trussell (WP): 11 points

Vinemont 56, East Lawrence 42

Toby Hill: 16 points

Isaac Moody: 13 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 13 points

Thursday, December 9

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 60, West Point 46

Brody Peppers (CS): 17 points

Tanner Kilgo (CS): 15 points

Seth Williams (CS): 11 points

Cody Bales (CS): 11 points

Kanen Trussell (WP): 11 points

Andrew Lynn (WP): 9 points

Jayden Laney (WP): 9 points

Hanceville 50, Curry 44

Brayden Harris: 19 points

Will Calvert: 9 points

Varsity Girls

West Point 48, Cold Springs 43

Liberty Shadix (WP): 15 points

Hallie Wheeler (WP): 11 points

Ella Bruer (CS): 19 points

Erin Bailey (CS): 14 points

Curry 43, Hanceville 34

Victoria Stanley: 13 points

Jolee McHan: 8 points

0
0
0
0
0

