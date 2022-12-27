WEST POINT — Day 1 of this year’s West Point Christmas Tournament is in the books.

West Point dominated Curry en route to a first-round victory, while Holly Pond dropped a heartbreaker to Hatton on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Cold Springs fell to Winston County in the final game on Tuesday. 

See complete capsules from those games — as well as other tournaments involving local teams — below.

Varsity Boys

Winston County 56, Cold Springs 25

Cole Bales: 12 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**Cold Springs plays Curry on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.

Bearden 83, Fairview 57

Kobe Payne: 21 points

Colt Fletcher: 12 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 8 points

*King of the Smokies Tournament

**Fairview plays Elizabethton on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. (ET)

Good Hope 81, Seymour 58

Kmal Bell: 19 points

Colton Lindsey: 13 points

Jacob Haynes: 11 points

*King of the Smokies Tournament

**Good Hope plays Heritage on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (ET)

Hanceville 66, Brewer 63

Brayden Harris: 21 points

Zach Campbell: 18 points

Will Calvert: 11 points

*West Morgan Holiday Classic

**Hanceville plays West Morgan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Hatton 49, Holly Pond 48

Kollin Brown: 16 points

Blake Rickard: 11 points

Gunnar McBee: 9 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**Holly Pond plays Decatur on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

West Point 78, Curry 50

Ashton Rodgers: 15 points

Jay Lamar: 15 points

Pressley Burtis: 14 points

Kolten Perry: 12 points

JD Cochran: 12 points

*West Point Christmas Tournament

**West Point plays Winston County on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.

Varsity Girls

Ardmore 50, Addison 46

Molly Gilbreath: 17 points

Gracie Manley: 15 points

Hadley Butler: 10 points

*West Morgan Holiday Classic

**Addison plays Russellville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

Holly Pond 82, Oakwood 29

Madison Butts: 24 points

Maycie Black: 13 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 12 points

Maggie Nail: 9 points

*Randolph Holiday Classic

**Holly Pond plays Randolph on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

