WEST POINT — Day 1 of this year’s West Point Christmas Tournament is in the books.
West Point dominated Curry en route to a first-round victory, while Holly Pond dropped a heartbreaker to Hatton on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer and Cold Springs fell to Winston County in the final game on Tuesday.
See complete capsules from those games — as well as other tournaments involving local teams — below.
Varsity Boys
Winston County 56, Cold Springs 25
Cole Bales: 12 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**Cold Springs plays Curry on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Bearden 83, Fairview 57
Kobe Payne: 21 points
Colt Fletcher: 12 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 8 points
*King of the Smokies Tournament
**Fairview plays Elizabethton on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. (ET)
Good Hope 81, Seymour 58
Kmal Bell: 19 points
Colton Lindsey: 13 points
Jacob Haynes: 11 points
*King of the Smokies Tournament
**Good Hope plays Heritage on Wednesday at 3 p.m. (ET)
Hanceville 66, Brewer 63
Brayden Harris: 21 points
Zach Campbell: 18 points
Will Calvert: 11 points
*West Morgan Holiday Classic
**Hanceville plays West Morgan on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
Hatton 49, Holly Pond 48
Kollin Brown: 16 points
Blake Rickard: 11 points
Gunnar McBee: 9 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**Holly Pond plays Decatur on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
West Point 78, Curry 50
Ashton Rodgers: 15 points
Jay Lamar: 15 points
Pressley Burtis: 14 points
Kolten Perry: 12 points
JD Cochran: 12 points
*West Point Christmas Tournament
**West Point plays Winston County on Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.
Varsity Girls
Ardmore 50, Addison 46
Molly Gilbreath: 17 points
Gracie Manley: 15 points
Hadley Butler: 10 points
*West Morgan Holiday Classic
**Addison plays Russellville on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Holly Pond 82, Oakwood 29
Madison Butts: 24 points
Maycie Black: 13 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 12 points
Maggie Nail: 9 points
*Randolph Holiday Classic
**Holly Pond plays Randolph on Wednesday at 3 p.m.