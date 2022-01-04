VINEMONT — Ryan Stewart spearheaded a balanced offensive attack with 17 points, Vinemont’s defense impressed during the second half, and the Eagles took down St. Bernard 63-44 on Tuesday night.

Toby Hill also reached double figures with 14 points to help the Eagles claim their third win of the season.

“I was proud of our defense after halftime,” Vinemont coach Preston Boyd said. “I thought we came out and responded well to some of the things we talked about in the locker room. We wanted to come out with some intensity, and I thought we did that. We were then able to get a lot of guys some playing time late. We’re looking forward to bigger and better things down the line now.”

Stewart sank five first-half 3-pointers to propel Vinemont to a 38-24 halftime cushion. The home team then held the Saints to just four points in the third quarter to stretch out a comfortable lead.

“Ryan has gone through a lot this season with multiple injuries,” Boyd said. “He’s struggled, but he’s put in a lot of work and effort in order to get back to what he can be to help our team. I’m proud of all our guys, but I’m really proud of him. We’re going to need him down the stretch to be the team we’re capable of being.”

Jaxon Holcomb (nine), Colby Miller (seven), Kix Johnson (six), Chayce Sandlin (five), Keith Slaton (three) and Connor Gibbs (two) also pitched in buckets for the Red and White.

St. Bernard’s Nic Fallin, meanwhile, racked up a game-high 19 points, while Jack Janaszak added 13. José Zatarain (five), Peter Tran (four) and Emmanuel Santiago (three) also contributed for the road squad.

Varsity Girls

% Vinemont 71, St. Bernard 13: Reagan Robinson totaled 18 points, Whitney Quick (14) and Maggie Burks (12) joined her in double figures, and the Eagles notched a home victory against the Saints on Tuesday night.

Vinemont opened the game on a 17-0 run en route to securing their sixth win of the season.

Caroline Miller (eight), Raylee Quick (six), Berkley Gable (six), Faith Rusk (four) and Carly Stephens (three) also scored for the Red and White.

Amelia Tafazoli, meanwhile, paced St. Bernard with 11 points. Sarah Woods contributed two.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, January 4

Varsity Boys

Addison 40, Cold Springs 37 (OT)

Brady Gilbreath (A): 18 points

Brody Peppers (CS): 15 points

Seth Williams (CS): 13 points

 

Cullman 72, Muscle Shoals 43

Tucker Cagle: 12 points

Colton Echols: 12 points

Tucker Apel: 9 points

Nate Zills: 8 points

Tucker Gambrill: 8 points

 

Fairview 64, Good Hope 59

Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points

Austin Johnson (FV): 15 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 12 points

Tanner Malin (GH): 24 points

 

Holly Pond 60, J.B. Pennington 30

Kollin Brown: 24 points

Blake Rickard: 15 points

Levi Farr: 7 points

 

Lawrence County 58, West Point 50

Sam Wheeler: 13 points

Kolten Perry: 13 points

Varsity Girls

Muscle Shoals 71, Cullman 52

Ava McSwain: 13 points

Ella Collum: 10 points

 

Good Hope 37, Fairview 32

Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points

Heather Tetro (GH): 8 points

Ivey Maddox (GH): 6 points

Kyndall Seal (GH): 6 points

Sadie Smith (FV): 9 points

Morgan Lindsay (FV): 7 points

Emma Garcia (FV): 7 points

Jayla Gorham (FV): 6 points

 

Holly Pond 51, J.B. Pennington 46

Kaylee Stallings: 16 points

Maddi Ham: 15 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points

Monday, January 3

Varsity Boys

Priceville 54, West Point 43

Jay Lamar: 15 points

Andrew Lynn: 11 points

 

Lauderdale County 76, Fairview 32

Varsity Girls

West Point 73, Priceville 45

Ryleigh Jones: 22 points

Summer Mendoza: 18 points

Braelee Quinn: 12 points

Hallie Wheeler: 11 points

