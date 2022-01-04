VINEMONT — Ryan Stewart spearheaded a balanced offensive attack with 17 points, Vinemont’s defense impressed during the second half, and the Eagles took down St. Bernard 63-44 on Tuesday night.
Toby Hill also reached double figures with 14 points to help the Eagles claim their third win of the season.
“I was proud of our defense after halftime,” Vinemont coach Preston Boyd said. “I thought we came out and responded well to some of the things we talked about in the locker room. We wanted to come out with some intensity, and I thought we did that. We were then able to get a lot of guys some playing time late. We’re looking forward to bigger and better things down the line now.”
Stewart sank five first-half 3-pointers to propel Vinemont to a 38-24 halftime cushion. The home team then held the Saints to just four points in the third quarter to stretch out a comfortable lead.
“Ryan has gone through a lot this season with multiple injuries,” Boyd said. “He’s struggled, but he’s put in a lot of work and effort in order to get back to what he can be to help our team. I’m proud of all our guys, but I’m really proud of him. We’re going to need him down the stretch to be the team we’re capable of being.”
Jaxon Holcomb (nine), Colby Miller (seven), Kix Johnson (six), Chayce Sandlin (five), Keith Slaton (three) and Connor Gibbs (two) also pitched in buckets for the Red and White.
St. Bernard’s Nic Fallin, meanwhile, racked up a game-high 19 points, while Jack Janaszak added 13. José Zatarain (five), Peter Tran (four) and Emmanuel Santiago (three) also contributed for the road squad.
Varsity Girls
% Vinemont 71, St. Bernard 13: Reagan Robinson totaled 18 points, Whitney Quick (14) and Maggie Burks (12) joined her in double figures, and the Eagles notched a home victory against the Saints on Tuesday night.
Vinemont opened the game on a 17-0 run en route to securing their sixth win of the season.
Caroline Miller (eight), Raylee Quick (six), Berkley Gable (six), Faith Rusk (four) and Carly Stephens (three) also scored for the Red and White.
Amelia Tafazoli, meanwhile, paced St. Bernard with 11 points. Sarah Woods contributed two.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, January 4
Varsity Boys
Addison 40, Cold Springs 37 (OT)
Brady Gilbreath (A): 18 points
Brody Peppers (CS): 15 points
Seth Williams (CS): 13 points
Cullman 72, Muscle Shoals 43
Tucker Cagle: 12 points
Colton Echols: 12 points
Tucker Apel: 9 points
Nate Zills: 8 points
Tucker Gambrill: 8 points
Fairview 64, Good Hope 59
Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points
Austin Johnson (FV): 15 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 12 points
Tanner Malin (GH): 24 points
Holly Pond 60, J.B. Pennington 30
Kollin Brown: 24 points
Blake Rickard: 15 points
Levi Farr: 7 points
Lawrence County 58, West Point 50
Sam Wheeler: 13 points
Kolten Perry: 13 points
Varsity Girls
Muscle Shoals 71, Cullman 52
Ava McSwain: 13 points
Ella Collum: 10 points
Good Hope 37, Fairview 32
Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 8 points
Ivey Maddox (GH): 6 points
Kyndall Seal (GH): 6 points
Sadie Smith (FV): 9 points
Morgan Lindsay (FV): 7 points
Emma Garcia (FV): 7 points
Jayla Gorham (FV): 6 points
Holly Pond 51, J.B. Pennington 46
Kaylee Stallings: 16 points
Maddi Ham: 15 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 11 points
Monday, January 3
Varsity Boys
Priceville 54, West Point 43
Jay Lamar: 15 points
Andrew Lynn: 11 points
Lauderdale County 76, Fairview 32
Varsity Girls
West Point 73, Priceville 45
Ryleigh Jones: 22 points
Summer Mendoza: 18 points
Braelee Quinn: 12 points
Hallie Wheeler: 11 points
