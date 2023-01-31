VINEMONT — Isaiah Jones delivered a game-high 29 points, Jaxon Holcomb joined him in double figures with 11, and Vinemont’s varsity boys handled St. Bernard 67-42 on Tuesday night.

The contest was tied at 12 after the opening period, but the Eagles (12-14) used a 29-12 second quarter to seize a 17-point lead that grew slightly over the final 16 minutes.

Chayce Sandlin and Isaac Moody tallied seven points apiece, while Bryson Bush (six), Josh Rhodes (three), Dawson Wilhite (two) and Colton Gillis (two) also pitched in buckets.

Jack Janaszak (19) and Emmanuel Santiago (18) led St. Bernard offensively.

The Eagles honored four seniors — Connor Gibbs, Ryan Stewart, Moody and Sandlin — between varsity contests.

Varsity Girls

Vinemont 64, St. Bernard 23

Maggie Burks and Morgan Flanagan scored 13 points apiece, Whitney Quick, Carley Stephens and Reagan Robinson each produced nine, and the Lady Eagles improved to 14-12 following a dominant home victory on Tuesday night.

Vinemont led 32-11 at halftime and distanced itself even more from the Lady Saints with a 25-7 third quarter.

Caroline Miller (four), Vayda Yarbrough (three), Raylee Quick (two) and Addison Holcomb (two) also contributed offensively for coach James Brown’s squad.

St. Bernard’s Ella Davis, meanwhile, notched a game-high 16 points.

The Lady Eagles honored two seniors — Berkley Gable and Anna Cline — between varsity contests.

See more local roundup below.

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 58, West Point 44

Ella Dickerson (CS): 23 points

Maci Brown (CS): 12 points

Ciara Calvert (CS): 10 points

Hallie Wheeler (WP): 10 points

Liberty Shadix (WP): 9 points

Jaelyn Faulkner (WP): 9 points

Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39

Bailey Tetro: 19 points

Charly Johnson: 8 points

Hanceville 48, Corner 13

Aaliyah Twitty: 15 points

Alex Twitty: 10 points

Kate Sterling: 8 points

Vestavia Hills 62, Cullman 28

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 56, West Point 51

John Mark Smith (CS): 22 points

Nic Fallin (CS): 16 points

Cole Bales (CS): 11 points

Kolten Perry (CS): 22 points

Ashton Rodgers (WP): 11 points

Jay Lamar (WP): 9 points

Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68

Kmal Bell: 20 points

Colton Lindsey: 17 points

Tyler Cone: 13 points

Jacob Haynes: 12 points

Weston Hancock: 10 points

Hanceville 57, Corner 50

Brayden Harris: 15 points

Will Calvert: 14 points

Zach Campbell: 9 points

Cullman 56, Hazel Green 36

