VINEMONT — Isaiah Jones delivered a game-high 29 points, Jaxon Holcomb joined him in double figures with 11, and Vinemont’s varsity boys handled St. Bernard 67-42 on Tuesday night.
The contest was tied at 12 after the opening period, but the Eagles (12-14) used a 29-12 second quarter to seize a 17-point lead that grew slightly over the final 16 minutes.
Chayce Sandlin and Isaac Moody tallied seven points apiece, while Bryson Bush (six), Josh Rhodes (three), Dawson Wilhite (two) and Colton Gillis (two) also pitched in buckets.
Jack Janaszak (19) and Emmanuel Santiago (18) led St. Bernard offensively.
The Eagles honored four seniors — Connor Gibbs, Ryan Stewart, Moody and Sandlin — between varsity contests.
Varsity Girls
Vinemont 64, St. Bernard 23
Maggie Burks and Morgan Flanagan scored 13 points apiece, Whitney Quick, Carley Stephens and Reagan Robinson each produced nine, and the Lady Eagles improved to 14-12 following a dominant home victory on Tuesday night.
Vinemont led 32-11 at halftime and distanced itself even more from the Lady Saints with a 25-7 third quarter.
Caroline Miller (four), Vayda Yarbrough (three), Raylee Quick (two) and Addison Holcomb (two) also contributed offensively for coach James Brown’s squad.
St. Bernard’s Ella Davis, meanwhile, notched a game-high 16 points.
The Lady Eagles honored two seniors — Berkley Gable and Anna Cline — between varsity contests.
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 58, West Point 44
Ella Dickerson (CS): 23 points
Maci Brown (CS): 12 points
Ciara Calvert (CS): 10 points
Hallie Wheeler (WP): 10 points
Liberty Shadix (WP): 9 points
Jaelyn Faulkner (WP): 9 points
Susan Moore 52, Good Hope 39
Bailey Tetro: 19 points
Charly Johnson: 8 points
Hanceville 48, Corner 13
Aaliyah Twitty: 15 points
Alex Twitty: 10 points
Kate Sterling: 8 points
Vestavia Hills 62, Cullman 28
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 56, West Point 51
John Mark Smith (CS): 22 points
Nic Fallin (CS): 16 points
Cole Bales (CS): 11 points
Kolten Perry (CS): 22 points
Ashton Rodgers (WP): 11 points
Jay Lamar (WP): 9 points
Good Hope 74, Susan Moore 68
Kmal Bell: 20 points
Colton Lindsey: 17 points
Tyler Cone: 13 points
Jacob Haynes: 12 points
Weston Hancock: 10 points
Hanceville 57, Corner 50
Brayden Harris: 15 points
Will Calvert: 14 points
Zach Campbell: 9 points
Cullman 56, Hazel Green 36