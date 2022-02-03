COLD SPRINGS — Brody Peppers registered a game-high 23 points on Thursday night, propelling Cold Springs’ varsity boys to a 62-46 home victory against Hanceville inside Jesse George Gymnasium.
The Eagles (19-8) also received double-digit contributions from John Mark Smith (11), Tanner Kilgo (10) and Seth Williams (10) in their final tune-up ahead of next week’s Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament.
“When we played them last week, they outscored us 19-0 in second-chance points,” said Cold Springs coach Tim Willoughby, referencing his team’s 70-65 overtime win against the Bulldogs at the county tournament. “I knew our rebounding had been bad, but I didn’t know that it had been that bad. When you see a statistic like that, all you can do it bring it to the players’ attention. I don’t know what the numbers in this game were tonight, but they were better. I thought we held our own on the glass."
Cold Springs boasted a 31-20 halftime lead, but Peppers racked up 15 points in the third quarter to help the Blue and Gold command a 56-34 advantage entering the final period.
Seth Ingram (four), Cameron Nunn (two) and Cody Bales (two) also pitched in for the Eagles, who will now turn their attention to the postseason.
“Personally, I don’t want to see it end,” Willoughby said. “I like this team, and I think it’s because so many of them played on varsity in the ninth grade. It feels like we’ve been together for a long time. I told them before this game I wish I could stop the clock and keep them. But that’s not how it works. I told them they were guaranteed tonight and next Tuesday, but I also told them they should get their money’s worth."
Hanceville, meanwhile, dropped to 16-10 following the loss.
Will Calvert (18), Brayden Harris (13) and Zach Campbell (eight) provided the top contributions.
Varsity Girls
% Cold Springs 47, Hanceville 37: Malaya Taylor notched 14 points and 14 rebounds, Ella Bruer pitched in 14 points and eight steals, and the Eagles used a strong fourth quarter to pull away from the Bulldogs on Thursday night.
Cold Springs led just 29-27 entering the final period, but a pair of early 3-pointers from Bruer helped the home team stretch out that lead and ultimately secure the victory.
“I was proud of the way my girls found a way to win in the fourth quarter,” Cold Springs coach Tammy West said. “The game could have gone either way, but we were able to hit some big shots and defend well enough to pull out the win."
Ciara Calvert (seven), Mia Light (four), Kenady Graves (three), Paizley Whitlow (two), Erin Bailey (two) and Hollyn Bruer (one) also scored for the Eagles. Calvert added 11 rebounds.
Savana McAnnally paced Hanceville with 13 points. Katelynn Boyd totaled 10.
Varsity Girls
West Point 58, West Morgan 27
Laklin Shadix: 14 points
Ryleigh Jones: 12 points
Braelee Quinn: 11 points
Susan Moore 51, Good Hope 36
Ivey Maddox: 9 points
Rudi Derrick: 9 points
Falkville 60, Vinemont 54
Whitney Quick: 17 points
Raylee Quick: 12 points
Reagan Robinson: 11 points
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 61, Susan Moore 52
West Morgan 58, West Point 40
Andrew Lynn: 9 points
Cade Simmons: 8 points
