HANCEVILLE — Brody Peppers produced a team-high 21 points, and Cold Springs’ varsity boys held off Hanceville 47-44 on Tuesday night.
The Eagles led comfortably heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the road team 18-7 to make Cold Springs — which helped Hanceville with nine missed free throws in the final period — sweat until the buzzer.
Tanner Kilgo (11) and Cody Bales (nine) were next in line offensively for Cold Springs, while Cole Bales and Seth Williams each scored three points.
Brayden Harris, meanwhile, garnered a game-high 24 points in the loss.
Noah Jones (six), Zach Campbell (four), Braxton Broad (three), Will Calvert (two), Tristan Herrera (two), Drew Campbell (two) and Carson Garrett (one) also pitched in for the home squad.
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 22: Ella Dickerson racked up 19 points, Ella Bruer poured in 17, and the Eagles stormed past the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.
Malaya Taylor (eight), Ciara Calvert (six) and Erin Bailey (four) also contributed points for Cold Springs, which outscored Hanceville 46-15 after the first quarter.
Victoria Stanley led the Bulldogs with seven points. Jolee McHan (four), Emma Sterling (four), Jessica Marshall (four), Savana McAnnally (two) and Katelynn Boyd (one) also scored.
See other local roundup below.
Tuesday, November 16
Varsity Boys
Fairview 59, Holly Pond 46
Cade Arnold (FV): 14 points
Kobe Payne (FV): 11 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points
Kollin Brown (HP): 20 points
Blake Rickard (HP): 12 points
Falkville 60, Vinemont 59
Isaac Moody: 19 points
Colby Miller: 17 points
Kix Johnson: 15 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 66, Decatur Heritage 43
Ava McSwain: 21 points
Jaden Winfrey: 14 points
Ally Sharpe: 13 points
Fairview 37, Holly Pond 32 (OT)
Allison Davis (FV): 10 points
Sadie Smith (FV): 9 points
Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 8 points
Maddi Ham (HP): 8 points
Vinemont 72, Falkville 69
Whitney Quick: 21 points
Reagan Robinson: 17 points
Berkley Gable: 11 points
Monday, November 15
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 57, Cordova 48 (OT)
Brayden Harris: 22 points
Zach Campbell: 16 points
Varsity Girls
Cordova 51, Hanceville 49
Victoria Stanley: 22 points
Emma Sterling: 12 points
