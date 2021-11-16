HANCEVILLE — Brody Peppers produced a team-high 21 points, and Cold Springs’ varsity boys held off Hanceville 47-44 on Tuesday night.

The Eagles led comfortably heading into the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs outscored the road team 18-7 to make Cold Springs — which helped Hanceville with nine missed free throws in the final period — sweat until the buzzer.

Tanner Kilgo (11) and Cody Bales (nine) were next in line offensively for Cold Springs, while Cole Bales and Seth Williams each scored three points.

Brayden Harris, meanwhile, garnered a game-high 24 points in the loss.

Noah Jones (six), Zach Campbell (four), Braxton Broad (three), Will Calvert (two), Tristan Herrera (two), Drew Campbell (two) and Carson Garrett (one) also pitched in for the home squad.

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 54, Hanceville 22: Ella Dickerson racked up 19 points, Ella Bruer poured in 17, and the Eagles stormed past the Bulldogs on Tuesday night.

Malaya Taylor (eight), Ciara Calvert (six) and Erin Bailey (four) also contributed points for Cold Springs, which outscored Hanceville 46-15 after the first quarter.

Victoria Stanley led the Bulldogs with seven points. Jolee McHan (four), Emma Sterling (four), Jessica Marshall (four), Savana McAnnally (two) and Katelynn Boyd (one) also scored.

See other local roundup below.

Tuesday, November 16

Varsity Boys

Fairview 59, Holly Pond 46

Cade Arnold (FV): 14 points

Kobe Payne (FV): 11 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 11 points

Kollin Brown (HP): 20 points

Blake Rickard (HP): 12 points

Falkville 60, Vinemont 59

Isaac Moody: 19 points

Colby Miller: 17 points

Kix Johnson: 15 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 66, Decatur Heritage 43

Ava McSwain: 21 points

Jaden Winfrey: 14 points

Ally Sharpe: 13 points

Fairview 37, Holly Pond 32 (OT)

Allison Davis (FV): 10 points

Sadie Smith (FV): 9 points

Kamryn Tankersley (HP): 8 points

Maddi Ham (HP): 8 points

Vinemont 72, Falkville 69

Whitney Quick: 21 points

Reagan Robinson: 17 points

Berkley Gable: 11 points 

Monday, November 15

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 57, Cordova 48 (OT)

Brayden Harris: 22 points

Zach Campbell: 16 points

Varsity Girls

Cordova 51, Hanceville 49

Victoria Stanley: 22 points

Emma Sterling: 12 points

0
0
0
0
0

