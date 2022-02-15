Cullman’s varsity boys are headed to the Sweet 16.
Tucker Cagle and Max Gambrill each notched 11 points, Colton Echols and Garrison Sharpe tossed in 10 apiece, and the Class 6A No. 9 Bearcats defended vigorously from the opening tip to the final buzzer on Tuesday night en route to a 68-50 victory versus Clay-Chalkville in the sub-regional round of the state playoffs.
With the win, Cullman improved to 25-3 and punched its ticket to the Northwest Regional Tournament for the first time since 2015.
"I’m very happy for our team,” Black and Gold coach Stu Stuedeman said. "Our players have worked so hard for this. Ever since we got together in May after tryouts — in the summer, in the fall, in the preseason and in the season — they’ve just worked so hard and deserve it. I’m happy for our community and school as well. It’s just fantastic. I’m proud for everyone involved with this.”
The Bearcats put together a solid first half and led 34-19 at intermission.
But Clay-Chalkville found some life early in the third quarter, trimming its deficit to 36-26.
Cullman, however, did what its done so often this season — rely on its defense and push, push, push.
Stuedeman’s squad answered its brief lull with a quick 13-0 run that acted as a body blow from which the Cougars never recovered.
“It’s really good with how we play — the pressing up and down so much,” Sharpe said. “If we hit a dry spell … one steal and it picks up just like that. We just have to stay with that when times get tough.”
Stuedeman said the decisive spurt came as a direct result of simply rolling up their sleeves on defense.
"We’re really committed on the defensive end,” the first-year coach said. "Defense wins games, and rebounding wins championships — in my opinion. When Clay-Chalkville cut it to 10, we hunkered down and guarded them and rebounded the basketball. Then, we started making more sound plays offensively and started hitting more singles instead of trying to hit home runs. We were able to push the lead out, and that showed a very mature basketball team right there.”
Nate Zills picked up all eight of his points in the second quarter, while Sam Duskin (seven), Tucker Gambrill (six) and Tucker Apel (five) each contributed buckets to round out the offensive production.
The Bearcats will duke it out with Hazel Green, which beat Buckhorn, at Wallace State on Friday. A time had not been set by deadline.
Despite being just one of 16 teams remaining in the hunt for a 6A state title, Sharpe said it’s business as usual moving forward.
“We just have to keep playing,” he said. “We really thrive on the defensive end, and we need to continue to do what got us here. We’ve got to push that tempo. We’ve got 14 guys who can play, and we need to use that to our advantage.”
For Stuedeman, the plan is to reset before getting into the nitty-gritty of what needs to be done ahead of Friday’s matchup.
"We need to keep growing and getting better every day, and it starts with our mental preparation and recovery on Wednesday … getting our bodies and minds back right,” he said. "It’s then about really chopping the leg. Getting better and better and better and coming after people. And when we show up on Friday, the hay will be in the barn. We’ll come at them, and they’ll come at us. We’ll see what happens, but the sky is the limit for these guys.”
See more local roundup from Tuesday below.
Varsity Boys
Aliceville 53, Cold Springs 50
Brody Peppers: 14 points
Cody Bales: 13 points
John Mark Smith: 10 points
* Cold Springs finishes season 21-9
Haleyville 79, Good Hope 57
Tanner Malin: 17 points
Noah Barnette: 10 points
Weston Hancock: 9 points
Kmal Bell: 9 points
* Good Hope finishes season 20-11
Boaz 65, Fairview 55
Landon Tweedie: 16 points
Kobe Payne: 16 points
* Fairview finishes season 15-12
Red Bay 58, Addison 47
Eli Howse: 12 points
Christian Roberts: 11 points
* Addison finishes season 18-12
