For the first time since 2019, Hanceville’s varsity boys are headed to regionals.
The Class 4A No. 8 Bulldogs took down DAR 64-62 on Tuesday night, securing a coveted spot in the Northeast Regional Tournament at Jacksonville State.
Coach Stephen Chandler’s team will play No. 2 Jacksonville — the defending state champions crushed No. 10 Handley 84-45 in their sub-regional — on Saturday. A time has yet to be determined.
Hanceville (25-7) trailed 56-48 entering the fourth quarter but used its defense to fuel a 16-6 spurt over the final eight minutes that ultimately saved the day.
Not that it was easy.
With 4 seconds left, the Bulldogs — up 64-61 at the time — were whistled for a foul on a 3-point shot.
DAR, however, missed the first attempt before making the second. The Patriots then missed the final shot intentionally, but a last-chance tip didn’t fall.
“We talked about getting back in it with defense,” Chandler said. “We just kept fighting. We knew that if we kept doing what we wanted to do the right way, we were going to have a chance. These guys always seem to find a way. We got some stops and hit some key 3s. I’m super proud.”
Brayden Harris led the Purple and Gold with 16 points, while Will Calvert (13), Zach Campbell (12) and Carson Garrett (10) also reached double figures.
Konnor Helms (eight), Jake Cornelius (three) and Braxton Broad (two) also scored.
See other sub-regional scores below.
Marion County 77, Addison 71
*Addison finishes season 16-14
Tanner 65, Holly Pond 59 (2OT)
*Holly Pond finishes season 24-6