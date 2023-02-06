HARTSELLE — Cullman’s varsity boys straight brought it in the second half of Monday’s game against Decatur.
Now, the Class 6A No. 8 Bearcats will play for an area championship.
Jake Dorough paced the Black and Gold with 16 points, Garrison Sharpe added 14, and Cullman stifled the Red Raiders in the final 16 minutes of the Area 14 Tournament matchup to pull away with a 60-34 triumph and move to 24-5 this season.
The Bearcats led Decatur 26-25 following a back-and-forth first half.
“I thought our guys came out and played a little tight,” Cullman coach Stu Stuedeman said. “We played well — got to the rim but missed some chippies and made some uncharacteristic defensive mistakes on the ball. In the second half, we amped up our defensive pressure and intensity. I thought our guys did a good job of just go out there, have fun, let it rip, see what happens (after halftime). They did that, and it was fantastic to watch.”
Cullman certainly made its suffocating presence felt after intermission, using a 22-2 run over the next 10:54 of game time to put Decatur away.
Tucker Cagle joined his teammates in double figures with 12 points.
Stuedeman’s squad will face Hartselle in the final on Thursday at 7 p.m.
“It’s two competitive teams that don’t want to lose to each other with an area championship on the line,” he said. “They’ll be prepared. We’ll be prepared. Let’s get it on.”
Varsity Girls
Cullman 54, Decatur 32: Ava McSwain scored a game-high 18 points, Carly Mills (12) and Ella Collum (11) also reached double figures, and the Lady Bearcats punched their ticket to the championship game following a solid performance against the Lady Red Raiders.
Cullman (13-14) led wire-to-wire, quickly garnering a 10-0 advantage in the first quarter and never looking back en route to ultimately crafting a 29-9 halftime cushion.
The Black and Gold sank eight 3-pointers and went 12 of 14 at the free-throw line in the victory.
Cullman will face Hartselle in the title tilt on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
See more local roundup below.
Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament
Addison 55, Meek 21
Molly Gilbreath: 19 points
Gracie Manley: 12 points, 23 rebounds
Addison (20-10) will play Sumiton Christian on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 1A, Area 13 Tournament
Sumiton Christian 40, St. Bernard 35
Charli Roberson: 11 points
Ella Davis: 9 points
Amelia Tafazoli: 9 points
*St. Bernard finishes the season 8-13
Class 2A, Area 11 Tournament
Cold Springs 77, Cleveland 30
Ciara Calvert: 18 points, 7 rebounds
Ella Dickerson: 17 points, 6 steals
Maci Brown: 16 points, 8 assists
Malaya Taylor: 11 points, 14 rebounds
*Cold Springs (26-2) will play Locust Fork on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond 30, Falkville 26
Emma Earl: 10 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 6 points
*Holly Pond (14-14) will play Decatur Heritage on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Etowah 52, Hanceville 50
Aaliyah Twitty: 31 points
Savana McAnnally: 9 points
*Hanceville finishes season 5-18
Class 4A, Area 13 Tournament
Good Hope 57, East Lawrence 12
Ivey Maddox: 22 points
Heather Tetro: 12 points
Good Hope (29-2) will play Priceville on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Guntersville 44, Fairview 33
Emma Garcia: 13 points
Darby Nichols: 9 points
Jayla Gorham: 7 points
*Fairview finishes season 8-17