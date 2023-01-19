Jake Dorough led a group of 11 Cullman scorers with 16 points, the Bearcats delivered a harassing defensive effort, and the Class 6A No. 8 Black and Gold avenged an early-season loss to Paul Bryant with a 68-35 win over the Stampede on Thursday night.
Cullman, which led 32-10 at halftime, improved to 19-4 following the victory.
Coach Stu Stuedeman came away pleased with his team’s performance inside Bearcat Arena.
“Great job by our guys tonight,” he said. “They came out with the right mentality again. I thought you saw what we were about on the first possession of the game, when we miss a wide-open 3, rebound it, fan it out, miss a wide-open 3, rebound it again, and get a foul. That’s setting the tone early. They were ready for business and ready to get it on from the start.”
Colton Echols joined Dorough in double figures with 12 points, while Tucker Cagle (eight), Garrison Sharpe (seven), Arden Crane (six), Evan Wilson (six), Kase Nixon (three), Landon Tweedie (three), Tyler Tankersley (three), Nate Zills (two) and Brodie Banister (two) also contributed offensively.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — January 19
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 89, Fultondale 71
Kmal Bell: 24 points
Colton Lindsey: 15 points
Weston Hancock: 13 points
Tyler Cone: 12 points
Jacob Haynes: 12 points
Etowah 70, Hanceville 58
Brayden Harris: 12 points
Noah Jones: 11 points
Zach Campbell: 9 points
Will Calvert: 9 points
Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 46
Chayce Sandlin: 15 points
Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points
Isaiah Jones: 7 points
Varsity Girls
Decatur Heritage 47, Cullman 45
Ava McSwain: 17 points
Good Hope 91, Fultondale 26
Ivey Maddox: 19 points
Lexi Collins: 16 points
Jolee McHan: 15 points
Heather Tetro: 11 points
Rudi Derrick: 10 points
Etowah 40, Hanceville 35
Alex Twitty: 15 points
Savana McAnnally: 8 points
Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 24
Maggie Burks: 14 points
Reagan Robinson: 11 points
Caroline Miller: 9 points
Wednesday — January 18
Varsity Boys
Fairview 79, West Blocton 57
Kobe Payne: 29 points
Cade Yeager: 10 points
Bryson Fletcher: 10 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 9 points
Landon Smith: 9 points