Jake Dorough led a group of 11 Cullman scorers with 16 points, the Bearcats delivered a harassing defensive effort, and the Class 6A No. 8 Black and Gold avenged an early-season loss to Paul Bryant with a 68-35 win over the Stampede on Thursday night.

Cullman, which led 32-10 at halftime, improved to 19-4 following the victory.

Coach Stu Stuedeman came away pleased with his team’s performance inside Bearcat Arena.

“Great job by our guys tonight,” he said. “They came out with the right mentality again. I thought you saw what we were about on the first possession of the game, when we miss a wide-open 3, rebound it, fan it out, miss a wide-open 3, rebound it again, and get a foul. That’s setting the tone early. They were ready for business and ready to get it on from the start.”

Colton Echols joined Dorough in double figures with 12 points, while Tucker Cagle (eight), Garrison Sharpe (seven), Arden Crane (six), Evan Wilson (six), Kase Nixon (three), Landon Tweedie (three), Tyler Tankersley (three), Nate Zills (two) and Brodie Banister (two) also contributed offensively.

Thursday — January 19

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 89, Fultondale 71

Kmal Bell: 24 points

Colton Lindsey: 15 points

Weston Hancock: 13 points

Tyler Cone: 12 points

Jacob Haynes: 12 points

Etowah 70, Hanceville 58

Brayden Harris: 12 points

Noah Jones: 11 points

Zach Campbell: 9 points

Will Calvert: 9 points

Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 46

Chayce Sandlin: 15 points

Jaxon Holcomb: 10 points

Isaiah Jones: 7 points

Varsity Girls

Decatur Heritage 47, Cullman 45

Ava McSwain: 17 points

Good Hope 91, Fultondale 26

Ivey Maddox: 19 points

Lexi Collins: 16 points

Jolee McHan: 15 points

Heather Tetro: 11 points

Rudi Derrick: 10 points

Etowah 40, Hanceville 35

Alex Twitty: 15 points

Savana McAnnally: 8 points

Vinemont 52, J.B. Pennington 24

Maggie Burks: 14 points

Reagan Robinson: 11 points

Caroline Miller: 9 points

Wednesday — January 18

Varsity Boys

Fairview 79, West Blocton 57

Kobe Payne: 29 points

Cade Yeager: 10 points

Bryson Fletcher: 10 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 9 points

Landon Smith: 9 points

