HARTSELLE — Cullman’s valiant fourth-quarter effort came up just short against Hartselle on Saturday night.

The Class 6A No. 6 Bearcats nearly erased a double-digit deficit, but the homestanding Tigers ultimately earned a 67-60 victory.

Cullman fell to 15-2 on the season — 1-1 in 6A, Area 14 play — following the loss.

The Bearcats held a 34-33 halftime lead before Hartselle used an 18-5 third quarter to build a 51-39 cushion heading into the final period.

But Stu Stuedeman’s squad battled, putting together a 16-7 spurt down the stretch to make it a three-point game.

Unfortunately for the Bearcats, though, they missed a pair of long-distance looks that could have tied it and another trey that would have made it a single-point deficit. From there, Hartselle made its free throws to seal the deal.

Garrison Sharpe (20) and Tucker Cagle (12) led the way for Cullman, while Tucker Apel also reached double digits with 11.

Tucker Gambrill (eight), Colton Echols (six) and Jamar Kay (three) also made buckets.

Varsity Girls

% Hartselle 73, Cullman 57: The Bearcats dropped a tough one against the No. 4 Tigers on Saturday, falling to 15-6 this season.

Ava McSwain poured in a team-high 33 points for Cullman, which was down five players — including three starters — in the contest.

Ally Sharpe (16), Carly Mills (five) and Morgan Grimmett (three) rounded out the scoring.

See more local roundup below.

Saturday, January 8

Varsity Boys

Good Hope 73, Cordova 51

Tanner Malin: 15 points

Kmal Bell: 14 points

Tyler Cone: 12 points

Weston Hancock: 11 points

Vinemont 57, Fairview 55

Toby Hill (V): 18 points

Isaac Moody (V): 12 points

Colby Miller (V): 12 points

Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points

Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 9 points

Ethan Frasier (FV): 9 points

Austin Johnson (FV): 9 points

Danville 49, West Point 40

Kanen Trussell: 12 points

Andrew Lynn: 9 points

Varsity Girls

Fairview 62, Vinemont 40

Sadie Smith (FV): 14 points

Emma Garcia (FV): 14 points

Jayla Gorham (FV): 13 points

Maggie Burks (V): 12 points

Berkley Gable (V): 8 points

