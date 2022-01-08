HARTSELLE — Cullman’s valiant fourth-quarter effort came up just short against Hartselle on Saturday night.
The Class 6A No. 6 Bearcats nearly erased a double-digit deficit, but the homestanding Tigers ultimately earned a 67-60 victory.
Cullman fell to 15-2 on the season — 1-1 in 6A, Area 14 play — following the loss.
The Bearcats held a 34-33 halftime lead before Hartselle used an 18-5 third quarter to build a 51-39 cushion heading into the final period.
But Stu Stuedeman’s squad battled, putting together a 16-7 spurt down the stretch to make it a three-point game.
Unfortunately for the Bearcats, though, they missed a pair of long-distance looks that could have tied it and another trey that would have made it a single-point deficit. From there, Hartselle made its free throws to seal the deal.
Garrison Sharpe (20) and Tucker Cagle (12) led the way for Cullman, while Tucker Apel also reached double digits with 11.
Tucker Gambrill (eight), Colton Echols (six) and Jamar Kay (three) also made buckets.
Varsity Girls
% Hartselle 73, Cullman 57: The Bearcats dropped a tough one against the No. 4 Tigers on Saturday, falling to 15-6 this season.
Ava McSwain poured in a team-high 33 points for Cullman, which was down five players — including three starters — in the contest.
Ally Sharpe (16), Carly Mills (five) and Morgan Grimmett (three) rounded out the scoring.
See more local roundup below.
Saturday, January 8
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 73, Cordova 51
Tanner Malin: 15 points
Kmal Bell: 14 points
Tyler Cone: 12 points
Weston Hancock: 11 points
Vinemont 57, Fairview 55
Toby Hill (V): 18 points
Isaac Moody (V): 12 points
Colby Miller (V): 12 points
Kobe Payne (FV): 15 points
Cylas Yarbrough (FV): 9 points
Ethan Frasier (FV): 9 points
Austin Johnson (FV): 9 points
Danville 49, West Point 40
Kanen Trussell: 12 points
Andrew Lynn: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Fairview 62, Vinemont 40
Sadie Smith (FV): 14 points
Emma Garcia (FV): 14 points
Jayla Gorham (FV): 13 points
Maggie Burks (V): 12 points
Berkley Gable (V): 8 points
