Kollin Brown netted 15 points, Gunnar McBee and Blake Rickard collected 12 apiece, and Class 2A No. 2 Holly Pond crushed 2A No. 3 Decatur Heritage 63-26 on Tuesday night to secure the regular-season Area 13 title.
The Broncos led 30-12 at halftime and 53-23 after three quarters en route to improving to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in area play.
Sawyer Olinger put up 11 points, while Christian Couch (six), Levi Farr (four) and Carson Ryan (three) also contributed.
"Really, really happy for these guys," Holly Pond coach Cory Glasscock said. "We were 4-16 coming out of Christmas last year, and they continued to show up every day and worked their tails off. And now that we're 19-4, they show up and work their tails off every single day. They are the most high-character group of guys I've ever been around. Couldn't be happier for them that they're getting to see the fruits of all that hard work since last May."
See more local roundup from Tuesday below.
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 54, Lawrence County 51
John Mark Smith: 24 points
Nic Fallin: 17 points
Cole Bales: 11 points
Haleyville 73, Fairview 63
Kobe Payne: 21 points
Cylas Yarbrough: 14 points
Cade Yeager: 9 points
Nic Gregory: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 70, Lawrence County 52
Ella Dickerson: 21 points, 8 rebounds
Maci Brown: 18 points, 4 assists
Ciara Calvert: 11 points, 8 rebounds
Malaya Taylor: 9 points, 7 rebounds
Fairview 62, Haleyville 34
Darby Nichols: 15 points
Jayla Gorham: 10 points
Bug Davis: 8 points
Reagan Dunkin: 7 points
Emma Garcia: 7 points
Good Hope 74, Skyline 56
Ivey Maddox: 20 points
Rudi Derrick: 16 points
Bailey Tetro: 16 points
Heather Tetro: 15 points
Decatur Heritage 42, Holly Pond 27
Madison Butts: 8 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 8 points