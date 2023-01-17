Prep Hoops
Kollin Brown netted 15 points, Gunnar McBee and Blake Rickard collected 12 apiece, and Class 2A No. 2 Holly Pond crushed 2A No. 3 Decatur Heritage 63-26 on Tuesday night to secure the regular-season Area 13 title.

The Broncos led 30-12 at halftime and 53-23 after three quarters en route to improving to 19-4 overall and 6-0 in area play.

Sawyer Olinger put up 11 points, while Christian Couch (six), Levi Farr (four) and Carson Ryan (three) also contributed.

"Really, really happy for these guys," Holly Pond coach Cory Glasscock said. "We were 4-16 coming out of Christmas last year, and they continued to show up every day and worked their tails off. And now that we're 19-4, they show up and work their tails off every single day. They are the most high-character group of guys I've ever been around. Couldn't be happier for them that they're getting to see the fruits of all that hard work since last May."

See more local roundup from Tuesday below.

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 54, Lawrence County 51

John Mark Smith: 24 points

Nic Fallin: 17 points

Cole Bales: 11 points

Haleyville 73, Fairview 63

Kobe Payne: 21 points

Cylas Yarbrough: 14 points

Cade Yeager: 9 points

Nic Gregory: 9 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 70, Lawrence County 52

Ella Dickerson: 21 points, 8 rebounds

Maci Brown: 18 points, 4 assists

Ciara Calvert: 11 points, 8 rebounds

Malaya Taylor: 9 points, 7 rebounds

Fairview 62, Haleyville 34

Darby Nichols: 15 points

Jayla Gorham: 10 points

Bug Davis: 8 points

Reagan Dunkin: 7 points

Emma Garcia: 7 points

Good Hope 74, Skyline 56

Ivey Maddox: 20 points

Rudi Derrick: 16 points

Bailey Tetro: 16 points

Heather Tetro: 15 points

Decatur Heritage 42, Holly Pond 27

Madison Butts: 8 points

Kamryn Tankersley: 8 points

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

