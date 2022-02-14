GOOD HOPE — Good Hope’s varsity girls took away the suspense early in Monday night’s sub-regional matchup against Haleyville.
The Class 4A No. 2 Raiders scored the first 18 points of the contest, held the Lions to just 10 points in the second half and secured a 69-33 victory at D.E. Ryan Gymnasium to improve to 29-4 and advance to the Northwest Regional Tournament.
"Overall, I thought we started off really strong,” Good Hope coach Justin Aby said. “We were able to apply a lot of pressure, which led to turnovers for them and easy buckets for us. I thought early on we shot the ball really well. Later in the game, we didn’t shoot it as well. But we did enough of what we had to do in order to win the game.”
Ivey Maddox (three), Bailey Tetro (two) and Kyndall Seal (one) each hit 3-pointers in the first quarter, sending the Raiders to a 30-11 cushion. The home team eventually extended its lead to 44-23 at halftime and 56-27 after three periods.
Maddox led all scorers with 22 points — 16 of which came in the opening stanza — and Bailey Tetro added 14.
Rudi Derrick (eight), Seal (seven), Bailey Keef (four), Charly Johnson (four), Desire’ Odachowski (three), Renee McLeod (three), Lexi Collins (three) and Heather Tetro (one) also joined in on the fun.
“I think at the start we were really just enjoying the game, mainly because we were hitting our shots and getting turnovers in our press,” Maddox said. “It’s really easy to play our game when we play together like that. It was a good win, and we just want to keep playing as long as we can together."
The Raiders will play at Wallace State on Saturday at 3 p.m. against No. 9 Rogers.
“I think we’re playing really good basketball,” Aby said. "But I also think you’ve got four of the best teams in Class 4A going through Wallace State. We’ve got our work cut out for us starting with Rogers. Rogers is a good team. After they beat us last year and ended our season, they went on to win a state championship.”
% Addison 47, Aliceville 35: The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Northwest Regional with a double-digit home win on Monday.
Addison (22-9) will play Hatton at Wallace State on Friday at 3 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Molly Gilbreath and Gracie Manley paced the Bulldogs with 15 points apiece. Hadley Butler (eight), Bracie Rodgers (seven) and Anna Grace Luker (two) also contributed.
"I was super proud of the girls tonight," Addison coach Bailey Boland said. "We started off a little slow, but we were able to knock some shots down and get some momentum going by pressing after our makes. This is the first time since 2006 an Addison girls team has gone to Wallace — and I couldn't be prouder and more excited for the girls. They have worked hard to get here and will continue to work hard to prepare for Friday."
See more local roundup from Monday below.
Carbon Hill 32, Holly Pond 29
Maddi Ham: 11 points
Kamryn Tankersley: 8 points
* Holly Pond finishes season at 12-16
Sardis 32, Fairview 31
Emma Garcia: 10 points
Morgan Lindsay: 6 points
Jayla Gorham: 6 points
Jaycee Aleman: 6 points
* Fairview finishes season at 18-13
Lee-Huntsville 69, West Point 45
Ryleigh Jones: 12 points
Hallie Wheeler: 8 points
Jaelyn Faulkner: 7 points
* West Point finishes season at 18-8
Lauderdale County 82, Vinemont 30
Whitney Quick: 8 points
Carly Stephens: 6 points
* Vinemont finishes season at 10-19
